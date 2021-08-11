Global TV and Radio Broadcasting Market Report (2021 to 2030) - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "TV and Radio Broadcasting Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global tv and radio broadcasting market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global tv and radio broadcasting market is expected to grow from $317.05 billion in 2020 to $347.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $433.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the tv and radio broadcasting? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The TV And Radio Broadcasting market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider tv and radio broadcasting market, and compares it with other markets.

Story continues

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The tv and radio broadcasting market section of the report gives context. It compares the tv and radio broadcasting market with other segments of the media market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, tv and radio broadcasting indicators comparison.

Major companies in the TV and radio broadcasting market include Time Warner Inc; Walt Disney; Comcast Corp; DISH Network Corporation and Viacom Inc.



The TV and radio broadcasting market consists of revenues generated from sales of television and radio programs, from the sale of air time to advertisers, and from donations and subsidies, earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate broadcast studios and facilities for over-the-air or satellite delivery of radio and television programs. They often produce or purchase programs, which may include entertainment, news, talk shows, business data, or religious services. The TV and radio broadcasting market is segmented into radio broadcasting and television broadcasting.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global tv and radio broadcasting market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global tv and radio broadcasting market. Africa was the smallest region in the global tv and radio broadcasting market.



TV and radio broadcasting companies are deploying technologies to allow users to access their content on mobiles and website portals. Access to various platforms and devices has increased over demand for TV and radio broadcasting services. For instance, mobile OTT (over-the-top) service Go90 introduced by Verizon and BingeOn by Comcast Watchable and T Mobile are new services aimed mainly at a youth audience, enable users to watch content on mobile applications, web portals and digital boxes.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a significant restraint on some of the TV and radio broadcasting markets in 2020 as businesses were disrupted due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity and restricted movement of goods and services with countries entering a state of 'lock down'. The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, many media markets have been unaffected or benefited from this as they transmit their content remotely through digital channels. It is expected that the TV and radio broadcasting market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Virtual reality (VR) is increasingly being adopted by the TV and radio broadcasting industry to create potential impact on audiences. Live events such as sports and music are expected to boost the demand for VR adoption during the forecast period, by helping audiences to connect with major events through a dynamic environment. For example, NextVR, a virtual reality platform for delivering live content, streamed Daytona 500 and a democratic debate. It also partnered with an events company Live Nation to broadcast live music to music fans worldwide. Rise in demand for VR content is expected to drive the market going forward.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. TV And Radio Broadcasting Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. TV And Radio Broadcasting Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. TV And Radio Broadcasting Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. TV And Radio Broadcasting Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. TV And Radio Broadcasting Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On TV And Radio Broadcasting



9. TV And Radio Broadcasting Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. TV And Radio Broadcasting Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global TV And Radio Broadcasting Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global TV And Radio Broadcasting Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global TV And Radio Broadcasting Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. TV And Radio Broadcasting Market Segmentation

12. TV And Radio Broadcasting Market Segments

12.1. Global Radio Broadcasting Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Radio Station; Radio Network

12.2. Global Television Broadcasting Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Television Station; Television Network



13. TV And Radio Broadcasting Market Metrics

13.1. TV And Radio Broadcasting Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average TV And Radio Broadcasting Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

14. Asia-Pacific TV And Radio Broadcasting Market

15. Western Europe TV And Radio Broadcasting Market

16. Eastern Europe TV And Radio Broadcasting Market

17. North America TV And Radio Broadcasting Market

18. South America TV And Radio Broadcasting Market

19. Middle East TV And Radio Broadcasting Market

20. Africa TV And Radio Broadcasting Market

21. TV And Radio Broadcasting Market Competitive Landscape

21.1. Competitive Market Overview

21.2. Market Shares

21.3. Company Profiles

21.3.1. Time Warner Inc

21.3.1.1. Company Overview

21.3.1.2. Products And Services

21.3.1.3. Strategy

21.3.1.4. Financial Performance

21.3.2. Walt Disney

21.3.2.1. Company Overview

21.3.2.2. Products And Services

21.3.2.3. Strategy

21.3.2.4. Financial Performance

21.3.3. Comcast Corp

21.3.3.1. Company Overview

21.3.3.2. Products And Services

21.3.3.3. Strategy

21.3.3.4. Financial Performance

21.3.4. DISH Network Corporation

21.3.4.1. Company Overview

21.3.4.2. Products And Services

21.3.4.3. Strategy

21.3.4.4. Financial Performance

21.3.5. Viacom Inc

21.3.5.1. Company Overview

21.3.5.2. Products And Services

21.3.5.3. Strategy

21.3.5.4. Financial Performance



22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The TV And Radio Broadcasting Market



23. Market Background: Media Market

23.1. Media Market Characteristics

23.2. Media Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

23.3. Global Media Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

23.4. Global Media Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

23.5. Global Media Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



24. Recommendations



25. Appendix



26. Copyright And Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6knke

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-tv-and-radio-broadcasting-market-report-2021-to-2030---covid-19-impact-and-recovery-301353402.html

SOURCE Research and Markets