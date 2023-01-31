Global Tunnel Construction Report 2022: Project Pipeline Stands at $1.12 Trillion
DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tunnel Construction Projects Overview and Analytics by Stages, Key Countries and Players (Contractors, Consultants and Project Owners), 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tunnel construction projects pipeline, as tracked by the publisher, stands at $1.12 trillion, comprising projects at all stages of development from announcement to execution.
The total pipeline value reflects the overall values of projects that are either entirely tunnels or that have tunnels as an integral part of the work.
This report provides a detailed analysis of tunnel construction projects globally, based on projects tracked.
Scope
The report provides analysis based on the publisher's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions.
The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects.
Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners
Reasons to Buy
Gain insight into the development of the tunnel construction sector
Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities
Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets
Key Topics Covered:
Global Overview
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East and North Africa
Sub-Saharan Africa
South-East Asia
South Asia
North-East Asia
Australasia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qyw6i7
Source: GlobalData
