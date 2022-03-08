U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

Global Two-wheeler Lubricants Markets Report 2022 Featuring Castrol, Gulf Oil, & LiquiMoly

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Two-wheeler Lubricants Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
The global 2W lubricants industry is growing at a steady pace due to rising demand for 2Ws as personal transportation and the emerging trend in leisure motorcycling.

This 2W lubricants analysis study covers engine oil, brake fluid, gear oil, chain lube, and coolant, which are considered to be the major types in 2W lubricants. The report covers specific regions and countries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

It focuses mainly on ICE 2Ws due to its majority relevance. e2Ws are covered only wherever necessary, based on their dependence and advancements in eFluids technology. Production constraints in 2020 and spike in demand for 2Ws for personal mobility and leisure led to the boost of used 2Ws, especially in advanced economies, increasing the 2W VIO and average age.

The 2W market is witnessing the arrival of new riders into motorcycling and return of seasoned riders back to motorcycling, thereby increasing the average annual mileage. Off-highway and dirt motorcycles are becoming key contributors of sales in developed markets. Young riders are the primary targets in these segments.

Increasing trend in internet penetration and eCommerce platforms will expand the growth opportunity for lubricant retailers with a wider potential customer base. Influence of online media platforms in promoting DIY and DIFM culture among 2W users will promote lubricant demand in the replacement market across regions.

Collaboration to increase distribution network and to expand portfolio in related products and services will become the key focus for lubricant suppliers and retailers. Due to increasing trend in online on-demand services, the online 2W services, such as doorstep maintenance and vehicle care are likely to become key channels for lubricants.

Advanced economy with disposable income with major parc of large capacity motorcycles will continue to drive the demand for synthetic lubricants. Advanced road infrastructure and the large parc of powerful 2Ws will drive the demand for synthetic-based lubricants.

Asian region is highly fragmented with large number of participants, but the demand for 2Ws and annual miles travelled are increasing YoY. Strict emission standards will create a demand for expensive, low-viscosity engine oil. Consumer preference toward hydraulic braking system for increased safety will also rise.

Faster and more capable 2Ws will lead to demand for brake fluid with a higher boiling point. Steady demand for large capacity scooters will drive the demand for gear oil in the long run. Less than 125cc scooters in developing markets in Asia will continue to be the largest consumers of gear oil. Recent trend in off-road and adventure 2W segment sales will drive the demand for chain lube.

Chain lubes are gaining rapid sales traction in developing countries due to new motorcycles adopting open chain design, and the challenging surrounding environment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Two-wheeler Lubricants

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

  • 2020 in Numbers - Key Highlights

  • 2020 in Trends - Key Highlights

  • Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021

  • Top 5 Global Predictions for 2022 - Macroeconomic Trends

  • Global GDP Growth

  • 2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

  • 2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

  • 2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

  • Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022

  • Emerging Market Economies - Predictions for 2022

3. Global Two-wheeler Lubricants

  • Two-wheeler Lubricants, Scope of Analysis

  • Two-wheeler Lubricants Segmentation

  • Key Competitors for Two-wheeler Lubricants by Region

  • Key Competitors for Two-wheeler Lubricants by Product

  • Global Two Wheeler Historic Sales

  • Global Two Wheeler Types and Brand Trends

  • Average Annual Miles Ridden

  • Global Two Wheeler VIO in Numbers

  • Global Average Two Wheeler Age

  • Global Automotive Aftermarket, 2020 - eRetailing Overview

  • Distribution Channels for Two-wheeler Lubricants

  • Top 5 Trends in Global Two-wheeler Lubricants

  • Trend 1 - Emerging Points of Sale (POS) Platforms

  • Trend 2 - Emerging Opportunities in eMobility

  • Trend 3 - eTailing Penetration in the Aftermarket Lubricants

  • Trend 4 - Service Business Models by Independent Aftermarket (IAM)

  • Trend 5 - 2W Lubricant Supplier Collaboration

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Two-wheeler Lubricants

  • Key Growth Metrics for Two-wheeler Lubricants

  • Growth Drivers for Two-wheeler Lubricants

  • Growth Restraints for Two-wheeler Lubricants

  • Forecast Assumptions, Two-wheeler Lubricants

  • Revenue and Unit Sales Forecast, Two-wheeler Lubricants

  • Revenue Forecast by Product, Two-wheeler Lubricants

  • Unit Sales Forecast by Product, Two-wheeler Lubricants

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Two-wheeler Lubricants

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis, Two-wheeler Lubricants

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Two-wheeler Lubricants

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical, Two-wheeler Lubricants

  • Unit Sales Forecast by Region, Two-wheeler Lubricants

  • Unit Sales Forecast Analysis, Two-wheeler Lubricants

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Two-wheeler Lubricants

  • Competitive Environment, Two-wheeler Lubricants

  • Revenue Share, Two-wheeler Lubricants
    Growth Opportunity 1 - Growing 2W Parc and Increasing Average 2W Age will Enable Opportunities for Replacement Lubricants

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Digitization will Open New Opportunities for 2W Lubricants to Increase Reach in Marketing and Sales

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Advent of Electric Two Wheelers and Stricter Emission Regulations will Create New Avenues for Lubricant Suppliers

Company Profiles

  • Castrol

  • Gulf Oil

  • LiquiMoly

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xev83c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-two-wheeler-lubricants-markets-report-2022-featuring-castrol-gulf-oil--liquimoly-301497740.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

