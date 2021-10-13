U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,356.44
    +5.79 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,332.91
    -45.43 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,544.56
    +78.64 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.45
    +4.18 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.50
    -0.14 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    +33.10 (+1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.59 (+2.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1589
    +0.0055 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    +0.0047 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4520
    -0.1380 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,939.19
    +1,201.81 (+2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,344.89
    +10.48 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Global Tree Transplantations Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tree Transplantations Market, By Component, By Type, By Trunk Diameter, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Global tree transplantations market is projected to grow at a significant pace in the forecast period, 2022-2026

The market growth can be attributed to the rising practices to overcome the lack of trees in the environment. To evacuate the land for various purposes like building infrastructure, housing the population, building commercial units, developing the industrial sector, etc. the trees are cut down in large numbers.

The process of tree transplantation is devised to over come the threats and plant more trees as well as previous tree plantation, the factor is anticipated to be the major factor driving the growth of the global tree transplantations market in the upcoming five years. Moreover, the increasing cases of deforestation from various natural habitats of forests is also a major sector that requires the process of tree transplantations and thus substantiating the growth of the global tree transplantations market in the next five years.

Moreover, the surge in the demand for heavy equipment and machinery to evacuate the trees from their original place and replant them in a more suitable area is aiding the growth of the global tree transplantation market in the future five years of forecast. The trees are the main resource of the environment stability and maintaining the quality of the atmosphere, the rising concerns among the arborists and forest conservators is also influencing the growth of the global tree transplantations market in the future five years of forecast until 2026.

Tree transplantation is the process of strategically planting new and old trees such that the depleting number of trees can be restored. Planting the seedling and growing plants to trees is a very long process and may require 7 to 10 years for a tree to grow depending upon the time a particular plant takes to grow. Tree transplantation is a new strategy to remove the trees from its natural occurring habitat and re planting them meanwhile maintaining their life and nutrient lot.

The global tree transplantations market segmentation is based on component, type, trunk diameter, application, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on component, the market is further segmented into tree spade, tree transplanter, tree pods & tree pod trailers, cranes, tree moving accessories, and others. Tree spade machinery is a specialized equipment that performs the procedure of transplanting trees from their original place to the new place meanwhile maintaining the life of the tree as well as their nutrient lot.

Moreover, the surge in the demand for the machinery is anticipated to drive the growth of the global tree transplantations market in the upcoming five years. Technological advancements and the research continuously going on the advanced machinery and equipment is anticipated to substantiate the further growth of the global tree transplantations market in the future five years of forecast until 2026.

Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the product developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the industry to provide excellent services through tree transplantations. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years.

New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Holding the major shares of the global tree transplantations market are The Davey Tree Expert Company, Big John Manufacturing Co., Damcon B.V., MPG Machinery Production Group Inc. Co., Xuzhou HCN Machinery Technology Co., Ltd, Bracke Forest AB (Fassi Group), G K Machine, Inc., Terrateck SAS, Vinca Horticulture & Landscape Private Limited, Mecas Facility Management Services, among others.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global tree transplantations market from 2016 to 2019.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global tree transplantations market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

  • To classify and forecast global tree transplantations market based on component, type, trunk diameter, application, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the global tree transplantations market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global tree transplantations market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global tree transplantations market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global tree transplantations market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global tree transplantations market.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016 - 2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026

Global Tree Transplantations Market, By Component:

  • Tree Spade

  • Tree Transplanter

  • Tree Pods & Tree Pod Trailers

  • Cranes

  • Tree Moving Accessories

  • Others

Global Tree Transplantations Market, By Type:

  • 1-5 Row

  • 6-10 Row

Global Tree Transplantations Market, By Trunk Diameter:

  • 3-6 inches

  • 7-10 inches

  • 11-14inches

Global Tree Transplantations Market, By Application:

  • Residential

  • Orchard

  • Forestry

Global Tree Transplantations Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global tree transplantations market.

  • The Davey Tree Expert Company

  • Big John Manufacturing Co.

  • Damcon B.V.

  • MPG Machinery Production Group Inc. Co.

  • Xuzhou HCN Machinery Technology Co., Ltd

  • Bracke Forest AB (Fassi Group)

  • G K Machine, Inc.

  • Terrateck SAS

  • Vinca Horticulture & Landscape Private Limited

  • Mecas Facility Management Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhlgqf

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-tree-transplantations-markets-analysis--forecasts-2016-2020--2021-2026-301399612.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Popping Today

    At the forefront of the burgeoning hydrogen economy, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is a fuel cell specialist that is closely followed by growth and renewable energy investors alike. As of 10:35 a.m. EDT, shares of Plug Power have risen 10.4%. The first item helping to buoy Plug Power's stock is the company's new collaboration with Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX).

