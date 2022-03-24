U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,481.80
    +25.56 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,520.70
    +162.20 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,985.92
    +63.32 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.20
    -0.01 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.62
    -1.31 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.60
    +26.30 (+1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    26.10
    +0.91 (+3.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0999
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3520
    +0.0310 (+1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3192
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9470
    +0.8340 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,279.48
    +996.62 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.35
    +12.41 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.77
    +9.14 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Global Travel Technologies Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Travel Technologies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Travel Technologies Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2026
Global Travel Technologies Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 9; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 597
Companies: 35 - Players covered include Amadeus IT Group, S.A; Navitaire LLC; CRS Technologies India Pvt. Ltd; Dolphins Dynamics; Expedia Group; Kaptio Travel; Lemax Ltd; mTrip; PCVoyages 2000, Inc.; Qtech Software Pvt. Ltd; Sabre Corporation; Tramada Systems; Travelport Worldwide Ltd. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Segment (Global Distribution System (GDS), Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Travel Technologies Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2026
Travel technology refers to systems which are used for managing travel and to monitor it, and includes planning (pre-travel), flight tracking systems, and post-travel experience review. Travel technology is also referred to as hospitality automation or tourism technology. It relates to the usage of ICT (Information and Communications Technology) or IT (Information Technology) in the tourism, travel, and hospitality sector. Travel technology includes the use of social media, search engines, flight tracking, and planning of trips via online travel agencies. Previously, travel technology was generally associated with the airlines industry`s computer reservations system. However, at present, it includes the larger tourism sector. Travel technology relates to the computer reservations system and also various other applications. Travel technology is also being known as e-tourism or e-travel. e-tourism refers to the design, analysis, implementation, and use of e-commerce and IT solutions in the travel and tourism sector. It relates to all applications of ICT in the tourism and hospitality industry and in the tourism experience. Pre-travel planning is a critical stage of trip planning, as it enables customers to gain an understanding of their forthcoming trip. The internet is widely used for obtaining information for planning a trip. Users can search customer reviews, see posts on social media channels and view videos for planning their trip easily.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Travel Technologies estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period. Global Distribution System (GDS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$9.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. As compared to hospitality and airline IT solutions, GDS is anticipated to hold the largest share of the market. The system is important for hospitality and travel companies, as it enables them to have access to a larger market, and provides service rates and inventory data to web platforms and OTAs. The main users of GDS are physical and online travel agents who make reservations on various associated systems operated by vendors.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2026
The Travel Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit the travel and tourism industry, due to the restrictions on travel, lockdowns and restrictions placed in various countries affected by the pandemic. The post COVID-19 period will witness significant changes in the way people or seek holidays. The disruption to the travel industry is having significant impact on players operating in the travel technology market with revenues reaching new lows in recent months. Though the travel and tourism industry faces risks in the form of cancellations and business disruptions amidst the ongoing pandemic, the industry is likely to regain some momentum in the coming times thus providing potential growth opportunities for the travel technology market. Recovery will be mainly driven by essential travel needs specifically those related to business travel and personal emergencies. Domestic travel is likely to recover faster than international travel, as already being witnessed in China. This will ensure that funds designated for outbound travel will be now directed at local consumption, thus driving local economies.

The market will also benefit from the rising use of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA). RPA facilitates the automation of certain repetitive processes, which enables in offering improved customer service. Through the automation of the booking process, the technology offers time savings. RPA leverages software bots to function across systems and applications, to carry out repetitive manual and administrative functions and perform decision making. The use of RPS enhances the booking process, as the bots are scalable, flexible, affordable, and reliable. Also, RPA`s reporting capabilities facilitate accurate tracking, detection and resolution of errors, which lead to considerable improvement in processes. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-travel-technologies-market-to-reach-12-5-billion-by-2026--301508644.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • Why Nikola and Trip.com Are Leading the Nasdaq Higher Thursday

    Wall Street came to work on Thursday morning in an improved mood, putting Wednesday's steep losses behind it and showing more optimism for the new day. As of 8:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up about half a percent, regaining a portion of its losses from the previous session. A couple of Nasdaq stocks moved upward much more sharply.

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • Nikola stock pops as the EV maker starts production on its first electric truck

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the Nikola stock surge as the company is set to start production on its first electric truck.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • Russian Tycoons Get $8.3 Billion Richer as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Moscow

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • Here’s the truth behind that Home Depot ‘privilege’ training guide going viral

    Some customers are threatening to boycott Home Depot over a handout explaining privilege to employees. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Nio Earnings On Deck: First Electric Sedan, A Tesla Model S Rival, Rolls Off Line

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Even More Today

    Shares of cruise tour company Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.5% through 1:55 p.m. EDT Wednesday -- its second down day in a row after missing earnings yesterday. Tic-tac-toe, three-in-a-row investment banks Stifel Nicolaus, Deutsche Bank, and Citigroup lined up to offer lower price targets on Carnival stock today. Of the three, only Stifel still has a "buy" rating on Carnival stock, noting that management "remains generally upbeat" about trends in cruise bookings for late this year and into 2023.

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Bill

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • I’m 65 and have $220K in student loan debt. I have a lot of health issues and am only working part-time. Can I somehow erase this debt?

    Question: I am 65 and in $220,000 of student loan debt. Answer: First of all, know that there are many borrowers out there with your level of student debt — about 6% of borrowers have more than $100,000 in debt, according to Brookings— and there are ways to cope with repayment. You may be aware that if you have federal student loans, you still have until the start of May before you need to tackle repayment, thanks to the government’s student loan repayment moratorium.

  • Electric vehicle battery company speeds up investment in Colorado factory

    The company is accelerating its investment in production as it races to produce a new kind of battery for major automakers.

  • China Sees ‘Unprecedented’ Capital Outflow Since War, IIF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China has seen investors pull money out of the country on an “unprecedented” scale since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, marking a “very unusual” shift in global capital flows in emerging markets, according to the Institute of International Finance.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambl

  • Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Ahead of Earnings

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock bounced back sharply this morning and was surging as high as 8% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. A rival just made a huge growth move in the only international market Nio is targeting, but investors are placing big bets on Nio ahead of earnings and on speculation of the launch of a new car model in the coming weeks. Nio will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings on March 24 after market close.