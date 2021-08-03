U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,396.00
    +16.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,883.00
    +162.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,978.50
    +25.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,227.70
    +16.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.36
    +0.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    -9.40 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1891
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.69
    +0.45 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3929
    +0.0046 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1300
    -0.1790 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,909.03
    -1,709.53 (-4.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.62
    -38.28 (-3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,110.09
    +28.37 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Global Travel Management Solution Market Report 2021-2026 - Technology Adoption Coupled With Tie-Up and Consolidation of Travel Management Companies

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Travel Management Solution Market (2021-2026) by Deployment Type, Travel Type and Geography - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Travel Management Solution Market is estimated to be worth USD 42.6 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 70.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.86%.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by increasing globalization, rising adoption of managed travels by small companies and technology adoption coupled with tie-up and consolidation of travel management companies.

On the other hand, the volatility in average ticket price due to complex pricing strategies and limited effective price regulations in air travel are some of the factors that are restraining the growth of the market.

The introduction of enhanced corporate booking tools & on-the-go mobile app and growing demand from APAC region have created opportunities for the market.

Transaction security challenges and other privacy concerns are big challenges in front of the market.

Recent Developments

  1. In Jan 2019, Expensify, the most widely used expense software in the world, and TripActions, the fastest-growing corporate travel platform, announced a strategic partnership to gain a comprehensive business travel experience.

  2. In March 2019, Certify and Chrome River Technologies, two global leaders in travel, expense, and invoice management software, have merged in a transaction valued at over $1 billion.

  3. In Apr 2019, Expensify has teamed up with Grab, Southeast Asia's leading ridesharing company, to automate expense tracking and reimbursement from rideshares.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Airbnb, inc, Certify Inc., Chrome River Technologies, Coupa Software, Inc., Egencia LLC, Expensify, Inc, FCM Travel Solutions, Infor, Inc., SAP Concur, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders

2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Increasing Globalization
4.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Managed Travels by Small Companies
4.2.1.3 Technology Adoption Coupled With Tie-Up and Consolidation of Travel Management Companies
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Volatility in Average Ticket Price Due To Complex Pricing Strategies
4.2.2.2 Limited Effective Price Regulations in Air Travel
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Introduction of Enhanced Corporate Booking Tools and On-The-Go Mobile App
4.2.3.2 Growing Demand from APAC Region
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Transaction Security and Privacy Concerns

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Travel Management Solution Market, By Deployment Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cloud
6.3 On-premises

7 Global Travel Management Solution Market, By Travel Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Corporate Travel
7.3 Personal Travel

8 Global Travel Management Solution Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 South America
8.3.1 Brazil
8.3.2 Argentina
8.4 Europe
8.4.1 UK
8.4.2 France
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 Italy
8.4.5 Spain
8.4.6 Rest of Europe
8.5 Asia-Pacific
8.5.1 China
8.5.2 Japan
8.5.3 India
8.5.4 Indonesia
8.5.5 Malaysia
8.5.6 South Korea
8.5.7 Australia
8.5.8 Russia
8.5.9 Rest of APAC
8.6 Rest of the World
8.6.1 Qatar
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 South Africa
8.6.4 United Arab Emirates
8.6.5 Latin America

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Quadrant
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Competitive Scenario
9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
9.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
9.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
9.3.4 Investments & Funding

10 Company Profiles

  • Airbn. inc

  • Certify Inc.

  • Chrome River Technologies

  • Coupa Softwar. Inc.

  • Egencia LLC

  • Expensif. Inc

  • FCM Travel Solutions

  • Info. Inc

  • Lola.com

  • Rydoo

  • Sabre Travel Network

  • SAP Concur

  • TravelBank Inc.

  • TravelPerk SL

  • Tripaction. Inc.

  • Upside Travel Company LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1x2ika

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's makes masks mandatory for all customers, staff

    The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking. Last week, major companies including Alphabet Inc's Google, Uber Technologies Inc and Facebook Inc said all their U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. McDonald's also said that masks were always mandatory for staff and customers who were not vaccinated.

  • Why Carnival Is Rising Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) were up 0.5% in afternoon trading Monday after announcing its Princess Cruises had completed their first voyages after having been shut down for nearly one and a half years. Carnival's stock had opened the day up more than 4% but gave back most of those gains as the day went on. The cruise industry was arguably treated worse by the federal government than any other industry in the country as cruise ship operators were forbidden from sailing even as virtually the rest of the economy was reopened.

  • Alibaba misses revenue estimates as e-commerce growth slows, regulatory crackdown persists

    Alibaba's results mirror those of e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc in the United States, as the easing of pandemic-related restrictions has led to more consumers visiting physical stores rather than ordering online. Core commerce revenue for Alibaba rose about 35% to 180.24 billion yuan in the quarter, compared with estimates of 184.23 billion yuan. Overall, revenue rose about 34% to 205.74 billion yuan ($31.83 billion) in the first quarter ended June 30, below estimates for 209.39 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • Retirement security ‘is shakier than ever’ and ‘Americans are not saving enough’ for old age

    Americans’ retirement security is unstable, and legislation focused on pensions, Social Security and other savings or healthcare concerns must be a priority for government officials, a group of 31 organizations wrote in a recent public letter to President Biden. Companies, economic think tanks and other organizations signed a letter urging the president to create an inter-agency task force from some of the top government departments, including the Department of Labor, Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission and White House Gender Policy Council. The letter was signed by ADP, Edelman Financial Engines, Employee Benefit Research Institute and Prudential, to name a few.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • All Bullish Bets on DraftKings Are Off for Now

    DKNG is correcting and still pointed down. In this daily bar chart of DKNG, below, we can see that the $53-$48 area did not provide any support and prices continued to weaken. DKNG has since weakened.

