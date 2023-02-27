Global Two Component Adhesive Market Size & Analysis

Global Market Estimates

Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical, Evonik Industries, Henkel AG, 3M Company, H.B Fuller, Master Bond Inc, Sika AG, Huntsman Corporation, and Bostik, among others, are some of the key players in the global two component adhesive market.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Two Component Adhesive Market is projected to grow from USD 7.2 billion in 2023 to USD 12.8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2028.



Two-component adhesives are used to join high-strength materials such as pre-treated metals, paints, plastics, or composites. Also, the two-component adhesives are used in various sectors such as construction, automotive, household appliances, and electrical production. The major driver of the two-component adhesive market is its use in vehicles.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Two Component Adhesive Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the resin type outlook, the polyurethane segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the automotive segment holds the largest share of the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/two-component-adhesive-market-3863

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Automotive

Construction

Electronics





Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Methyl methacrylate (MMA)

Silicone

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

