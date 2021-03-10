U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,910.85
    +35.41 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,139.67
    +306.93 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,263.40
    +189.58 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.04
    +28.98 (+1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.78
    +0.77 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.80
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    26.09
    -0.09 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1919
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5420
    -0.0040 (-0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3916
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4700
    -0.0400 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,172.68
    +1,541.01 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,125.72
    +49.61 (+4.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,731.86
    +1.52 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,036.56
    +8.62 (+0.03%)
     

Global Truck Racks Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·28 min read

Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 8. - Influencer Pool: 899. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.

New York, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Truck Racks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033172/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.

  • Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

  • Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

  • Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

  • Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

  • Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.



Abstract:
- Global Truck Racks Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Truck Racks estimated at US$844.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027. Aluminum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$720.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $227.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
- The Truck Racks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$227.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$245.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • Cross Tread Industries Inc.

  • Hauler Racks, Inc.

  • Kargo Master, Inc.

  • Magnum Manufacturing, Inc.

  • ProTech Industries

  • Rackit Truck Racks

  • Texas Truck Racks

  • The Thule Group

  • Topper Manufacturing Company, Inc.

  • U.S. Rack Inc.

  • Vanguard Manufacturing, Inc.

  • Yakima Products Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033172/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Truck Racks Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Truck Racks by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Steel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Aftermarket by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Aftermarket by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Aftermarket by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for OEM by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for OEM by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for OEM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 17: USA Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 20: USA Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 34: China Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 35: China Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 38: China Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 40: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Truck Racks by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 49: France Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 50: France Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 51: France 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 53: France Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 55: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 56: Germany Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 57: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 61: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 62: Italy Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 63: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: UK Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 68: UK Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product Segment -
Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: UK 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 71: UK Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aftermarket and OEM
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 73: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 74: Spain Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 75: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 79: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 80: Russia Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 81: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks
by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 101: Australia Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 102: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks
by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 106: India Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 107: India Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 108: India 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 110: India Historic Review for Truck Racks by Application -
Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: South Korea Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Truck Racks
by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Truck
Racks by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Truck Racks
by Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Truck
Racks by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: Latin America Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 127: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 128: Latin America Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 129: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks
by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 134: Argentina Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 135: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 136: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks
by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 137: Argentina Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 138: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 139: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 140: Brazil Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 141: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 142: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 143: Brazil Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 144: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 145: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 146: Mexico Historic Review for Truck Racks by Product
Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 147: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 148: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 149: Mexico Historic Review for Truck Racks by
Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 150: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Truck Racks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 152: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Truck
Racks by Product Segment - Aluminum and Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 153: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Truck
Racks by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aluminum and Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Truck Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 155: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Truck
Racks by Application - Aftermarket and OEM Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 156: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Truck
Racks by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aftermarket and OEM for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Truck
Racks by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 158: Middle East Historic Review for Truck Racks by

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033172/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Campbell Soup projects higher annual earnings as it cuts costs

    While Campbell's costs have risen due to pandemic-related and labor expenses, higher raw material costs and increased marketing spend, the company said it was on track to save $850 million by the end of fiscal 2022. It forecast adjusted earnings between $3.03 and $3.11 per share for fiscal 2021, compared with analysts' average estimate of $3.03 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • Sunrun Soars, GE Gains, and the Nasdaq Goes Nowhere

    Stocks are mixed as the House of Representative appears set to give final approval to the $1.9 trillion coronavirus-relief spending package.

  • Woman leaving grocery store is kidnapped and sexually assaulted, SC deputies say

    Investigators say they have a “person of interest” in the case.

  • After outcry, Israeli museum calls off sale of Islamic art

    Israel’s premier museum for Islamic art has scrapped the planned auction of scores of rare and precious items after public outcry over the attempted sale, which had been expected to fetch millions of dollars from wealthy private collectors. In a settlement struck Wednesday, the Sotheby’s auction house agreed to return 268 items from London back to the L.A. Mayer Museum for Islamic Art in Jerusalem. The agreement ends a saga that drew broad condemnation and threatened to gut one of Israel’s prized public art collections.

