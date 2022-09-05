Global Truck Trailer Market to Reach $504.98 Billion by 2026
DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Truck Trailer Market, By Application Type (Logistics, Construction, Mining), By Truck Tonnage Capacity (Class1, Class2, Class3 Class4, Class5, Class6, Class7, Class8), By Trailer Type, By Vehicle Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Truck Trailer Market stood at USD350.92 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.18% to reach USD504.98 billion in 2026. The rise in the investments made by leading authorities of developing economies for the development of the transportation sector and infrastructure development, ongoing construction activities, and launch of new models of the truck trailer are the primary factors driving the growth of the Global Truck Trailer Market in the forecast period.
Increasing sales of trucks are accelerating the demand for truck trailers all around the globe. Emerging economies are actively promoting trade activities between the country and other countries. The demand for trucks is expected to rise in the forecast period to run the business efficiently and maintain a smooth supply chain.
With growing urbanization and industrialization, the market is expected to witness a continuous rise. Truck trailers find applications from several end-user industries such as oil & gas, agriculture, mining, construction, retail, logistics, and others. Truck trailers are used to carry construction materials and other raw materials and equipment essential to carry out construction and mining activities without any hassle. Due to the growing expenditure capacity of consumers, the production and sales of two-wheelers and four-wheelers are expected to witness a massive growth in the forecast period. Players are investing in replacing the existing fleets with advanced and newer versions of truck trailers which are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth.
Objective of the Study:
To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Truck Trailer Market, in terms of value and volume, from 2016 to 2020.
To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Truck Trailer Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
To assess the demand-supply scenario of truck trailers which covers production, demand, supply, and net inventory status of truck trailers globally.
To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Truck Trailer Market in terms of value as well as volume.
To classify and forecast the Global Truck Trailer Market based on trailer type, size and regional distribution.
To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Truck Trailer Market.
To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Truck Trailer Market.
To conduct the pricing analysis for Truck Trailer market.
To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of truck trailers.
Report Scope:
In this report, the Global Truck Trailer Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Global Truck Trailer Market, By Application Type
Logistics
Construction
Mining
Others
Global Truck Trailer Market, By Truck Tonnage Capacity
Class1
Class2
Class3
Class4
Class5
Class6
Class7
Class8
Global Truck Trailer Market, By Trailer Type
Flat Bed Trailer
Dry Vans
Refrigerated Trailers
Multi car Trailer
Stretch Drop Deck Trailer
Lowboy trailer
Others
Global Truck Trailer Market, By Application Type
Light Duty
Heavy Duty
Medium Duty
Global Truck Trailer Market, By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia Pacific:
China
Japan
India
Australia
Indonesia
Europe:
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Colombia
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Iran
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Truck Trailer Market Production Overview
6. Global Truck Trailer Market Outlook
7. North America Truck Trailer Market Outlook
8. Asia Pacific Truck Trailer Market Outlook
9. Europe Truck Trailer Market Outlook
10. South America Truck Trailer Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Truck Trailer Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Price Point Analysis
15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
16. Competitive Landscape
17. Strategic Recommendations
18. About the Publisher & Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
China International marine containers (Group) ltd.
Wabash National Corporation
Schmitz Cargobull
Great Dane LLC
Hyundai Translead Inc.
Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company
Krone Commercial Vehicle Group (Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone)
STI HOLDINGS, INC
Kogel Trailer GmbH
Wielton
