Global Travel Technologies Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast |Technavio
NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The travel technologies market is expected to grow by $ 1.56 bn, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.
The adoption of RPA reduces the cost of product development is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as cybersecurity will hamper market growth.
Travel Technologies Market: Product Landscape
Based on the type, the GDS segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Travel Technologies Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 35% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is one of the key markets for travel technologies in North America. The rising revenue of the tourism industry is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the travel technologies market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
Amadeus IT Group SA
CRS Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
Dolphins Dynamics Ltd.
ecare Technology Labs Pvt. Ltd.
Expedia Group Inc.
Lemax Ltd.
Sabre Corp.
Technoheaven
Tramada Systems Pty Ltd.
Travel Technology Consulting Inc.