  • Taiwan Probe Spurs Fears of China Poaching Top Chip Talent

    (Bloomberg) -- An investigation into illegal talent poaching by Beijing-based Bitmain Technologies Ltd. has revived fears Chinese companies will target Taiwan’s top engineers as their country works to build a world-class chipmaking industry.Investigators descended on the offices of Bitmain’s two Taiwan units and interviewed 19 people Tuesday in a probe into whether the crypto-mining startup had violated local laws, according to Chang Jui-chuan, a spokeswoman for the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office. The Chinese firm, which develops semiconductors for mining and other purposes, is suspected of illegally recruiting hundreds of engineers from Taiwanese firms over a period of three years. Taiwan prohibits firms from China from doing business or recruiting locally without prior approval, a measure intended to limit the influence of its political rival.The accusations against Bitmain spur concerns that Chinese firms will accelerate efforts to hire away Taiwan’s best engineers in a bid to achieve semiconductor self-sufficiency. Beijing has pledged to develop its own advanced chip manufacturing in order to dominate future technologies and cut its dependence on $300 billion of annual semiconductor imports.Read more: China to Pour More Money Into Chips, AI and 5G to Catch U.S.Taiwan’s deep pool of expertise revolves around Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s leading chip fabricator and a supplier to most American tech giants from Apple Inc. to Nvidia Corp. U.S. and European companies like Alphabet Inc.’s Google and ASML Holding NV have set up engineering hubs and research bases to tap local talent.“China’s poaching of Taiwanese engineers undermines Taiwan’s semiconductor industry,” said Carol Lin, a law professor at the Hsinchu-based National Chiao Tung University, which is now part of the newly formed National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University. “Through the maneuver, Chinese competitors can learn about Taiwan companies’ progress. If these engineers bring trade secrets with them, Chinese rivals can have a firm grasp of Taiwan companies’ past success and failure in technological developments, and this could result in unfair competition and even endanger national security.”Beijing has denied Washington’s claims that it demands technology or talent transfers or targets the intellectual property of overseas firms. Bitmain representatives didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.Read more: The World Is Dangerously Dependent on Taiwan for SemiconductorsBitmain’s actions are suspected of breaching Taiwan’s Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, Chang said. An article in the act stipulates that for-profit Chinese firms cannot set up units in Taiwan and conduct business activities -- including headhunting -- without approval from Taiwanese authorities, she added.A separate press statement from Chang’s office, while not identifying Bitmain by name, shed light on the allegations. In order to develop artificial intelligence chips, the Chinese startup created a new entity in China with a Taiwanese engineer as chairman. This engineer then recruited colleagues from his former company in Taiwan and formed a headhunting team to set up a research and development center in Taiwan, according to the statement. Chang confirmed the company in the press release was Bitmain.The team offered potential recruits double their existing salaries and advertised openly on Taiwanese job sites, the prosecutors said. The country’s top chip designer MediaTek Inc., a major rival to Qualcomm Inc., was affected by Bitmain’s recruitment drive, Taiwan’s Apple Daily reported. A MediaTek representative declined to comment.Taiwanese executives have accused Chinese rivals of aggressive poaching for years. In 2018, Taiwanese DRAM maker Nanya Technology Corp. President Lee Pei-ing said some of his engineers were being offered three to five times their current salaries by Chinese competitors. The typical practice was to first lure away a manager who would then go on to recruit more of his former colleagues, according to Lee.Beyond talent poaching, global firms with operations in Taiwan and local officials have accused Chinese companies of technology theft. In 2019, Taiwanese prosecutors indicted five people for leaking tech belonging to German chemical maker BASF SE to Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials Co., while Micron Technology Inc. has sued Taiwan’s United Microelectronics Corp. and its Chinese partner Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co. for stealing trade secrets. Both Chinese companies have denied wrongdoing.Read more: Engineers Found Guilty of Stealing Micron Secrets for ChinaBitmain, the world’s largest crypto-mining equipment maker, has over the years tried to expand into AI chipmaking to cushion Bitcoin’s volatility, but the strategy divided its management. The company relies on TSMC’s foundry for semiconductor production.(Updates with employment forecast chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank Poised to Reap $16 Billion Profit as Coupang Boosts IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp., the biggest shareholder in Coupang Inc., stands to reap an enormous windfall when the South Korean e-commerce leader goes public this week, giving founder Masayoshi Son further evidence his often-criticized startup bets are paying off.The Japanese company owns about 35% of the startup and could report an unrealized gain of as much as $16 billion after Coupang raised the target price range for its initial public offering. That would be the SoftBank Vision Fund’s largest-ever startup profit booked in a single quarter since it began reporting results in 2017.Son has come under heavy criticism for missteps in backing fledgling companies, including WeWork and more recently Greensill Capital. But the South Korean startup adds to a string of hits that have compensated for those losses and pushed his Vision Fund to profit records in the last two quarters. If Coupang succeeds in its public debut, SoftBank’s windfall could exceed the $11 billion it reported from DoorDash Inc.’s December IPO.“This is a decent-size win for Masa and, in some way, it validates his style of going all in to score big,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “Their backing of Greensill seems like a rounding error by comparison.”Coupang and its bankers raised the price range of the offering Tuesday, signaling strong demand for the shares. The Seoul-based startup is now seeking to raise $4.08 billion and is offering 120 million shares at $32 to $34 each. At the high end of that range, the company would be valued at roughly $58 billion.The listing would be one of the biggest on record by an Asian company on a U.S. exchange and the largest since the $25 billion IPO by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in 2014, Son’s biggest success to date.