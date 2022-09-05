Global Truck Trailer Market to Reach $504.98 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Truck Trailer Market, By Application Type (Logistics, Construction, Mining), By Truck Tonnage Capacity (Class1, Class2, Class3 Class4, Class5, Class6, Class7, Class8), By Trailer Type, By Vehicle Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Truck Trailer Market stood at USD350.92 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.18% to reach USD504.98 billion in 2026. The rise in the investments made by leading authorities of developing economies for the development of the transportation sector and infrastructure development, ongoing construction activities, and launch of new models of the truck trailer are the primary factors driving the growth of the Global Truck Trailer Market in the forecast period.



Increasing sales of trucks are accelerating the demand for truck trailers all around the globe. Emerging economies are actively promoting trade activities between the country and other countries. The demand for trucks is expected to rise in the forecast period to run the business efficiently and maintain a smooth supply chain.

With growing urbanization and industrialization, the market is expected to witness a continuous rise. Truck trailers find applications from several end-user industries such as oil & gas, agriculture, mining, construction, retail, logistics, and others. Truck trailers are used to carry construction materials and other raw materials and equipment essential to carry out construction and mining activities without any hassle. Due to the growing expenditure capacity of consumers, the production and sales of two-wheelers and four-wheelers are expected to witness a massive growth in the forecast period. Players are investing in replacing the existing fleets with advanced and newer versions of truck trailers which are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Truck Trailer Market, in terms of value and volume, from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Truck Trailer Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To assess the demand-supply scenario of truck trailers which covers production, demand, supply, and net inventory status of truck trailers globally.

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Truck Trailer Market in terms of value as well as volume.

To classify and forecast the Global Truck Trailer Market based on trailer type, size and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Truck Trailer Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Truck Trailer Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for Truck Trailer market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of truck trailers.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Truck Trailer Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Global Truck Trailer Market, By Application Type

Logistics

Construction

Mining

Others

Global Truck Trailer Market, By Truck Tonnage Capacity

Class1

Class2

Class3

Class4

Class5

Class6

Class7

Class8

Global Truck Trailer Market, By Trailer Type

Flat Bed Trailer

Dry Vans

Refrigerated Trailers

Multi car Trailer

Stretch Drop Deck Trailer

Lowboy trailer

Others

Light Duty

Heavy Duty

Medium Duty

Global Truck Trailer Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific:

China

Japan

India

Australia

Indonesia

Europe:

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iran

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Truck Trailer Market Production Overview



6. Global Truck Trailer Market Outlook



7. North America Truck Trailer Market Outlook



8. Asia Pacific Truck Trailer Market Outlook



9. Europe Truck Trailer Market Outlook



10. South America Truck Trailer Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Truck Trailer Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Price Point Analysis



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. Competitive Landscape



17. Strategic Recommendations



18. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

China International marine containers (Group) ltd.

Wabash National Corporation

Schmitz Cargobull

Great Dane LLC

Hyundai Translead Inc.

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Krone Commercial Vehicle Group (Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone)

STI HOLDINGS, INC

Kogel Trailer GmbH

Wielton

