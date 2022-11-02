Global Tunnel Automation Market to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tunnel Automation estimated at US$3. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6. 1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.
New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tunnel Automation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033176/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR
The Tunnel Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$836.1 Million by the year 2027.
Services Segment to Record 7.6% CAGR
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$672 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
ABB
Advantech Co. Ltd.
Agidens International NV
Eaton Corporation
Honeywell International Inc.
Johnson Controls International plc
Kapsch AG
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
SICK AG
Siemens AG
SWARCO AG
Trane Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033176/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Tunnel Automation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HVAC
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for HVAC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for HVAC by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lighting & Power Supply by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Lighting & Power Supply by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Lighting & Power Supply
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Signalization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Signalization by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Signalization by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Components by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Components by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Railways by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Railways by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Railways by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Highways & Roadways by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Highways & Roadways by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Highways & Roadways by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Tunnel Automation Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Tunnel Automation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tunnel
Automation by Component - Hardware, Software, Services, HVAC,
Lighting & Power Supply, Signalization and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Component - Hardware, Software, Services, HVAC, Lighting &
Power Supply, Signalization and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software, Services, HVAC, Lighting & Power Supply,
Signalization and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tunnel
Automation by Tunnel Type - Railways and Highways & Roadways -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by Tunnel
Type - Railways and Highways & Roadways Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Tunnel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railways
and Highways & Roadways for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tunnel
Automation by Offering - - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by Offering -
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Component - Hardware, Software, Services,
HVAC, Lighting & Power Supply, Signalization and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Component - Hardware, Software, Services, HVAC, Lighting &
Power Supply, Signalization and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software, Services, HVAC, Lighting & Power Supply,
Signalization and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Tunnel Type - Railways and Highways &
Roadways - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Tunnel Type - Railways and Highways & Roadways Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Tunnel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railways
and Highways & Roadways for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Offering - - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Offering - Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Tunnel Automation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Component - Hardware, Software, Services,
HVAC, Lighting & Power Supply, Signalization and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Component - Hardware, Software, Services, HVAC, Lighting &
Power Supply, Signalization and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software, Services, HVAC, Lighting & Power Supply,
Signalization and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Tunnel Type - Railways and Highways &
Roadways - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by Tunnel
Type - Railways and Highways & Roadways Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Tunnel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railways
and Highways & Roadways for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Offering - - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Offering - Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Tunnel Automation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Component - Hardware, Software, Services,
HVAC, Lighting & Power Supply, Signalization and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Component - Hardware, Software, Services, HVAC, Lighting &
Power Supply, Signalization and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software, Services, HVAC, Lighting & Power Supply,
Signalization and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Tunnel Type - Railways and Highways &
Roadways - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by Tunnel
Type - Railways and Highways & Roadways Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Tunnel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railways
and Highways & Roadways for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Offering - - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Offering - Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Tunnel Automation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Component - Hardware, Software, Services,
HVAC, Lighting & Power Supply, Signalization and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Component - Hardware, Software, Services, HVAC, Lighting &
Power Supply, Signalization and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software, Services, HVAC, Lighting & Power Supply,
Signalization and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Tunnel Type - Railways and Highways &
Roadways - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Tunnel Type - Railways and Highways & Roadways Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Tunnel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railways
and Highways & Roadways for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Offering - - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Offering - Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Tunnel Automation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Component - Hardware, Software, Services,
HVAC, Lighting & Power Supply, Signalization and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Component - Hardware, Software, Services, HVAC, Lighting &
Power Supply, Signalization and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software, Services, HVAC, Lighting & Power Supply,
Signalization and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Tunnel Type - Railways and Highways &
Roadways - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Tunnel Type - Railways and Highways & Roadways Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Tunnel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railways
and Highways & Roadways for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Offering - - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Offering - Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Tunnel Automation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Component - Hardware, Software, Services,
HVAC, Lighting & Power Supply, Signalization and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Component - Hardware, Software, Services, HVAC, Lighting &
Power Supply, Signalization and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software, Services, HVAC, Lighting & Power Supply,
Signalization and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Tunnel Type - Railways and Highways &
Roadways - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Tunnel Type - Railways and Highways & Roadways Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Tunnel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railways
and Highways & Roadways for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Offering - - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Offering - Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Component - Hardware, Software, Services,
HVAC, Lighting & Power Supply, Signalization and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Component - Hardware, Software, Services, HVAC, Lighting &
Power Supply, Signalization and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software, Services, HVAC, Lighting & Power Supply,
Signalization and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Tunnel Type - Railways and Highways &
Roadways - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Tunnel Type - Railways and Highways & Roadways Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Tunnel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railways
and Highways & Roadways for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Offering - - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Offering - Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Tunnel Automation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tunnel
Automation by Component - Hardware, Software, Services, HVAC,
Lighting & Power Supply, Signalization and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Component - Hardware, Software, Services, HVAC, Lighting &
Power Supply, Signalization and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software, Services, HVAC, Lighting & Power Supply,
Signalization and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tunnel
Automation by Tunnel Type - Railways and Highways & Roadways -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by Tunnel
Type - Railways and Highways & Roadways Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Tunnel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railways
and Highways & Roadways for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tunnel
Automation by Offering - - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by Offering -
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Component - Hardware, Software, Services,
HVAC, Lighting & Power Supply, Signalization and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Component - Hardware, Software, Services, HVAC, Lighting &
Power Supply, Signalization and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software, Services, HVAC, Lighting & Power Supply,
Signalization and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Tunnel Type - Railways and Highways &
Roadways - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Tunnel Type - Railways and Highways & Roadways Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Tunnel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railways
and Highways & Roadways for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Offering - - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Offering - Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Component - Hardware, Software, Services,
HVAC, Lighting & Power Supply, Signalization and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Component - Hardware, Software, Services, HVAC, Lighting &
Power Supply, Signalization and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software, Services, HVAC, Lighting & Power Supply,
Signalization and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Tunnel Type - Railways and Highways &
Roadways - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Tunnel Type - Railways and Highways & Roadways Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Tunnel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railways
and Highways & Roadways for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnel Automation by Offering - - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Tunnel Automation by
Offering - Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 133: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel Automation by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 134: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Tunnel Automation by Component - Hardware,
Software, Services, HVAC, Lighting & Power Supply,
Signalization and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 135: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tunnel Automation
by Component - Hardware, Software, Services, HVAC, Lighting &
Power Supply, Signalization and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033176/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001