  • Stellantis Pumps Up Profitability Forecast in Earnings Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV raised its full-year profitability outlook substantially as strong demand and pricing carried the carmaker to much better-than-expected results for the first half.Adjusted operating income margin will be about 10% for the year, the automaker formed from the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group said Tuesday. Stellantis notched an 11.4% return in the first six months, more than double the low end of the range forecast in March.Stellantis and its biggest carmaking

  • BP boosts payouts after profit jump, transition on track

    BP boosted its dividend and share buybacks after beating expectations with a $2.8 billion second-quarter profit powered by higher oil prices and recovering demand. The strong results, underpinned by higher sales at petrol stations, bolster BP's plan to shift away from oil and gas to renewable and low-carbon energy in an effort to battle climate change, CEO Bernard Looney told Reuters. "The strengthening of the balance sheet and the excess cash flow allow us to prosecute our agenda around the energy transition," Looney said.

  • Your retirement savings could take a hit: What you need to know about taxes

    Many investors are so focused on accumulating wealth that they neglect the second part of the equation.

  • Poshmark to Launch in India

    Poshmark’s latest expansion takes the social selling platform to a new market — and brings CEO Manish Chandra full circle, he tells WWD.

  • Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) Revenues

    Shareholders in Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. ( NYSE:BHR ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just...

  • Why investors must begin to think about crypto investing from a tax perspective

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Partner, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss new crypto reporting requirements in the updated infrastructure bill and what that means for the cryptocurrency industry.

  • A Trucking Crisis Has the U.S. Looking for More Drivers Abroad

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of truckers across the U.S. has become so severe that companies are trying to bring in drivers from abroad like seemingly never before.For the first time in her 10-year trucking career, Holly McCormick has found herself coordinating with an agency in South Africa to source foreign drivers. A recruiter for Groendyke Transport Inc., McCormick has doubled her budget since the pandemic and is still having trouble finding candidates.The U.S. has been grappling with a chronic

  • Analysis-Riding the oil price rebound: Gulf states to accelerate asset sales

    Saudi Aramco and other Gulf oil producers are following in the footsteps of Abu Dhabi with plans to raise tens of billions of dollars through sales of stakes in energy assets, capitalising on a rebound in crude prices to attract foreign investors. The moves, in a region traditionally possessive of its refineries, power plants and pipelines, highlight the pressure on petrostates to raise funds to diversify their sources of revenue and to bolster national finances hit by a recent slump in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic. After selling a significant minority stake in its oil pipelines to foreign investors for $12.4 billion in June, Saudi Aramco is weighing selling both downstream and upstream assets, two people familiar with the matter said.

  • Coal-Reliant South Africa Is Turning to Gas Power

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- Power failures have become routine in South Africa. At the same time, the country wants to wean itself off the coal that generates more than 80% of its electricity and makes it the world’s ­12th‑biggest source of greenhouse gases.Most of South Africa’s power stations are near the end of their lives. An average of about 1,000 megawatts of capacity is set to be decommissioned annually over the next decade, which presents an ideal opportunity to begin overhauling the energy s

  • US Company Sues 'Collusive' Ocean Carriers, Alleging Price Manipulation

    A U.S. manufacturer is accusing two of the world's largest ocean carriers of reneging on its container service contract for imports from Asia so that the carriers can instead charge other shippers exorbitant transportation rates on the spot market. In a complaint filed on Wednesday with the Federal Maritime Commission, Easton, Pennsylvania-based MCS Industries, a maker of household furnishings, also accuses China's COSCO Shipping Lines, Switzerland's MSC Mediterranean Shipping, and their competi

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Spirit Airlines Is Getting Back on Track

    Among U.S. airlines, Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) has a particularly strong focus on leisure travel. In the first quarter, Spirit Airlines posted a massive $308 million adjusted pre-tax loss on $461 million of revenue. In mid-June, Spirit raised its guidance, pointing to improving demand and (to a lesser extent) favorable cost performance.

  • Oil rises as markets expect further fall in inventories

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday on expectation of a further decline in U.S. oil inventories, recouping some losses from the previous session due to lingering concern over rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant. Brent, the international benchmark for oil prices, was 29 cents, or 0.4% higher, at $73.18 a barrel, by 1111 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 28 cents, or 0.4%, at $71.54 a barrel.

  • Andrew Napolitano Out At Fox News After Business Network Employee Alleges Sexual Harassment

    Fox News Media said it has parted ways with legal analyst Andrew Napolitano, following an associate producer’s claim of sexual harassment. The employee, John Fawcett, who works on Fox Business Network’s Kudlow, filed a lawsuit Monday in New York Supreme Court (read it here) against the network, outlining his claims against Napolitano. Fawcett also alleged […]