“Coupang is not likely to be just another quick-money exit for SoftBank,” said Anthea Lai, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “Given its position in the South Korean market and how well it sits in SoftBank’s overall portfolio, it’s an investment they could hold on to for a while.”Chief Executive Officer Bom Kim, a Harvard University dropout, founded Coupang in 2010 and has since grown the company into Korea’s version of Amazon.com Inc. The loss-making company has aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics operations, putting 70% of the country’s population within a 7-mile radius of its distribution centers, according to the filing. Coupang has also invested in new business lines like food delivery and streaming services.In November 2018, the Vision Fund invested $2 billion in the company in a deal that valued Coupang at $9 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time. That funding followed $1 billion from SoftBank itself in 2015, valuing the startup at about $5 billion.Read more: Tech Stocks Lose $1.6 Trillion in Worst Streak in Six MonthsA global rally in technology shares boosted the Vision Fund to a record 844.1 billion yen ($7.7 billion) profit in the December quarter, raising the value of its holdings in the likes of Uber Technologies Inc. and paving the way for IPOs from the likes of Coupang. More recently, tech and online services have waned in popularity as a global vaccine distribution drive has raised expectations of a recovery and reduced reliance on remote work and entertainment offerings.Son has said SoftBank may see between 10 to 20 public listings a year from its portfolio of 164 startups across three different funds. Even WeWork, an investment which lost more than 90% for SoftBank, has received interest from special purpose acquisition companies, the company chief told investors in December.“During the worst of the WeWork fallout, people have been somewhat unfair to the company by focusing too much on the failures,” Bloomberg Intelligence’s Lai said. “The Vision Fund may never be a superstar, but some of its bets turned out pretty good. The question is whether it can continue delivering outsized profits quarter after quarter, especially given the recent cooling in the markets.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China State Funds Buy Stocks to Stem Worsening Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The bearish mood prevailing in China’s stock market is proving a match even for state-backed funds, and casting a cloud over the Communist Party’s biggest annual political event.The CSI 300 Index closed about 2.2% lower despite evidence that state-backed funds had intervened to shore up the market in morning trading. The news earlier helped the gauge erase losses of as much as 3.2%, before declines resumed in the afternoon. Kweichow Moutai Co., the stock that’s become an indicator of sentiment in China’s mutual fund industry, fell 1.2%.The funds, known as China’s “national team,” had stepped in order to ensure stability during the National People’s Congress in Beijing, according to people familiar with the matter. A Hong Kong-based trader, who declined to be identified discussing client business, said entities linked to mainland funds were actively buying shares through stock links with Hong Kong Tuesday morning.The CSI 300 has now plunged more than 14% from its Feb. 10 high in the biggest loss among global benchmarks tracked by Bloomberg. Declines have been led by the champions of the recent rally such as Moutai, which has fallen 26%.The China Securities Regulatory Commission, which regulates the securities industry, didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on whether state funds were behind Tuesday’s moves.Historically, Beijing has supported markets when needed around significant events or dates. On Friday, the first day of the NPC, the CSI 300 ended the day down 0.3% after falling as much 2%. Evidence of intervention includes buying through trading links with Hong Kong.Authorities had in many ways encouraged the recent correction in stocks after the CSI 300 briefly surpassed its closing record last month. Officials repeatedly warned of asset bubbles and said that curbing risks in the financial system was this year’s key policy goal. Moutai, for instance, had surged 30% this year to be worth more than $500 billion, making it one of the world’s most valuable stocks.With the CSI 300 entering a correction on Monday, and dropping below its 100-day moving average for the first time since May, it’s likely authorities decided the rout had removed enough froth. Slumps of 10% or more in the CSI 300 have occurred twice in the past two years, before the index bounced back each time. The Communist Party, which has long sought to cultivate a ‘slow’ bull market in equities, will need to do more to restore sentiment this time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia’s Biggest Rate-Hike Bets Mount in India as Swaps Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- The global economic recovery is fueling speculation central banks will soon be shifting into tightening mode -- nowhere more so than India.Five-year interest-rate swaps jumped 63 basis points in February, the biggest advance since the 2013 taper tantrum, reflecting growing expectations of a tighter monetary policy. Swap rates signal India will see the most rapid tightening of any nation in Asia, according to Standard Chartered Plc. Fears of a resurgence in inflation driven by rising oil prices is adding to the speculation.“The market is swept up by high intensity global reflation trade,” said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at IDFC Asset Management Ltd. in Mumbai. “Within this, India’s sensitivity to crude oil prices as well as the V-shaped rebound in economic activity may be creating divergent expectations of the monetary policy path ahead.”Rate-hike wagers are building around the world as optimism over an economic rebound is complicated by concern that inflation is quickening following an unprecedented period of rock-bottom borrowing costs. In India’s case, this is posing a thorny challenge for central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, who has vowed to keep monetary policy accommodative as long as necessary to support the recovery.Indian swaps are pricing in an increase of about a percentage point in rates over the next calendar year, compared with a quarter-to-half a percentage point earlier this year, according to Naveen Singh, head of fixed-income trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai. The five-year swap rate was down one basis point to 5.38% on Wednesday.‘Pump Prices’Swap markets across Asia are signaling tighter monetary policies going ahead, making it challenging for central banks to nurture a recovery without stifling growth. While India’s consumer-price inflation is still within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-to-6% target range, economists see the second round effects of higher pump prices soon feeding into the headline print.India’s benchmark 10-year bond yields surged to 6.25% on Wednesday, from as low as 5.81% in January. Similarly, top-rated corporate bond yields have jumped by more than 60 points in 2021, convincing a number of borrowers to scrap debt offerings in recent days amid the volatility.Policy normalization in India may first see the central bank raising its reverse repo rates by 40 basis points in 2021, according to ICICI Securities. That would narrow the interest-rate corridor to the pre-pandemic level of 25 basis points.“Markets are expecting a rise in inflation due to the rapid increase in the monetary base across economies, and more recently the increase in commodities prices,” said Nagaraj Kulkarni, senior Asia rates strategist at Standard Chartered in Singapore. “However, central banks are more sanguine about their own inflation expectations so far.”(Updates with Wednesday’s swap rates in the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Xinjiang firms seek damages from foreign researcher over forced labour reports: media

