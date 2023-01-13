Global Turret System Market Analysis/Forecast Report 2022-2027 - Rising Incidence of Asymmetric Warfare and Cross-Broder Conflicts Leading to Explosive Demand

Company Logo

Global Turret System Market

Global Turret System Market

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turret System Market by Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval), Type (Manned, Unmanned), Component (Turret Drive, Turret Control System, Stabilization Unit), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The turret system market is projected to grow from USD 19.7 billion in 2022 to USD 22.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% The market is driven by the increasing demand for turret systems for armored vehicles to tackle cross-border conflicts and the rising incidence of asymmetric warfare across the globe.

Key players in the turret system market include Moog Inc. (US), Elbit System (Israel), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Rafael Advanced Systems Ltd. (Israel), among others. The report covers various industry trends and new technological innovations in the turret system market for 2018-2027.

Land: dominant segment of turret system market by platform.

Based on platform, the turret system market has been segmented into land, airborne, and naval. The land segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Unmanned: fastest-growing segment of turret system market by type.

Based on type, the turret system market has been segmented into manned and unmanned. The unmanned segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the manned segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to its wide applicability and ease of operation on all platforms.

Turret drive: leading and fastest-growing segment of turret system market by component.

Based on component, the market has been segmented into turret drive, turret control system, and stabilization unit. The turret drive segment is projected to lead the turret system market during the forecast period.

Story continues

North America: largest contributing region in the turret system market.

The North American turret system market is projected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period. The region is increasingly focusing on procuring technologically advanced turret systems for land combat vehicles, owing to their growing deployment in overseas operations undertaken by countries such as the US.

The presence of many turret systems and component manufacturers in the country will further fuel the market growth. The US is one of the largest developers, operators, and exporters of turret systems globally, making the North American region one of the largest consumers of turret systems.

Competitive landscape

Major companies profiled in the report are Moog Inc. (US), Elbit System (Israel), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Rafael Advanced System Ltd. (Israel), and Rheinmetall AG (Germany), among others. (26 Companies)

Company Profiles

Aselsan As

Bae Systems

Cmi Group

Control Solutions

Curtiss Wright

Denel Soc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

Hyundai Motor Company

Jenoptik

Kongsberg Gruppen

Leonardo S.P.A

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Moog

Nexter Group

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Oshkosh Corp.

Otokar

Rafael Advanced Defense System

Raytheon Technologies

Rheinmetall AG

Saab Ab

St Engineering

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

Woodward Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Turret System Market

4.2 Turret System Market, by Platform

4.3 Turret System Market, by Type

4.4 Turret System Market, by Component

4.5 Turret System Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Technology Analysis

5.4 Average Selling Price Trend

5.5 Market Ecosystem Map

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Case Study Analysis

5.9 Trade Data Statistics

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.11.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.12 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.13 Conferences and Events

5.14 Pricing Analysis

5.14.1 Average Selling Prices of Systems Offered by Key Players

5.15 Operatonal Data

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.3 Key Trend Analysis

6.4 Impact of Mega Trends

7 Turret System Market, by Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Land

7.2.1 Mobile/Vehicular

7.2.2.1 Main Battle Tanks (Mbt)

7.2.2.2 Infantry Fighting Vehicles (Ifv)

7.2.2.3 Armored Personnel Carriers (Apc)

7.2.2.4 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (Mrap)

7.2.2.5 Armored Amphibious Vehicles (Aav)

7.2.2.6 Light Armored Vehicles (Lav)

7.2.2.7 Self-Propelled Howitzers (Sphs)

7.2.2.8 Air Defense Vehicles

7.2.2.9 Armored Mortar Carriers

7.2.2 Fixed/Stationary

7.2.1 Remotely Controlled Weapon Stations (Rws)

7.2.2 Air-Defense Guns

7.2.3 Mortars

7.3 Airborne

7.3.1 Attack Helicopters

7.3.2 Fighter Aircrafts

7.3.3 Special Mission Aircrafts

7.3.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

7.4 Naval

7.4.1 Destroyers

7.4.2 Frigates

7.4.3 Offshore Support Vessels (Osvs)

7.4.4 Corvettes

7.4.5 Patrol & Mine Countermeasure Vessels

7.4.6 Amphibious Vessels

7.4.7 Submarines

7.4.8 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (Usvs)

8 Turret System Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Manned

8.3 Unmanned

9 Turret System Market, by Component

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Turret Drive

9.2.1 Manual

9.2.2 Electric

9.2.3 Electro-Mechanical

9.2.4 Electro-Hydraulic

9.3 Turret Control System

9.3.1 Motor Controller

9.3.2 Power Unit

9.3.3 Others

9.4 Stabilization Unit

10 Regional Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 PESTLE Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.6 SMEs/Startups Matrix

11.6.1 Competitive Benchmarking

11.7 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players

11.8 Competitive Scenario

11.9 Competitive Leadership Mapping

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f9u4sh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



