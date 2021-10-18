U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

Global Trust and Corporate Service Market (2021 to 2025) - Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the trust and corporate service market by value and by segments. The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.

Growth of the overall global trust and corporate service market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Intertrust, TMF Group, JTC Group, and IQ-EQ are some of the key players operating in the global trust and corporate service market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

The trust and corporate service market refers to the market which provides a wide range of administrative and compliance services to lend assistance to its multinational clients. The services provided by trust and corporate service providers includes, forming and licensing of companies, provides financing and banking services, keeping record and managing the client's assets and wealth, payroll services, tax planning, etc.

The primary objective of the market is to build trust between the client and the service providers. Over the years, the market has undergone numerous acquisitions and consolidations from the local level to the regional or global level. The market acts as a business advisor, focusing on personal relationship, high quality of services and expertise. The trust and corporate service market can be segmented on the basis of client base, service providers, strategies and key drivers of revenue. The trust and corporate service market is largely focused on five core principles, which are, stability, responsibility, excellence, innovation and working together.

The global trust and corporate service market has grown at healthy CAGR during the years 2016-2019, the market growth was moderately impacted in 2020 owing to spread of pandemic disease COVID-19. Furthermore, projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The global trust and corporate service market is has grown historically backed by drivers such as increase in sovereign investors, escalating global GDP per-capita, growing global HNWI wealth, etc.

Yet the market faces some challenges such as, shuddering global consumer confidence, political and economic ambiguities, etc. Furthermore, the market would grow progressively during the forecasted years owing to improvement and advancement in technology infrastructure, modifications in regulations, strong culture of excellence, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Trust and Corporate Service Market: An Overview
2.1.1 Functions of Trust and Corporate Service Market
2.1.2 Trust and Corporate Service Market: Core Principles
2.1.3 Features of Trust and Corporate Service Market
2.1.4 Trust and Corporate Service Providers
2.1.5 Trust and Corporate Service Market Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Alternative Assets Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Alternative Assets Market by Type of Service Provider
3.1.2 Global Alternative Assets Market by Assets Under Management
3.1.3 Global Alternative Assets Market by Region of Origin of Alternative Assets Fund Managers
3.2 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: An Analysis
3.2.1 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market by Value
3.2.2 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market by Segments (corporates, funds SPV, high net-worth individuals and others)
3.3 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: Segment Analysis
3.3.1 Global Corporates: Trust and Corporate Service Market by Value
3.3.2 Global Funds SPV: Trust and Corporate Service Market by Value
3.3.3 Global HNW Individuals: Trust and Corporate Service Market by Value
3.3.4 Global Fund Administrator Market by Number of Private Capital Funds Serviced

4. Impact of Covid-19
4.1 Impact on Global Trust and Corporate Service Market
4.1.1 Increasing Preference to Digitization
4.1.2 Most Common Sentiments of Private Equity Firms
4.1.3 Rising Complexity of Fund Structures

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Escalating Global GDP Per-Capita
5.1.2 Growing Global HNWI Wealth
5.1.3 Increasing Number of Sovereign Investors by Region
5.1.4 Growing Opportunity in Pension Funds AuM
5.1.5 High Client Retention Rate
5.1.6 Outsourcing
5.2 Challenges
5.2.1 Failure of Client Relationship
5.2.2 Shuddering Global Consumer Confidence
5.2.3 Unstable Globalization and FDI
5.2.4 Cyber Threat
5.2.5 Brexit Aftershocks
5.3 Market Trends
5.3.1 Political and Economic Ambiguities
5.3.2 Trust and Good Corporate Behavior
5.3.3 Modifications in Regulations
5.3.4 Improvement and Advancement in Technology Infrastructure
5.3.5 Low Entry Barriers
5.3.6 Strong Culture of Excellence

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: Players Analysis
6.1.1 Global Fund Administrators Market: Competitive Landscape
6.1.2 Global Trust and Corporate Services Industry Structure
6.1.3 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market Players by Market Share
6.1.4 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: Strategic Comparison

7. Company Profile
7.1 Intertrust
7.1.1 Business Overview
7.1.2 Financial Overview
7.1.3 Business Strategy
7.2 TMF Group
7.2.1 Business Overview
7.2.2 Financial Overview
7.2.3 Business Strategy
7.3 JTC Group
7.3.1 Business Overview
7.3.2 Financial Overview
7.3.3 Business Strategy
7.4 IQ-EQ Group
7.4.1 Business Overview
7.4.2 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r37kzs

