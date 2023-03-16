Global Travel Technologies Strategic Business Report 2023: Hotel Industry Embraces Next Generation Technologies Amidst the Changing Working Environment

Company Logo

Global Market for Travel Technologies

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel Technologies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Travel Technologies estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Global Distribution System (GDS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$7.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Airline & Hospitality It Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR



The Travel Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 382 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19: The New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Travel & Tourism Industry Takes a Hit During COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Impact on Travel & Tourism Industry: YoY Change (%) of International Tourist Arrivals by Region for 2020 Vs 2019

International Tourist Receipts (YoY Change in %) for the Period 2010-2021

Recovery of International Tourism Industry: % of Respondents Citing a Factor Being Critical for Recovery of Tourism Sector

COVID-19 Outbreak Proves Disastrous for Tourism-Oriented Countries

Digitalization Augurs Well for the Market

With Travel Industry Hit Hard by the Crisis, Impact Significant on Travel Technology Market

Travel Technology Helps Rescue Travel Industry from Overcoming the Pandemic Blues

An Introduction to Travel Technology

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

GDS Emerges as the Largest Segment

Competition

Travel Technologies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Business Travel Spending Trend: Major Contributor to Growth of Travel Technology Market

COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Corporate Travel to a Standstill, Impacting Travel Tech Adoption

Global Business Travel Market Value (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020 & 2027

Hotel Industry Embraces Next Generation Technologies Amidst the Changing Working Environment

Digital Transformation Poised to Enhance Traveler Experience

Popular Technology Trends Transforming Hospitality & Travel Industry

Growing Role of Innovative Technologies in Travel Industry

Pandemic-Led Tech Trends Drive Travel Sector Transformation

Innovations to Fuel Market Prospects

Rising Integration of Big Data in Travel Technology Solutions

Global Big Data and Business Analytics Revenues in US$ Billion for 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Growing Role of AI and ML in Travel & Tourism Industry

Blockchain Technology to Radically Transform Travel Industry

Mobile Devices: The Preferred Mode for Travel Technologies

Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for 2020 through 2025

Next-Generation 5G Networks to Benefit Travel Technologies

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

Virtual Reality Technology to Transform Tourism Industry with Immersive Experiences

Augmented Reality Gains Prominence in Travel Industry

Robotic Process Automation Technology Supports Automation of Repetitive Processes

Robots to Automate Hospitality Sector

Biometric Recognition Technologies for Automated Identification and Authentication in Hotels and Payments

Intelligent Conversational Platforms Emerge as Ideal Solutions for Customer Support in Travel & Tourism Industry

Rise in Smart Connected Devices Drives Adoption of IoT Technologies in Travel Industry

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

As Online Travel Booking Market Takes a Hit due to COVID-19, Travel Technologies Market to be Impacted

Global Online Travel Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 & 2026

Latest Technologies Emerge to Address Challenges Confronting the Online Travel Industry

Global Distribution System Market: An Overview

Smart Hospitality Gathers Steam

Urbanization, Consumer Spending Levels Set the Tone for Travel & Tourism Technology Market

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Challenges Confronting the Travel Technology Market