    The official news outlet of the Communist Party of China's Xinjiang region said unidentified companies from the area have filed a domestic civil lawsuit seeking unspecified compensation from a U.S.-based human rights researcher whose reports alleged forced labour is used in the region's cotton industry. The companies said researcher Adrian Zenz's reports were untrue, damaged the reputation of the industry and led to economic losses after the United States banned cotton imports from Xinjiang, according to a report on by the Xinjiang Communist Party website on Monday evening.

  • Bitcoin Hits Highest Level in Two Weeks as Big-Money Bets Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rallied to a two-week high as a risk-on sentiment returned following selloffs in more speculative corners of the financial market.The digital asset rose as much as 5.7% before trimming some gains to trade at $53,747 as of 1:02 p.m. in New York. Ether -- the world’s second largest cryptocurrency -- jumped as much as 3.8%. The gains mirror broader risk-on optimism, with the Nasdaq 100 Index recovering from a decline Monday that pushed the tech index to a so-called correction level.“We feel that it is more of a ‘risk-on/risk-off’ play,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. said in a note Tuesday.Maley did note, however, that the world’s largest cryptocurrency held up “quite well” throughout the recent Nasdaq correction, adding that this could “have been due to the fact that the S&P 500 had also held-up quite well.”Even as high-flying bets like Tesla Inc. and the ARK Innovation ETF have cratered recently, Bitcoin prices have been buoyed by news of more institutional adoption, fueling crypto proponent’s argument that big financial players are rushing to gain exposure to the token, while another viewpoint stands that the digital asset is a stimulus-fueled bubble destined to burst like its 2017-2018 boom and bust cycle.Mark Mobius, founder of Mobius Capital Partners made a little-discussed connection between tech stocks and the world’s largest digital asset on Bloomberg Television Tuesday.“The relationship between Bitcoin prices and the tech market is very close,” he said. If “Bitcoin prices go down, I think the tech stocks are going to be hit very badly.”Meanwhile, the digital-asset industry continues to see endorsements from institutions. On Monday, NYDIG, a provider of Bitcoin-related financial services, announced that it raised $200 million from investors including Stone Ridge Holdings Group, Morgan Stanley, New York Life, MassMutual and Soros Fund Management.NYDIG said Bitcoin adoption among institutions is accelerating, citing data that insurers have more than $1 billion in Bitcoin-related exposure on its platform. Technical analysis is also supportive of higher prices, according to a report by Evercore ISI strategist Rich Ross, who said Bitcoin could reach $75,000.“Bitcoin and Ethereum bullishness are back as more big-money bets keep flowing into cryptocurrencies,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in an email. “Institutional interest still seems strong.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi Oil Hawkishness Speeds India Plan to Seek Alternatives

