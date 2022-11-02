Global Trench Shoring Systems Market to Reach $481.7 Million by 2027

ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Trench Shoring Systems estimated at US$569. 5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$481. 7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of -2.

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Slide Rail, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a -7.7% CAGR and reach US$214 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pipe Puller segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $158.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR



The Trench Shoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$158.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$97.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.8% and 0.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$62.9 Million by the year 2027.







Trench Box Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR



In the global Trench Box segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$33.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$44.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

ArcelorMittal SA

Con-Tech Systems Ltd.

DYWIDAG-Systems International Group

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

SBH Tiefbautechnik GmbH

span-TEC GmbH & Co. KG

thyssenkrupp Infrastructure GmbH

TWF Baumaschinentechnik GmbH

TWSE (Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation)

Williams Form Engineering Corp.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Trench Shoring Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Trench Shoring Systems Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Slide

Rail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Slide Rail by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Slide Rail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe

Puller by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Pipe Puller by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Puller by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Box by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Trench Box by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Trench Box by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Trench Shoring System by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring System

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Trench Shoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Trench

Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Trench

Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller,

Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide

Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trench

Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe

Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide

Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trench

Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Trench Shoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe

Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide

Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trench

Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Trench Shoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe

Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide

Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trench

Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Trench Shoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe

Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide

Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trench

Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Trench Shoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe

Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide

Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trench

Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Trench Shoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe

Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring

Systems by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Trench Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe

Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide

Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trench

Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Trench Shoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Trench

Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Trench

Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller,

Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide

Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trench

Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe

Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide

Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trench

Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe

Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide

Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trench

Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Trench Shoring

Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe

Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Trench Shoring

Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring

Systems by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Trench Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Trench Shoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Trench Shoring Systems by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Trench Shoring

Systems by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe

Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Trench Shoring

Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Trench Shoring

Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring

Systems by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Trench Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Trench Shoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems

by Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe

Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems

by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring

Systems by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Trench Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Trench Shoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: India Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe

Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: India Historic Review for Trench Shoring Systems by

Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Slide

Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring Systems

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trench

Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Trench Shoring

Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe

Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Trench Shoring

Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 121: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring

Systems by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Trench Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Trench Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring

System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Trench

Shoring Systems by Segment - Trench Shoring System Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide

Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Trench

Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller,

Trench Box and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Trench

Shoring Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Trench

Shoring Systems by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Trench Shoring System for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Trench Shoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 128: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Trench Shoring Systems by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Latin America Historic Review for Trench Shoring

Systems by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 130: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Trench Shoring

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 131: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Trench Shoring Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe

Puller, Trench Box and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 132: Latin America Historic Review for Trench Shoring

Systems by Application - Slide Rail, Pipe Puller, Trench Box



