The Global Turbo Generator Industry Market Report 2022-2026: Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness the Fastest Incremental Growth in the Forecast Period

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Turbo Generator Market, By Type (Gas Turbine Generator, Steam Turbine Generator, and Water Turbine Generator), By End User (Coal-fired Power Plant, Gas-fired Power Plant, and Others), By Cooling Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global turbo generator market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. The growing energy requirements owing to the rise in population, which in turn is fueling the number of power plants to fulfill the energy demand is expected to influence the market growth. Turbo generators can be connected directly with the electric motor and thereby lowers the associated operational costs, which is a crucial factor accelerating the growth of the turbo generator market. The rise in the demand for natural gas around the globe and the growing use of natural gas in the automotive industry is expected to influence the market growth. The increase in the demand for the continuous and stable power supply from various industries for continuous production and processing operations is expected to boost the turbo generator market growth.

The rapid urbanization of people in search of better job opportunities and quality living standards is increasing the energy requirements in cities which in turn is contributing significantly to the turbogenerator market growth. Supportive government policies promoting the electrification of the rural and urban areas in the developing countries and the high-end investments for the development of power plant infrastructure are also contributing to the market growth.

The global turbo generator market can be segmented into type, end user, cooling type, regional distribution, and company. Based on the regional analysis, Asia-pacific is expected to witness the fastest incremental growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026.

Improvement in the economic conditions and the rapid industrialization in the region is contributing to the market growth. China held a major share of the energy generated around the globe. Leading authorities are setting up coal-based plants and hydropower plants which in turn is influencing the market growth.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021E

  • Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

Companies Mentioned

  • Alstom SA

  • Andritz AG

  • Ansaldo Energia SpA

  • Ebara Corporation

  • General Electric Company

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

  • Siemens AG

  • Suzlon Energy Ltd

  • Toshiba Corporation

  • Dongfang Electric Corporation

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global turbo generator market from 2016 to 2020.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global turbo generator market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

  • To classify and forecast global turbo generator market based on type, end user, cooling type, regional distribution, and company.

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the global turbo generator market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global turbo generator market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global turbo generator market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global turbo generator market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global turbo generator market.

Key Target Audience:

  • Turbo generator manufacturing companies

  • Market research and consulting firms

  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

  • Organizations, forums, and alliances related to turbo generator market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, the global turbo generator market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Global Turbo Generator Market, By Type:

  • Gas Turbine Generator

  • Steam Turbine Generator

  • Water Turbine Generator

Global Turbo Generator Market, By End User:

  • Coal-fired Power Plant

  • Gas-fired Power Plant

  • Nuclear Power Plant

  • Others

Global Turbo Generator Market, By Cooling Type:

  • Air Cooled

  • Hydrogen Cooled

  • Water-hydrogen Cooled

Global Turbo Generator Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • UAE

  • Iraq

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6wl336

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-turbo-generator-industry-market-report-2022-2026-asia-pacific-expected-to-witness-the-fastest-incremental-growth-in-the-forecast-period-301391698.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

