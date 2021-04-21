Abstract: - Global Triple Offset Butterfly Valves Market to Reach $3. 7 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Triple Offset Butterfly Valves estimated at US$2.

New York, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Triple Offset Butterfly Valves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033170/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Stainless Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cast Iron segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $832.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR

- The Triple Offset Butterfly Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$832.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$656.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

- Cryogenic Segment to Record 4% CAGR

- In the global Cryogenic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$411.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$544.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$411.5 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Story continues

ADAMS Armature GmBH

Advanced Valve Design

ARI Valve Corp

Assured Automation

Belimo Americas

Bray International

Cameron

CRANE ChemPharma?Energy

Dembla Valves Ltd

Emerson

Hobbs Valve

JC Valves

L&T Valves

North American Machine Works

Northeast Fluid Controls

OHL Gutermuth Industrial Valves GmbH

Pentair Valves & Controls

The Weir Group

Value Valves Co., Ltd

Velan







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033170/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Stainless Steel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Stainless Steel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cast Iron by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Cast Iron by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cast Iron by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cryogenic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Alloy Based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Alloy Based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Alloy Based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverages

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical &

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical &

Healthcare by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy & Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Energy & Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Power by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Water &

Wastewater Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Water & Wastewater

Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Water & Wastewater

Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemicals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron,

Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic,

Alloy Based and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Application - Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas,

Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical &

Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power,

Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other

Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater

Treatment and Chemicals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron,

Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic,

Alloy Based and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based

and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Application - Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas,

Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical &

Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power,

Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other

Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater

Treatment and Chemicals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron,

Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic,

Alloy Based and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Application - Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas,

Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical &

Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power,

Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other

Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater

Treatment and Chemicals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron,

Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic,

Alloy Based and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Application - Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas,

Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical &

Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power,

Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other

Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater

Treatment and Chemicals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron,

Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic,

Alloy Based and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based

and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Application - Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas,

Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical &

Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power,

Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other

Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater

Treatment and Chemicals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron,

Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic,

Alloy Based and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based

and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Application - Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas,

Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical &

Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power,

Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other

Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater

Treatment and Chemicals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron,

Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic,

Alloy Based and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based

and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Application - Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas,

Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical &

Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power,

Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other

Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater

Treatment and Chemicals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron,

Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic,

Alloy Based and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Application - Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas,

Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical &

Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power,

Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other

Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater

Treatment and Chemicals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron,

Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly Valves

by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy

Based and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Application - Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas,

Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: UK Historic Review for Triple Offset Butterfly Valves

by Application - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare,

Other Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water &

Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset Butterfly

Valves by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other

Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater

Treatment and Chemicals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Triple

Offset Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast

Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron,

Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based

and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Triple

Offset Butterfly Valves by Application - Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas,

Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Application - Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas,

Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other

Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater

Treatment and Chemicals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Triple

Offset Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast

Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron,

Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based

and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Triple

Offset Butterfly Valves by Application - Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas,

Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Application - Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas,

Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other

Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater

Treatment and Chemicals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 109: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Triple

Offset Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast

Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Rest of World Historic Review for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Cast Iron,

Cryogenic, Alloy Based and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Alloy Based

and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Triple

Offset Butterfly Valves by Application - Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas,

Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Rest of World Historic Review for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Application - Food & Beverages,

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other Applications, Oil & Gas,

Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Chemicals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Triple Offset

Butterfly Valves by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Other

Applications, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater

Treatment and Chemicals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033170/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



