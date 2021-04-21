U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

Global Truck Racks Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·27 min read

Abstract: - Global Truck Racks Market to Reach $1. 2 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Truck Racks estimated at US$844. 1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

New York, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Truck Racks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033172/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027. Aluminum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$720.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $227.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
- The Truck Racks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$227.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$245.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • Cross Tread Industries Inc.

  • Hauler Racks, Inc.

  • Kargo Master, Inc.

  • Magnum Manufacturing, Inc.

  • ProTech Industries

  • Rackit Truck Racks

  • Texas Truck Racks

  • The Thule Group

  • Topper Manufacturing Company, Inc.

  • U.S. Rack Inc.

  • Vanguard Manufacturing, Inc.

  • Yakima Products Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033172/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Truck Racks by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Steel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Aftermarket by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Aftermarket by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Aftermarket by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for OEM by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for OEM by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for OEM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 17: USA Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 20: USA Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 34: China Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 35: China Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 38: China Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 40: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Truck Racks by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 49: France Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 50: France Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 51: France 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 53: France Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 55: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 56: Germany Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 57: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 61: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 62: Italy Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 63: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: UK Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 68: UK Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product Segment -
Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: UK 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 71: UK Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aftermarket and OEM
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 73: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 74: Spain Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 75: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 79: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 80: Russia Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 81: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks
by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 101: Australia Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 102: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks
by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 106: India Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 107: India Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 108: India 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 110: India Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: South Korea Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Truck Racks
by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Truck
Racks by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Truck Racks
by Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Truck
Racks by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: Latin America Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 127: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 128: Latin America Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 129: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks
by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 134: Argentina Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 135: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 136: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks
by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 137: Argentina Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 138: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 139: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 140: Brazil Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 141: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 142: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 143: Brazil Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 144: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 145: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 146: Mexico Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 147: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 148: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 149: Mexico Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 150: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 152: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Truck
Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 153: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Truck
Racks by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 155: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Truck
Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 156: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Truck
Racks by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 158: Middle East Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 159: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033172/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

