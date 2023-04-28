Global Travel Insurance Market Report 2023: Rising Tourism Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Travel Insurance Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global travel insurance market grew from $19.14 billion in 2022 to $22.44 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The travel insurance market is expected to grow to $40.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.0%.

Major players in the travel insurance market are Allianz SE, American Express Company, American International Group Inc., Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A, Atlas Travel Insurance, Aviva plc, Axa S.A., Bajaj Finserv Limited, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, Chubb Limited, Generali Group, Insure & Go Insurance Services Limited, MAPFRE, Prudential Financial Inc., Saga PLC., Seven Corners Inc., Crum & Forster, Travelex Insurance Services Inc., USI Affinity Inc., Zurich Insurance, and Arch Capital Group Ltd.



The travel insurance is a type of insurance that covers different risks while traveling. It covers medical expenses, flight cancellations, lost luggage, and other losses that a traveler can incur while traveling.



The main types of travel insurance are domestic and international. International travel insurance provides coverage for people who are traveling internationally. The various insurance covers in travel insurance are single-trip travel insurance, annual multi-trip travel insurance, and long-stay travel insurance that are used by various end-users, including senior citizens, corporate travelers, family travelers, educational travelers, and other end-users.

The coverage of travel insurance includes medical expenses, trip cancellation, trip delay, property damage, and others that are distributed by various channels, including insurance intermediaries, insurance companies, banks, insurance brokers, and other distribution channels.



The travel insurance market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides travel insurance market statistics, including travel insurance industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a travel insurance market share, detailed travel insurance market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the travel insurance industry. This travel insurance market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The incorporation of advanced technologies has emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the travel insurance platform. Major companies operating in the travel insurance sector are focused on new technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in February 2022, Policybazaar, an Indian-based online insurance marketplace, launched AI-enables WhatsApp chatbot for automating the claim settlement process for its clients.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the travel insurance market in 2022. The regions covered in the travel insurance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the travel insurance market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rise in tourism is contributing to the growth of the travel insurance market. Travel insurance helps the tourism sector by providing financial help through certain packages that help travellers in medical emergencies, passport loss, flight cancellation, and misplaced or lost luggage.

For instance, according to a report published by the United Nations World Trade Organization (UNWTO) in 2022, global tourism increased from 400 million in 2020 to 415 million in 2021, showing an increase of 4% in 2021 over the previous year. Therefore, the rise in tourism is driving the growth of the travel insurance market.

