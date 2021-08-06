U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

Global Triple Play Services Industry (2020 to 2027) - Key Market Trends and Drivers

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Triple Play Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Triple Play Services estimated at 332.1 Million Subscriptions in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.1 Billion Subscriptions by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 98.4 Million Subscriptions, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR

The Triple Play Services market in the U.S. is estimated at 98.4 Million Subscriptions in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 186.8 Million Subscriptions by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.4% and 15.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 101 Featured):

  • ADTRAN, Inc.

  • AT&T, Inc.

  • BCE, Inc.

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.

  • Bharti Airtel Ltd.

  • BT GROUP PLC

  • Cable & Wireless Communications Ltd.

  • Cablevision Systems Corporation

  • CenturyLink, Inc.

  • Charter Communications, Inc.

  • Comcast Corporation

  • Cox Communications, Inc.

  • CTS Telecom Inc.

  • Digicel Group

  • DirecTV LLC

  • DISH Network LLC

  • D-Link Systems, Inc.

  • Frontier Communications Corporation

  • Koninklijke KPN N.V.

  • Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.

  • Orange SA

  • Rogers Communications, Inc.

  • Swisscom AG

  • TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC

  • Telefonica SA

  • Vodafone Group PLC

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ern98


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-triple-play-services-industry-2020-to-2027---key-market-trends-and-drivers-301350226.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

