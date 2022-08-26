U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

Global Travel Insurance Market to Generate USD 58.93 Billion by 2030, States a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

Next Move Strategy Consulting
·6 min read
Next Move Strategy Consulting
Next Move Strategy Consulting

Growth of the travel & tourism industry with broad coverage regarding various destinations worldwide and ease in booking of flights, accommodation, and hotels drive the global travel insurance market growth.

New York, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global travel insurance market generated USD 17.58 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 58.93 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2030. The research provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends based on driving forces and opportunities. Moreover, the research analyzes top segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation.

Covering a comprehensive analysis in more than 300 pages, accompanied by 175 tables and 145 figures, the report aims to help leading players, investors, and startups devise steps to be adopted to achieve sustainable growth and gain competitive edge. The report also discusses the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the travel insurance market size.

Request a free sample: https://www.nextmsc.com/travel-insurance-market/request-sample

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 17.58 Billion

Market Size in 2030

USD 58.93 Billion

CAGR

14.6%

No. of Pages

312

Tables

175

Figures

145

Segments covered

Insurance Cover, Distribution Channel, End User, and Geography.

Drivers

Growth of the travel & tourism industry with broad coverage regarding various destinations worldwide

Ease in booking of flights, accommodation, and hotels

Opportunities

The introduction of blockchain technology in the insurance sector

Surge in number of corporate travelers

The research offers an extensive analysis of driving forces, restraining factors, and opportunities of the global travel insurance market. Growth of the travel & tourism industry with broad coverage regarding various destinations worldwide and ease in booking of flights, accommodation, and hotels drive the growth of the global travel insurance market. Moreover, the introduction of online platforms that offers reasonable modern lodging services such as Airbnb and The Plum Guide across the world attracts tourists across the globe. This, in turn, supplements the market growth. However, strict government regulations regarding visa policies and the outbreak of highly infectious diseases such as monkeypox across the world restrain the market growth.

Highlighting the opportunities that enable leading players raise their travel insurance market share in the coming years, the Lead Analyst for the Consumer Goods at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “The introduction of blockchain technology in the insurance sector will bring transformation in the travel insurance industry. In addition, surge in number of corporate travelers creates new opportunities in the coming years.”

Buy this report directly from here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/travel-insurance-market

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global travel insurance market based on insurance cover, end user, distribution channel, and geography. Based on insurance cover, the report classifies the market into single trip travel insurance, annual multi-trip travel insurance, and long-stay travel insurance. On the basis of distribution channel, the research further segments the market into insurance intermediaries, bank, insurance aggregator, insurance company, insurance broker, and others. By end user, the report further divides the market into senior citizens, education traveler, backpackers, business traveler, family traveler, and fully independent traveler.

Need a customized report, get in touch with us here: https://www.nextmsc.com/contact

Based on geography, the report divides the global travel insurance market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Europe held the highest share in 2021, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to huge number of international travelers in countries such as Spain, France, and Italy and stringent government regulations that made travel medical insurance mandatory for foreign travelers. On the other hand, North America is projected to grow steadily throughout the forecast period. This is due to rapid rise in adoption of corporate travel insurance and ease in availability of domestic travel insurance plans in the region.

The report provides a detailed analysis of each region and its respective countries based on segments and sub-segments. Tables and figures are utilized to represent analysis and improve overall understanding of the market.

If you have any queries, you can enquire before purchasing:  https://www.nextmsc.com/travel-insurance-market/inquire-before-buying

The report offers a detailed analysis of top players of the global travel insurance market. These players include Allianz Group, American Express Company, Zurich Insurance Group, Axa SA, American International Group, Inc., Seven Corners, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, Travel Insured International, Inc., USI Insurance Services, and Genarali Group. The report also offers detailed analysis of each player to highlight the competitive scenario.

Buy a full report here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/travel-insurance-market

Also, Browse Related Reports:

Cyber Insurance Market by Company Size (Small and Medium Enterprises & Large Enterprises), by Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Retail, Financial Services (BFSI), Information Technology and Services, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market by Coverage (Employment Practice Litigations, Regulatory Investigations, Customer Suits, Accounting Irregularities and Other Stakeholder Claims), and End User (Public Organizations, Private Organizations, and Non-Profit Organizations) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Travel Retail Market by Product (Perfume & Cosmetics, Luxury Goods, Wine & Spirit, Electronics, Food, Tobacco, Confectionery & Catering, and Others) and Channel (Airport, Railway Station, Cruise Liner, and Border, Downtown, & Hotel Shop)- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030

About Us:

Next Move Strategy Consulting is a premier market research and management consulting firm that has been committed to provide strategically analyzed well documented latest research reports to its clients. The research industry is flooded with many firms to choose from, what makes Next Move different from the rest is its top quality research and the obsession of turning data into knowledge by dissecting every bits of it and providing fact-based research recommendation that is supported by information collected from over 500 million websites, paid databases, industry journals and one on one consultations with industry experts across a diverse range of industry sectors. The high quality customized research reports with actionable insights and excellent end-to-end customer service help our clients to take critical business decisions that enable them to move beyond time and have competitive edge in the industry.

We have been servicing over 1,000 customers globally that includes 90% of the Fortune 500 companies over a decade. Our analysts are constantly tracking various high growth markets and identifying hidden opportunities in each sector or the industry. We provide one of the industry’s best quality syndicate as well as custom research reports across 10 different industry verticals. We are committed to deliver high quality research solutions in accordance to your business needs. Our industry standard delivery solutions that range from the pre consultation to after-sales services, provide an excellent client experience and ensure right strategic decision making for businesses.

CONTACT: Joseph Lawrence Head - Client Engagement & Servicing Next Move Strategy Consulting E-Mail: Joseph@nextmsc.com Direct: +1-217-650-7991 You can also email us at - info@nextmsc.com Website: www.nextmsc.com


