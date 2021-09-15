U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,480.70
    +37.65 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,814.39
    +236.82 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,161.53
    +123.77 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.45
    +24.46 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.65
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.40
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0270 (+2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3846
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3580
    -0.3220 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,104.88
    +1,365.99 (+2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.80
    +34.59 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Global Tree Trimmers Market to Reach $686 Million by 2026

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Tree Trimmers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Tree Trimmers Market
Global Tree Trimmers Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 7; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 1136
Companies: 19 - Players covered include American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; Blount International, Inc.; Bosch Garden Tools; Deere & Company; Emak SpA; Fiskars Brands, Inc.; Greenworks Tools, Inc.; Husqvarna AB; MTD Products, Inc.; Remington LLC; Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.; STIHL, Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: End-Use (Commercial, Consumer); Fuel (Gas tree trimmer, Electric and battery-operated tree trimmer); Product Type (Corded tree trimmer, Cordless tree trimmer)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Tree Trimmers Market to Reach $686 Million by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tree Trimmers estimated at US$552.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$686 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period. Corded tree trimmer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$219.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cordless tree trimmer segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $153.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $139.2 Million by 2026
The Tree Trimmers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$153.8 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$139.2 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-tree-trimmers-market-to-reach-686-million-by-2026-301378142.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Vonage Stock Clears Technical Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating

    When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Vonage, which had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 78 to 82 Wednesday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Electric air taxi startup Lilium goes public on Nasdaq

    Daniel Wiegand, Lilium CEO, talks the company's $830 million IPO merger with Qell.

  • Rivian produces electric pickup truck beating Tesla, Ford

    Brian Sozzi gives us his latest in-depth take on Electric Vehicle start-up Rivian's successful production of an electric pickup beating other major EV automakers to the market. Watch Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down what this breakthrough could mean for Rivian moving forward.

  • Why Wynn Resorts Stock Is Tanking Again Today

    Investors hate uncertainty, and Chinese officials are introducing more to Macao's gambling industry.

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.

  • Microsoft unveils $60 billion stock buyback plan, appoints Brad Smith as Vice Chair

    American technology corporation Microsoft announced plans to buy back up to $60 billion in stock. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley shares the details.&nbsp;

  • Is AbbVie's 4.9% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) pays a relatively high yield of 4.9%. On a $10,000 investment, that's $360 more in annual dividend income you could earn through AbbVie. Multiply that by several years of owning the stock, plus the regular increases the company makes to its payouts, and the difference becomes even more significant.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    Shares of Macau casino operators on Wednesday shed as much as a third of their value, losing about $18 billion, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

    Hot stocks are alluring, but it's important to remember that grabbing onto them can also leave you burned.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    More news today from Chinese officials has investors fearing what might be next for U.S.-traded Chinese companies.

  • 3 Dividend Raises You Can Still Take Advantage of

    With that in mind, here are three recent dividend raises by well-established companies: Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ). Fueled by higher commodity prices and, consequently, more capital in the agricultural sector, leading farm equipment specialist Deere & Company has been on a tear lately. Both revenue and profitability have climbed well higher in recent quarters; in its third quarter of fiscal 2021, for instance, Deere managed to grow revenue a very robust 29% year over year to $11.5 billion, while net income more than doubled to almost $1.7 billion.

  • Sneaker brand On ‘very much built around a grassroots movement’: Co-CEO

    On, Co-Chief Executive Officer Marc Maurer&nbsp;and&nbsp;Co-Founder & Executive Co-Chairman Caspar Coppetti join Yahoo Finance to discuss On's IPO debut with a $24 share price, the company's focus on footwear Innovation, its cyclon initiative, and its growth strategy.

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • Dutch Bros’ public debut: ‘We’ve been a very disciplined growth company from the beginning’, CEO says

    Joth Ricci, Dutch Bros’ President & CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss going public on the NYSE, outlook on the coffee and energy drink market, business expansion plans, and Dutch Bros’ philanthropic efforts.

  • At end, of the day if bitcoin is successful, ‘they’ll kill it’ says founder of world’s largest hedge fund Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • Here’s Why RF Capital Management Continues to Hold its GameStop Corp. (GME) Stake

    RF Capital Management LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 55.17% was recorded by the fund for the first half of 2021. The fund has gotten off to a strong start this year – especially in the first […]

  • Lucid is the ‘Tesla/Ferrari’ of electric vehicles, B. of A. says

    The "Tesla/Ferrari" of electric vehicles gets a buy rating from B. of A. Securities and a price target that is more than 50% higher than current share prices.