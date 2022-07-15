U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

The Global Travel Vaccines Market is expected to grow by $ 2.44 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.59% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Travel Vaccines Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the travel vaccines market and it is poised to grow by $ 2. 44 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.

New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Travel Vaccines Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04405174/?utm_source=GNW
59% during the forecast period. Our report on the travel vaccines market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in global migration, increase in awareness about vaccine-preventable diseases among travelers, and mandates by countries on vaccinations prior to issuing visas.
The travel vaccines market analysis includes the disease type segment and geographic landscape.

The travel vaccines market is segmented as below:
By Disease Type
• Influenza
• Diptheria
• Hepatitis
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the changes in the demographic profile of travelers globally as one of the prime reasons driving the travel vaccines market growth during the next few years. Also, increased incidence of travel-related diseases and initiatives by governments and other organizations to ensure travel safety will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on travel vaccines market covers the following areas:
• Travel vaccines market sizing
• Travel vaccines market forecast
• Travel vaccines market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading travel vaccines market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Altimmune Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bharat Biotech Ltd., CSL Ltd., Dynavax Technologies Corp., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, KM Biologics Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd., Sinovac Biotech Ltd., SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Valneva SE. Also, the travel vaccines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04405174/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


