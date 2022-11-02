Global Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market to Reach $417.7 Million by 2027

ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Trivalent Chromium Finishing estimated at US$279. 9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$417.

7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Plating, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$349.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Conversion Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $76.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Trivalent Chromium Finishing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$76.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$84 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$54.7 Million by the year 2027.







Passivation Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR



In the global Passivation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Arlington Plating Company

Asterion, LLC

Atotech Deutschland

Bunty LLC

Chem Processing, Inc.

CHEMEON Surface Technology, LLC

Columbia Chemical

Dallatorre

Electro Chemical Finishing

MacDermid, Inc.

Master Finish Company

Midland Polishing & Plating Ltd.

Ronatec C2C, Inc.

Sarrel Group

SurTec International GmbH

Three J’s Industries, Inc.

Tukada-riken