  • Why Bloom Energy's Stock Is Bouncing Higher Wednesday

    After gaining ground on both Monday and Tuesday, Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock continued to rise Wednesday. The fuel cell specialist appeared to be benefiting from the market's reaction to news from one of its peers -- Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). As of 1:11 p.m. EDT, shares of Bloom Energy were up by 4.8%.

  • When will soaring oil prices put a pinch on the stock market? Here’s what history says

    The U.S. stock market should be feeling a pinch from soaring oil prices, according to history. So far, that hasn't been the case, note analysts at Renaissance Macro Research, in a chart.

  • Plug Power Teams Up With Airbus On Studying Hydrogen Powered Aircraft

    Plug Power announced Wednesday that it is working with Airbus on studying the viability of a hydrogen-powered plane. PLUG stock jumped.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Most of the index's highest-yielding stocks come with a big asterisk, but they're still worth a look.

  • Plug Power teams up with Texas oil and gas giant on hydrogen business growth

    Plug Power is building hydrogen production facilities in California, Georgia, New York and Tennessee that will produce 500 tons of liquid hydrogen per day by 2025.

  • Airbus and Phillips 66 Partner With Plug Power on Green Hydrogen Projects

    (Bloomberg) -- Plug Power Inc. is partnering with Airbus SE and Phillips 66 to find ways to harness hydrogen to power airplanes, vehicles and industry without emitting planet-warming greenhouse gases.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe partnerships, combined w

  • U.K. Energy Crisis Ramps Up as Two More Suppliers Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Two energy suppliers with about 250,000 customers have collapsed in the latest escalation in the U.K.’s energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresBP Plc-backed Pure Planet and Colorado Energy announced they have gone out of business on Wedn

  • Bitcoin Mining Is Reshaping the Energy Sector and No One Is Talking About It

    Recently, I was invited to give a talk at the Texas Blockchain Summit on the topic of the growth of bitcoin mining in Texas. Not knowing anything about bitcoin mining in Texas, I interrogated around two dozen mining entrepreneurs, wholesale energy traders, academics and energy experts. What I discovered would completely alter my views on bitcoin mining.

  • Walgreens shutting five San Francisco locations due to organized retail crime

    Walgreens says it's moving prescriptions and staff to nearby stores after the San Francisco closures.

  • Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices

    The dramatic recovery in oil and gas prices has led to some pretty impressive returns on energy stocks, but Canada’s crude sector is outshining the competition

  • Methane Plume Above New Mexico Gas Wells Spotted From Space

    (Bloomberg) -- A large cloud of planet-warming methane was detected in the natural gas-rich San Juan Basin in New Mexico by geoanalytics company Kayrros SAS. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffArgentina’s 120-Year

  • Oil Little Changed as OPEC Voices Caution on Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was little changed as traders assessed OPEC’s skepticism around the strength of crude demand even after prices hit the highest since 2014.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresFutures in New York pared losses along with equities as the dollar weak

  • Alibaba Founder Seen Amid Activities In Hong Kong After One Year

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) founder Jack Ma, mainly out of public view since the regulatory clampdown, is currently in Hong Kong and has met business associates recently, Reuters reports. The visit marked his first trip to the Asian financial hub since October 2020. The Chinese billionaire maintained a low profile since criticizing China's financial regulators in October 2020 that cost him the Ant Group's mega IPO. Ma vanished for three months before surfacing in January, speaking to

  • Lithium Miners Must Run All Out to Meet EV Demand. This Analyst Is Cautious on the Sector.

    No one sees that trend slowing down and that means the world’s lithium miners need to run all out for the foreseeable future. Mizuho analyst Christopher Parkinson launched coverage of the lithium mining sector on Tuesday evening. For starters, Parkinson sees the boom-bust cycle of many mining industries giving way to more stable demand.

  • Trillion-Dollar ESG Boom Is Punishing Old-School Energy Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The commodity rally may be the talk of Wall Street, but old-school energy producers are still lagging the oil price big time -- a tell-tale sign the era of green investing is in full swing. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresU.S. oil and gas compan

  • 'Desperate for tires.' Components shortage roils U.S. harvest

    Dale Hadden cannot find any spare tires for his combine harvester. New Ag Supply in Kansas is pleading with customers to order parts now for spring planting. "You try to baby your equipment, but we're all at the mercy of luck right now," said Holub, a fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer in Buckingham, Iowa.

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • Supply chain issues could 'last until the early parts of 2023,' shipping analyst explains

    A shipping expert believes that the supply chain crisis may last well into 2023, given how global trade has been reshuffled to meet surging American demand.

  • Profit At 10 Big Companies Is About To Surge 1,000% (Or More)

    You're expecting some big profit jumps among S&P 500 for the third quarter. Just know some of the companies' profit growth will boom.