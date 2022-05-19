U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,905.00
    -17.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,336.00
    -104.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,851.50
    -84.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.20
    -6.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.11
    +0.52 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.10
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.38
    -0.17 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0489
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    -0.0820 (-2.76%)
     

  • Vix

    30.96
    +4.86 (+18.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2351
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5190
    +0.2220 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,785.67
    -1,403.90 (-4.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.39
    -31.28 (-4.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,225.72
    -685.48 (-2.55%)
     

Global Tubular Membrane Market would Register a Healthy Growth of USD 1.38 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP
·4 min read
Fior Market Research LLP
Fior Market Research LLP

Tubular Membrane Market By Type (Membrane Bioreactor, Reverse Osmosis, Micro Filtration, Nano Filtration, And Others), End-User Applications (Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Food & Beverage, Leather, Textiles And, Pharmaceuticals), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2020 To 2027

Newark, NJ, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global tubular membranes market is expected to grow from USD 0.78 billion in 2019 to USD 1.38 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Asia-Pacific is the most dominant player region-wise, and it is also expected to lead this market in future. Factors like urbanization, growing population, an increasing number of industries and a large number of coal industries and thermal power plants present in India and China is driving the growth of this market. North America is the second-largest market, and it is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate owing to urbanization and a growing number of industries.

Get Free Sample Copy: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418162/request-sample

Some of the key players in the tubular membrane market are Porex Corporation, Pentair Plc, Plansee, PCI Membranes, Berghof Membrane Technology GmbH, Spintek Filtration Inc., Dynatec Systems Inc, Microdyn-Nadir GmbH, Duraflow LLC, and Hyflux Ltd.

This study delivers a comprehensive analysis of types, end-user applications, and regions. The type segment includes membrane bioreactor, reverse osmosis, micro-filtration, nano-filtration, and others. Reverse osmosis sector accounts for the largest market share owing to its use in the zero liquid discharge and growing demand for ZLD systems. Based on end-user applications, this market is segmented into chemicals & petrochemicals, energy & power, food & beverage, leather, textiles and, pharmaceuticals. The energy and power is the largest segment because water is extensively used in power and energy-generating industries; therefore, tubular membranes find application here, and this is fuelling the growth in this segment.

In 2018 Aquaporin A/S and Berghof Membranes announced they had entered into a merger in for commercialization of tubular forward osmosis membrane technology. This merger would help the food and beverage industry to dispose of wastewater which is chemical-free.

As the environmental pollution is rising people are becoming more aware, and the governments have made stringent rules & regulations regarding the wastewater disposal from various industries which is having a positive effect on the tubular membrane market.

Read Complete Report with TOC: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/tubular-membrane-market-by-type-membrane-bioreactor-reverse-418162.html

About the report:

The global tubular membranes market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/418162

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com





To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketsandresearch.biz

Related Reports

Tooling Board Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/tooling-board-market-by-product-polyurethane-epoxy-application-419569.html
Small-Scale LNG Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/small-scale-lng-market-by-type-regasification-liquefaction-application-418652.html
Global Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-flue-gas-treatment-systems-market-by-type-418849.html
Photovoltaic (PV) Materials Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/photovoltaic-pv-materials-market-by-product-back-sheet-419170.html


Recommended Stories

  • Report Identifies Key Opportunities to Improve Current Carbon Efficiency Measures

    The Blue Sky Maritime Coalition (BSMC) has released a new report today titled “A Perspective on IMO Efficiency Measures: Opportunities for Improvement" which highlights key opportunities to improve...

  • US Appeals Court Orders SEC to Bring Enforcement Actions to Jury Trials

    The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in the U.S. found that the target of an SEC enforcement action's constitutional rights were violated by the use of an in-house SEC judge, rather than a jury trial.

