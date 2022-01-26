U.S. markets open in 4 hours 18 minutes

Global Truck Trailer Market, By Application Type, By Truck Tonnage Capacity, By Trailer Type, By Vehicle Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026

ReportLinker
·6 min read

Global Truck Trailer Market, By Application Type (Logistics, Construction, Mining), By Truck Tonnage Capacity (Class1, Class2, Class3 Class4, Class5, Class6, Class7, Class8), By Trailer Type (Flat Bed Trailer, Dry Vans, Refrigerated Trailers, Multi Car Trailers, Stretch Drop Deck Trailer, Lowboy Trailer), By Vehicle Type (Light Duty, Heavy Duty, Medium Duty), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026

New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Truck Trailer Market, By Application Type, By Truck Tonnage Capacity, By Trailer Type, By Vehicle Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223773/?utm_source=GNW

The Global Truck Trailer market stood at USD350.92 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.18% to reach USD504.98 billion in 2026. The rise in the investments made by leading authorities of developing economies for the development of the transportation sector and infrastructure development, ongoing construction activities, and launch of new models of the truck trailer are the primary factors driving the growth of the global truck trailer market in the forecast period.

Increasing sales of trucks are accelerating the demand for truck trailers all around the globe.Emerging economies are actively promoting trade activities between the country and other countries.

The demand for trucks is expected to rise in the forecast period to run the business efficiently and maintain a smooth supply chain.With growing urbanization and industrialization, the market is expected to witness a continuous rise.

Truck trailers find applications from several end-user industries such as oil & gas, agriculture, mining, construction, retail, logistics, and others.Truck trailers are used to carry construction materials and other raw materials and equipment essential to carry out construction and mining activities without any hassle.

Due to the growing expenditure capacity of consumers, the production and sales of two-wheelers and four-wheelers are expected to witness a massive growth in the forecast period. Players are investing in replacing the existing fleets with advanced and newer versions of truck trailers which are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The Global Truck Trailer market can be segmented into by application type, truck tonnage capacity, trailer type, vehicle type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on the vehicle type, the market is divided into light duty, heavy duty, and medium duty.

The heavy-duty truck is expected to witness the fastest incremental growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026.They are in high demand owing to their high carrying capacity and strong suspension system, which is useful for transportation and construction activities.

The developing transportation & logistics industry and the demand from the construction industry to carry materials and debris for long distances for any terrain are creating vast growth opportunities for heavy duty truck trailer market growth.

Some of the major market players operating globally in the truck trailer market are China International Marine Containers (Group) ltd., Wabash National Corporation, Schmitz Cargobull, Great Dane LLC, Hyundai Translead Inc., Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Krone Commercial Vehicle Group, STI HOLDINGS INC, Kogel Trailer GmbH, Wielton, etc. Apart from these companies, unorganized local manufacturers are also increasing their marketing activities and enriching their product portfolio in different regions to increase their customer outreach.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021E
Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Global Truck Trailer market, in terms of value and volume, from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of Global Truck Trailer Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To analyze and forecast the market size of global truck trailer market in terms of value as well as volume.
• To classify and forecast global Truck Trailer market based on trailer type, size and regional distribution.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global Truck Trailer market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global Truck Trailer market.
• To conduct the pricing analysis for Truck Trailer market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of truck trailers.
To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of Truck Trailer manufacturers and dealers operating globally.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the analyst could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major truck trailer suppliers across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of Global Truck Trailer market using a top-down technique, wherein manufacturers’ volume sales data for different applications, were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.

Multiple secondary sources such as directories, databases such as National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA), American Trucking Association, OICA, Company Websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Technology investors and government and financial institutions

• End users of Truck Trailers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Research Institutes

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to truck trailers

• Truck trailer manufacturing companies

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as Truck Trailer manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers, and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Truck Trailer Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Truck Trailer Market, By Application Type:
o Logistics
o Construction
o Mining
o Others
• Global Truck Trailer Market, By Truck Tonnage Capacity:
o Class1
o Class2
o Class3
o Class4
o Class5
o Class6
o Class7
o Class8
• Global Truck Trailer Market, By Trailer Type:
o Flat Bed Trailer
o Dry Vans
o Refrigerated Trailers
o Multi car Trailer
o Stretch Drop Deck Trailer
o Lowboy trailer
o Others
• Global Truck Trailer Market, By Application Type:
o Light Duty
o Heavy Duty
o Medium Duty
• Global Truck Trailer Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia Pacific:
China
Japan
India
Australia
Indonesia
o Europe:
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Colombia
o Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Iran
UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global truck trailer market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Raw Material Analysis
• Detailed list of different raw materials used in production of truck trailers, list of existing suppliers of raw materials, pricing analysis of raw materials, analysis of difference between imported and domestically procured raw materials.

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Profit Margin Analysis
• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223773/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


