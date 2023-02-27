Global Two Component Adhesive Market Size & Analysis
Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical, Evonik Industries, Henkel AG, 3M Company, H.B Fuller, Master Bond Inc, Sika AG, Huntsman Corporation, and Bostik, among others, are some of the key players in the global two component adhesive market.
Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Two Component Adhesive Market is projected to grow from USD 7.2 billion in 2023 to USD 12.8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2028.
Two-component adhesives are used to join high-strength materials such as pre-treated metals, paints, plastics, or composites. Also, the two-component adhesives are used in various sectors such as construction, automotive, household appliances, and electrical production. The major driver of the two-component adhesive market is its use in vehicles.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Two Component Adhesive Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
As per the resin type outlook, the polyurethane segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
As per the application outlook, the automotive segment holds the largest share of the market
The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Automotive
Construction
Electronics
Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Polyurethane
Epoxy
Methyl methacrylate (MMA)
Silicone
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Thailand
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
South Africa
Rest of MEA