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s push to restrain oil supply to buoy prices is spurring India to speed up plans to diversify its crude sources and pursue alternative energy, the chairman of one of the nation’s biggest refiners said.The world’s third-biggest oil importer was already trying to cut its dependence on Middle Eastern crude, with American oil rising from 0.5% of total purchases to 6% over the past five years, Mukesh Kumar Surana, chairman of state-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corp., said in a Bloomberg Television interview.Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has repeatedly called for OPEC+ to pump more crude to stop prices from rising too high. However, his pleas fell on deaf ears in Riyadh when the alliance, which is dominated by Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided to hold output steady last week. The decision and an attack on an export terminal in the kingdom pushed Brent above $71 a barrel on Monday.“Higher prices make the future of oil as a commodity in the energy basket more detrimental,” Surana said. “It pushes people to look for more alternative resources in the energy basket,” he said, adding that India would prefer an oil price in the $50 to $60 a barrel range.It’s looking increasingly unlikely that crude will drop back to those levels. Top banks upgraded their price forecasts following the OPEC+ decision, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. seeing Brent at $80 a barrel in the third quarter.Around 86% of Indian oil imports last year were from OPEC+ members, with 19% coming from Saudi Arabia, according to government data. Indian refiners are watching Iran’s possible re-entry into the oil market closely, Surana said.Higher oil prices are also likely to add more impetus to India’s push for cleaner sources of energy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said last month that the country is targeting for 40% of its energy needs to come from green sources by 2030.Brent oil’s surge of around 30% so far this year is already crimping domestic fuel consumption and is threatening India’s recovery from its worst recession since the 1950s. “Higher prices push up inflation and that is not good for the economy,” Surana said.(Updates with oil price forecasts in 5th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold jumps over 2% on retreating U.S. yields, dollar

    Gold surged more than 2% on Tuesday on the back of a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields and a weaker dollar, staging a strong recovery from the nine-month low it hit in the previous session. Spot gold was up 2% to $1,715.40 per ounce by 11:53 a.m. EST (1653 GMT), having slipped on Monday to $1,676.10, its lowest level since June 5. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields backed away from more than a one-year high hit last week, while the dollar fell.

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech stocks stage rebound, Nasdaq jumps by most since November

    Contracts on the Nasdaq ticked up after the index sank into a correction by the end of the regular session, plunging more than 10% from a recent record closing high. Shares of Tesla steadied in after-hours trading after falling another nearly 6%, bringing its March-to-date loss to almost 17%, while Apple shares sank to the lowest level since November.

  • A nepotism scandal has Nike scrambling to rebuild trust with sneakerheads

    Nike is doing damage control after a prolific sneaker reseller was revealed to be the son of a longtime company executive.

