Global Travel Retail Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·6 min read

 DUBLIN, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Travel Retail Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global travel retail market reached a value of US$ 52.50 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 82.57 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.84% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Travel retail refers to the sale of goods and services to international travelers during transit. The trade is usually conducted in travel environments, such as airports or seaports, where the buyer must present proof of nationality or travel to access the commercial area.

The retail shops accept payments inclusive of local and national taxes and excise duties. Travel retail is also available at hotels, border ships, international aircrafts, ferries, cruises and other marine vessels on international waters. Some of the products commonly available through travel retail include beauty and personal care products, perfumes, premium alcohols, tobacco, food and beverages, fashion accessories and electronics.

Significant growth in the travel and tourism industry across the globe is among the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Travel retail and duty-free stores are one of the major sources of non-aeronautical revenue for airports as there is an increasing preference among consumers to purchase premium and luxurious products while travelling. In line with this, the rising inclination for premium wines and spirits among international travelers is also providing a thrust to the market growth.

Moreover, the advent of e-commerce travel retailing solutions is also favoring the growth of the market. Retailers are widely offering their products through websites and smartphone applications, enabling the consumers to pre-order products and conveniently collect them on arrival.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the launch of touch screen and interactive retail kiosks, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These self-service kiosks can engage with the passengers and provide a seamless ordering and payment solution. Other factors, including the increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the implementation of favorable government policies to promote international tourism, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aer Rianta International, China Duty Free Group Co. Ltd., Dufry AG, Duty Free Americas Inc, Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG, KING POWER International, Lagardere S.A, Lotte Hotels & Resorts (Lotte Corporation), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and The Shilla Duty Free (Hotel Shilla Co. Ltd.).

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global travel retail market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global travel retail market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the sector?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global travel retail market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Travel Retail Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Perfume and Cosmetics

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Wine and Spirit

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Electronics

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Luxury Goods

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Food, Confectionery and Catering

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Tobacco

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Sector

7.1 Duty-Free

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Duty Paid

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Airports

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Cruise Liner

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Railway Station

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Border, Downtown and Hotel Shop

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Aer Rianta International

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 China Duty Free Group Co. Ltd.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Dufry AG

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Duty Free Americas Inc

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 KING POWER International

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Lagardere S.A

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Lotte Hotels & Resorts (Lotte Corporation)

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 The Shilla Duty Free (Hotel Shilla Co. Ltd.)

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vfyvid

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-travel-retail-market-report-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301580152.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

