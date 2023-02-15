U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

Global Tugboats Services Market 2023-2027: Increase in Maritime Trade and Fleet Sizes Boosts Growth

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tugboats Services Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The tugboats services market is forecasted to grow by $2720.79 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.28% during the forecast period. The report on the tugboats services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in maritime trade and fleet size, continuous advancements in maritime sector, and construction and expansion of seaports.

The tugboats services market is segmented as below:
By Application

  • Commercial

  • Military

By Power Rating

  • Less than 1000 HP

  • Between 1000 and 2000 HP

  • Between 2000 and 5000 HP

  • More than 5000 HP

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increase in investment in port infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the tugboats services market growth during the next few years. Also, disaster prevention services and growing focus on improving marine transportation safety will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the tugboats services market covers the following areas:

  • Tugboats services market sizing

  • Tugboats services market forecast

  • Tugboats services market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tugboats services market vendors that include ABB Ltd., BOLUDA CORPORACION MARITIMA S.L., Damen Shipyards Group, FM Global Logistics Sdn Bhd, Fremont Tugboat Co. Inc., Haven Shipping FZE, John Swire and Sons Ltd., KOTUG, Moran Towing Corp., NAIKAI TUG BOAT SERVICE Co. Ltd., Norfolk Tug Co., P and O Maritime Logistics, Pacific Maritime Group Inc., Qatar Navigation QPSC, Sanmar Denizcilik AS, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., Tidewater Inc., Whitesea Shipping and Supply LLC FZC, YILDIRIM HOLDING INC., and Gulf Agency Co. Ltd. Also, the tugboats services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • ABB Ltd.

  • BOLUDA CORPORACION MARITIMA S.L.

  • Damen Shipyards Group

  • FM Global Logistics Sdn Bhd

  • Fremont Tugboat Co. Inc.

  • Haven Shipping FZE

  • John Swire and Sons Ltd.

  • KOTUG

  • Moran Towing Corp.

  • NAIKAI TUG BOAT SERVICE Co. Ltd.

  • Norfolk Tug Co.

  • P and O Maritime Logistics

  • Pacific Maritime Group Inc.

  • Qatar Navigation QPSC

  • Sanmar Denizcilik AS

  • SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

  • Tidewater Inc.

  • Whitesea Shipping and Supply LLC FZC

  • YILDIRIM HOLDING INC.

  • Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bjvd5v-tugboats?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