  • Massive Nasdaq Rally Springs From Deepest Hole in Three Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- A day after the Nasdaq 100 fell more than 10% from a record into a technical correction, the tech-heavy benchmark made a resounding comeback.With roughly a quarter of the index’s members surging more than 5%, the Nasdaq 100 ended Tuesday up 4% for the best rally since November. ARK Innovation ETF, star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship fund that has suffered losses of at least 10% in each of the last two weeks, jumped the most on record, adding 10%. Shares of Tesla Inc., which had fallen more than 30% from January levels, soared 20%. Stay-at-home market darlings Peloton Interactive Inc. and DocuSign Inc. each rose more than 10%.Such is the aftermath of a technology selloff that, by one measure, reached the most oversold level in three decades. Data show droves of investors have been rushing to buy the recent dip, a strategy that -- at least on Tuesday -- was looking smart.“This whole idea of buying on the dip has been so ingrained in people’s psychology that you are going to see bounce backs after multi-day sell-offs,” said Marc Odo, client portfolio manager at Swan Global Investments. “That’s inevitable, unless there is some big event on the news where everything has changed.”In recent weeks, a rise in bond yields sparked a selloff in high growth stocks, with more than $1.5 trillion wiped off the Nasdaq 100 in less than a month. Expecting higher economic growth and possible inflation, investors poured into industries perceived to benefit -- including banks and energy -- while using big tech as a source of funds.The equity market rotation was swift. Frank Cappelleri, Instinet LLC’s senior equity trader and market technician, noted that on Monday the 14-day relative strength index of a ratio of Nasdaq 100 price performance versus the S&P 500 Index hit the most depressed level since 1990.Other measures also pointed to an oversold market. At Monday’s close, the Nasdaq 100 traded 6% below its average over the past 50 days, the biggest discount since last April. At the same time, its 14-day RSI, a measure of the degree to which gains and losses outpace each other, fell to the lowest level in a year to near 30, a threshold that’s usually seen as a sign that stocks are poised to rebound.Another catalyst behind tech’s rally may have come from the bond market, where rising yields that had put pressure on richly-valued growth stocks are showing signs of easing. That’s not unexpected. Strategists from Citigroup Inc. and UBS Group AG warned earlier this month that the yield-fueled equity rotation had embedded rates way higher than their actual levels, setting the stage for a potential reversal should yields stabilize or pull back. Rates on 10-year Treasuries hit a 12-month high of 1.62% last Friday and have since retreated.“Wall Street is a one-way street right now and it is going whichever way the Treasury market takes it,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “The move in tech stocks coincides with the rally in Treasuries, so many traders will be skeptical that this rebound will stick.”Dip buyers in tech stocks got a day of vindication as the Nasdaq 100 rallied Tuesday. As the benchmark fell into a correction over the past few weeks, there was no shortage of bottom fishing along the way, at least going by Bank of America’s client flows. Over the last four weeks, everyone from hedge funds to individual investors were big buyers, with average tech inflows reaching a record high, the bank’s data showed.While strategists from RBC Capital Markets and Morgan Stanley have warned that the tech rout may not be over, Tuesday’s action gave hope to tech faithful that it’s not a lost cause. To Deepak Puri, chief investment officer for the Americas at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, technology and sustainability are two of the cornerstones for most medium- and long-term investing theses, and a 10% pullback isn’t likely to change that.“It had to happen. The Nasdaq, the last time I checked, it was up 75% over the last three years,” he said. “Correction territory should not be thought of as the start of some massive recalibration. Markets go up and they go down.”Still, to Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, the latest tech carnage hasn’t fixed the valuation problem. At 26.2 times forward earnings, software and internet stocks are not only trading at a 43% premium relative to their own history but also remain elevated versus the S&P 500, the firm’s data show. Moreover, the firm’s model on fund positioning indicates that sentiment has yet to reach levels that typically signal a market bottom.At the same time, large rallies -- such as Tuesday’s -- often happen in the middle of deep selloffs. Take last March, for example, when the Nasdaq 100 staged five rallies of more than 4% before bottoming on March 20.“The big tech unwind may be at least halfway done,” Calvasina wrote in a note, adding, but it “isn’t finished.”(Updates with closing figures throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks and bond yields inch higher after wild tech reboot

    World share markets inched higher on Wednesday after a stunning reboot in U.S. tech stocks, while the dollar and benchmark government yields both ticked up ahead of a key U.S. Treasury auction and inflation reading later. Wall Street futures were fractionally lower, Asia bounced off a two-month low as China's markets shrugged off central bank policy tightening worries and Europe was helped by a new all-time high for Germany's DAX. Traders were focused on the U.S. bond auction and inflation data later, as well as Thursday's European Central Bank meeting where it is expected to respond to the recent jump in borrowing costs.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Falling Yields, Weak Dollar: Time to Shake Out the Weak Shorts

    We’re not looking for a major turnaround, but this move can be a big one if the bearish pattern is broken on the daily chart.

  • Why The Ongoing War of Words Between Charlie Munger and Robinhood Underline The Lack of Inclusivity in Investing

    2021 has seen the much loved, nostalgic computer game company GameStop become an unlikely battleground between hardened hedge funds and a new generation of retail investors.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow rallies while Nasdaq slides into a correction as tech rout deepens

    Stocks were mixed on Monday and Treasury yields climbed further after Congress made headway toward passing another significant COVID-19 relief package.

  • Inflation Rate, Closely Tracked by Bitcoin Traders, Probably Accelerated in February

    The CPI for February probably rose 1.7%, accelerating from the January pace of 1.4%, based on economists' projections.