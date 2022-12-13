The Global Truck-as-a-Service Market is expected to grow by $18499.77 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.76% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Truck-as-a-Service Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the truck-as-a-service market and it is poised to grow by $18499. 77 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Truck-as-a-Service Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05772574/?utm_source=GNW

76% during the forecast period. Our report on the truck-as-a-service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by digital transformation in trucking industry, the growth of the e-commerce industry, and the increasing implementation of IoT in trucking.



The truck-as-a-service market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Digital freight brokerage

• Telematics

• Data analytics

• Truck platooning



By End-user

• Chemicals

• Pharmaceutical and healthcare

• FMCG

• Food and beverages

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of blockchain in trucking as one of the prime reasons driving the truck-as-a-service market growth during the next few years. Also, demand for truck rental services and the advent of over-the-air software updates will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the truck-as-a-service market covers the following areas:

• Truck-as-a-service market sizing

• Truck-as-a-service market forecast

• Truck-as-a-service market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading truck-as-a-service market vendors that include AB Volvo, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Continental AG, Convoy Inc., Daimler AG, Fleet Advantage LLC, Fleet Complete, Ford Motor Co., Hino Motors Ltd., Inseego Corp., Michelin Group, Microlise Group Plc, PACCAR Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tata Motors Ltd., Total Transportation Services, Trimble Inc., Uber Technologies Inc, Volkswagen AG, and Volta Trucks. Also, the truck-as-a-service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05772574/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



