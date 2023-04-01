U.S. markets closed

Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market to 2030: Rapid Penetration of High-content Imaging Systems in the Medical Industry Drives Growth

PR Newswire
·7 min read

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends, By Disease Stage, By Test Type, By End-User, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for tuberculosis diagnostics is expected to reach USD 2.91 billion by 2030, with a projected revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • Qiagen

  • Cepheid

  • Hologic Inc.

  • Hain Lifescience GmbH

  • PerkinElmer Inc.

  • BioMerieux SA

  • BD

The growing prevalence of tuberculosis across the world, particularly in developing countries, is a key driver of market revenue growth. Significant investments in the development of effective diagnostic technologies have also contributed to the growth of the market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of children infected with tuberculosis worldwide was 1.1 million in 2020.

The disease is often overlooked in children and adolescents, contributing to the increase in tuberculosis cases. In 2020, 86.0% of new tuberculosis cases were reported in 30 high tuberculosis-burden countries, with Indonesia, China, India, South Africa, Nigeria, the Philippines, Bangladesh, and Pakistan accounting for two-thirds of the total cases. The high incidence rates have significantly boosted the market's revenue growth over the forecast period .

Recent developments in tuberculosis diagnostics are playing a crucial role in driving market revenue growth. The increasing demand for appropriate diagnostic assays at all levels of the healthcare system is also a significant contributor to market revenue growth.

However, diagnosing tuberculosis is challenging, and companies are investing heavily in research and development of new products. Diagnostic tools must be capable of detecting pulmonary and extrapulmonary diseases when testing different clinical sample types with varying bacillary burdens.

It is essential to differentiate between active tuberculosis and latent infection accurately. Early diagnosis is critical to reduce morbidity, mortality, and transmission risk, especially during the early stages of the disease when the bacillary burden in samples may still be high.

Market Dynamics:

Driver:

Swift advancements in product development and initiatives to encourage the use of tuberculosis diagnostic tools in communities

Community support programs are crucial in ensuring that effective tuberculosis treatments are available and utilized worldwide. In India, for example, various entities, including individuals, non-profits, institutions, and corporations, can adopt tuberculosis patients to provide them with nutritional support, additional diagnostics, and vocational training as part of the Pradhan Mantri Tuberculosis Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan launched in September 2022.

This community support system, particularly the Nikshay Mitra aspect, plays a crucial role as India strives to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) deadline. Nutritional and diagnostic support are among the essential priorities that will be addressed .

Innovative products and significant investments in automation technology have led to better diagnostic performance, providing clarity in diagnosing both latent and active tuberculosis. In Africa, where malaria and tuberculosis are more prevalent, research advancements have resulted in the implementation of new or updated prevention initiatives as well as treatment tools, saving lives and reinforcing health systems.

Improved analytical tools and data use and sharing, accurate and affordable diagnostic tests, increased political will, and advances in the delivery and monitoring of safer and more affordable treatment all contribute to treating more people faster and with better outcomes.

Restraint:

Limitations of existing tuberculosis diagnostics

Despite the increasing need for advanced tuberculosis diagnostic technologies, there are a few constraints that could hamper market growth during the forecast period. Certain technological complexities in tuberculosis diagnostics, for instance, could significantly impede market revenue growth.

Moreover, the increased technical difficulty in developing these diagnostic technologies is a significant factor limiting market revenue growth. The most commonly used tuberculosis diagnostic test, sputum smear microscopy, has limitations such as low sensitivity and others.

It can also lead to false-positive results in children, the elderly, and HIV-infected patients, and it cannot be used to rule out extrapulmonary tuberculosis. These technological challenges in tuberculosis diagnostics are expected to hinder market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rapid penetration of high-content imaging systems in the medical industry
4.2.2.2. Favorable government policies and investments aimed at increasing the scope of tuberculosis diagnostics
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Unavailability of resources and uncertainty associated with laboratory tests for tuberculosis
4.2.3.2. International conflicts restraining the supply chain of products
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Price trend Analysis
4.6. Customer Mapping
4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.8. Global Recession Influence

Chapter 5. Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market By Disease Stage Insights & Trends
5.1. Disease Stage Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
5.2. Latent Tuberculosis
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.3. Active Tuberculosis
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market By Test Type Insights & Trends
6.1. Test Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
6.2. Radiographic Method
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.3. Cytokine Detection Assay
6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.4. Nucleic Acid Testing
6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.5. Detection of Latent Infection
6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.6. Diagnostics Laboratory Methods
6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.7. Detection of Drug Resistance
6.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.8. Other Methods
6.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.8.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market By End-User Insights & Trends
7.1. End-User Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
7.2. Clinics
7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.3. Hospitals
7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.4. Research Institutes and Academics
7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.5. Reference Laboratories
7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers
9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis
9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
9.4. Market positioning
9.5. Strategy Benchmarking
9.6. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/el6e5v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-tuberculosis-diagnostics-market-to-2030-rapid-penetration-of-high-content-imaging-systems-in-the-medical-industry-drives-growth-301787259.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