  • Japan's trade gap widens as import costs surge on supply pressures

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's exports extended double-digit gains for a third straight month in April, but surging global commodity costs inflated the country's import bill to a record, adding to worries about the rising cost of living. Shoring up the prospects of a private demand-led recovery, however, was a gauge of capital expenditure that posted its first monthly gain in three months. The mixed data on Thursday followed the yen's falls to two-decade lows beyond 131 to the dollar earlier in May, which stoked fears of worsening terms of trade and added financial burdens for the resource-poor Japanese economy as import costs soar.

  • Hong Kong Telco HKBN Is Said to Draw Interest From KKR, PAG

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. and PAG are among suitors considering bids for Hong Kong telecommunications provider HKBN Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceThe private equit

  • Premier of Oil-Rich Alberta Steps Down After Leadership Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Jason Kenney stepped down as Alberta premier after winning just 51.4% support of party members in a leadership vote, plunging the oil-rich Canadian province into political turmoil.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Penns

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • Here's Why Upstart Soared on Wednesday While Most Stocks Fell

    In contrast to the overall market, lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was a major outperformer, with shares rising by about 6%. Upstart recently plunged by more than 50% after its first-quarter earnings, and the biggest reason was that the dollar amount of loans carried on Upstart's balance sheet more than doubled. Recently, Upstart's management has made it clear that it understands investors' concerns and is going to immediately take steps to address them.

  • Why Costco, Kohl's, and Five Below Were All Sliding Today

    Retail stocks including Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Kohl's (NYSE: KSS), and Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) were getting shocked today after retail giants including Walmart and Target badly missed bottom-line estimates and their first-quarter earnings reports. Both companies also cut their guidance for the year, warning that challenges from inflation and supply chain disruptions would persist. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, Costco stock was down 11.4%, while Kohl's had given up 10%, and Five Below was off 9.1%.

  • ‘Crashes are the best times to get rich’ — here’s why Robert Kiyosaki thinks bitcoin’s plunge is great news and how you can take advantage of it

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is looking to back up the truck.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Target Triggers Sell-Off; Market Rally Has 90% Chance Of Doing This

    A Target earnings miss on inflation pressures sparked a fierce sell-off Wednesday. Here's what that means for the market rally.

  • Target misses earnings as rising costs cut into profits, stock plunges premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Target.

  • Amazon Stock Plunges in Wake of Target, Walmart Debacles. This Is Why.

    The trends highlighted by Target's and Walmart's disappointing results bode poorly for Amazon. Investors reacted with shock, sending shares down sharply.

  • Warren Buffett Isn't Perfect And Is Losing Big On 6 Stocks, Too

    Warren Buffett is having a good year with S&P 500 stocks — it's his kind of market. But he's suffering from his fair share of blowups.

  • Musk Mad Tesla Removed from S&P 500 ESG Index

    Tesla ( ) CEO Elon Musk is extremely unhappy that the EV company was eliminated from the S&P 500 ESG Index on Wednesday, voicing his concerns on Twitter. The electric automaker was taken off the ESG index by S&P Dow Jones Indices due to Tesla's ongoing issues of racial discrimination claims from employees and how it has dealt with a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a government investigation after several crashes were connected to its autopilot vehicles. The changes are retroactive: they are effective May 2 and a May 17 S&P Dow Jones Indices blog post described the rationale.

  • The S&P 500 Is Near a Bear Market. History Says It’s Not Done Falling.

    With the latest 4% drop on Wednesday, the index is now 18% below its all-time high and dangerously close to a bear market, defined by a 20% fall from the peak. Of the 12 bear markets since World War II, nine lost at least 25%. In 1973, 2000, and 2007, the bear markets began a steep and lasting decline of more than 40%.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Could Novavax's Next Step Make It a Multibagger?

    Novavax disappointed investors when its regulatory submissions fell behind. Now, all eyes are on Novavax's next step: winning authorization in the U.S. Could this nudge the stock out of its slump -- and even turn it into a multibagger? Novavax reported revenue of $704 million and net income of $203 million.

  • This is how much money Americans think they need to be considered wealthy

    Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey also asked 1,000 Americans how much they needed in order to live comfortably.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation still near 40-year highs, it might be a good move to nail down some income

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help ease the pain.