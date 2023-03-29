U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

Global Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Therapy Market Report 2023: Potential to Provide Durable Long Term Treatment for Advanced and Metastasized Cancers Fuels Demand

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Therapy Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The field of cell therapy has witnessed rapid evolution over the past few years, with various innovative technologies being developed to target and treat different types of cancer. One such therapy is tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy which involves extraction of TILs from a patient's tumor, expanding them in a lab and then infusing them back into the patient to target cancer cells. Emergence of such therapy opens an unexplored window of personalized therapy. With gathered curiosity from the pharmaceutical industry TIL therapy has created itself a secured market space in the cancer treatment landscape.

The TIL therapy market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years due to its potential to provide durable, long term responses in patients with advanced or metastatic cancers. Personalized medicine is one of the major drivers of the TIL therapy market as it enables the therapy to be tailored to the specific needs to each patient.

Companies such as Iovance Biotherapeutics and TILT Biotherapeutics are at the forefront of developing personalized TIL therapies, with Iovance's lead candidate Lifileucel already collecting significant attention from regulatory bodies around the world.

Another factor driving the growth of TIL therapy market is the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide. With cancer rates on the rise, there is a growing need for effective therapies that can provide long term remission or cure. TIL therapy has shown promise in providing durable responses in patients with advanced cancers, including melanoma and cervical cancer. Moreover, government regulations also play a crucial role in shaping the competitive landscape of TIL therapy market.

The FDA has granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations to some TIL therapies in pipeline, expediting the regulatory process and allowing them to reach the market faster. This has led to an increase in investment in TIL therapy research and development by pharmaceutical and biotech companies, further fueling the market's growth. For instance, Lifileucel has bagged FDA RMAT (Regenerative Medicine Advanced therapy) designation, FDA BTA (Breakthrough Therapy Designation) for different cancer indications, increasing its anticipated arrival in the market.

The emergence of combination therapies is another trend that is expected to shape the competitive landscape of TIL therapy in the coming years. To create a wider market reach and more penetration, companies which adopt combination strategies gain an advantage of fashioning an already secured target patient population. Iovance Biotherapeutics has adopted a similar approach by testing various combinations of Lifileucel with other immunotherapies in different cancer indications. This does not only expand Lifileucel's expected onset but the collaborative agreements done in order to start such combinational trials bring more investment to the company and ultimately increase their market share.

In terms of competition, the TIL therapy market is relatively nascent with only a handful of players currently in the space. However with the potential for significant growth in the market more companies are expected to enter the fray in the coming years. Currently, major players in the TIL therapy market include; Iovance Biotherapeutics, TILT Biotherapeutics, Instill Bio, Achilles Therapeutics and others. These companies are various stages of clinical development have demonstrated that their respective candidates have the potential to potentially lead the TIL therapy market.

For now, the arrival of first ever TIL therapy product is expected to enter the market by the end of 2023 or most by the beginning of 2024. Lifileucel is the most anticipated product in this emerging market as its clinical results in monotherapy or in combination with other immunotherapies have been the most widely acceptable.

Furthermore, it can also be expected that after the approval of Lifileucel, as more companies enter the market, 1 more drug can bag its FDA approval in 5-6 years.

As this emerging market continues to grow, it is likely that more companies will enter the space leading to increased competition and innovation. TIL therapy market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by various factors but mainly by the demand of novel therapies.

As the technology evolves and manufacturing process becomes more scalable, TIL therapy has the potential to become a major player in the cancer treatment market landscape with expected market opportunity reach beyond US$400 Million by 2028.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL): A Brief Introduction

2. Emergence Of Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Therapy

3. Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Therapy Approaches By Cancer: Ongoing Clinical Trials & Trends
3.1 Melanoma
3.2 Colorectal Cancer
3.3 Gastrointestinal Cancers
3.4 Gastric Cancer
3.5 Pancreatic Cancer
3.6 Hepatocellular Carcinoma (Liver Cancer)
3.7 Lung Cancers
3.8 Non Small Cell Lung Cancer
3.9 Gynecological Carcinomas
3.10 Ovarian Cancer
3.11 Uterine/Endometrial Cancer
3.12 Cervical Cancer
3.13 Genitourinary Cancers
3.14 Bladder/Urothelial Carcinoma
3.15 Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC)
3.16 Prostate Cancer
3.17 Head & Neck Cancer
3.18 Breast Cancer
3.19 Blood Cancer
3.20 Brain Tumors

4. Global Tumour Infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapies Clinical Pipeline Overview
4.1 Company
4.2 Country
4.3 By Indication
4.4 Patient Segment
4.5 By Phase

5. Global Tumour Infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapies Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase
5.1 Preclinical
5.2 Clinical
5.3 Phase-I
5.4 Phase-I/II
5.5 Phase-II
5.6 Preregistration

6. Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Therapy Proprietary Technologies Insight By Companies

7. Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Therapy Market Trends & Development
7.1 Market Collaborations
7.2 Clinical Outlook

8. Global Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Therapy Market Analysis
8.1 Growing Frontier for Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapy Market as Personalized Treatment
8.2 Current Market Scenario
8.3 Therapy Cost Analysis

9. Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Therapy Market Dynamics

10. Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Therapy Future Market Outlook

11. Competitive Landscape

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Adaptimmune

  • AgonOx

  • Cellular Biomedicine Group

  • Cellular Therapeutics

  • GRIT Biotechnology

  • Hebei Senlang Biotechnology

  • ImmuneCyte

  • Instil Bio

  • Intima Bioscience

  • Iovance Biotherapeutics

  • Lyell Immunopharma

  • National Cancer Institute (USA)

  • National Institutes of Health (USA)

  • Nurix

  • Obsidian Therapeutics

  • OriginCell Therapeutics

  • RootPath

  • Shanghai Gencells Therapeutics

  • SQZ Biotech

  • Turnstone Biologics

