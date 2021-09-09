U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,516.57
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,039.78
    +8.71 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,305.42
    +18.78 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.73
    -25.88 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.94
    -1.36 (-1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.30
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.15 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    +0.0062 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8530
    -0.4070 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,123.63
    +519.21 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,216.27
    +25.60 (+2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.73
    -76.80 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Global ubiquinone market to reach $752.1 million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Increase in adoption of ubiquinone in the nutraceuticals industry and surge in usage in cosmetic and food industries drive the growth of the global ubiquinone market. During the Covid-19 pandemic, people adopted healthier lifestyles than before to boost immunity. The nutraceutical industry reaped a lot of benefits as customers changed their dietary habits. This, in turn, boosted the demand for ubiquinone from the nutraceutical industry.

Portland,OR, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ubiquinone market generated $473.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $752.1 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, top segments, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in adoption of ubiquinone in the nutraceuticals industry and surge in usage in cosmetic and food industries drive the growth of the global ubiquinone market. However, lack of consumer awareness about ubiquinone as a dietary supplement and availability of counterfeit products restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in utilization in the pharmaceutical industry and emergence of online retail platforms present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (200 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13510

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • During the Covid-19 pandemic, people adopted healthier lifestyles than before to boost immunity. The nutraceutical industry reaped a lot of benefits as customers changed their dietary habits. This, in turn, boosted the demand for ubiquinone from the nutraceutical industry.

  • There have been disruptions in the supply chain due to lockdown imposed in many countries. However, the supply chain is expected to get back on track during the post-lockdown.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global ubiquinone market based on production method, application, and region.

Based on production method, the microbial fermentation segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the chemical synthesis segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Ubiquinone Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13510?reqfor=covid

Based on application, the dietary supplements segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global ubiquinone market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the pharmaceuticals segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/13510

Leading players of the global ubiquinone market analyzed in the research include Hangzhou Jinlan Pharm-Drugs Technology Co., Ltd., Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Shandong Octagon Chemicals Limited, Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd., Sinoway Industrial Co., Ltd., Shenzhou Biology & Technology Co., Ltd., Tokiwa Phytochemical Co., Ltd., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., and Xiamen Kingdomway Group Company.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Will Alibaba Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), the largest e-commerce and cloud infrastructure company in China, went public in September 2014. Its stock price rose 38% on the first trading day, giving it a market cap of $231 billion. Last October, Alibaba's share price hit a record high of $319 and its market cap approached $850 billion.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • GameStop down after earnings

    Meme-stock stalwart GameStop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.

  • Boston Beer stock crashes (again) because hard seltzer isn't selling

    Boston Beer shares drown in sell orders as it issues a major financial warning because of continued weak hard seltzer demand.

  • Ford to end manufacturing in India, take $2 billion hit

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co will stop manufacturing in India and take a hit of about $2 billion as it does not see a path to profitability in the country, becoming the latest automaker to leave a major growth market dominated by Asian rivals. The decision by Ford comes after it struggled for years to win over Indian consumers and turn a profit. The carmaker entered India 25 years ago but has a less than 2% share of the passenger vehicles market.

  • 4 Perfect Stocks Down 50% (or More) From Their Highs to Buy Right Now

    One of the most exciting stocks investors can scoop up in the healthcare space at a significant discount to where it was trading in February is telemedicine kingpin Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Teladoc's 54% retracement looks to be tied to two factors. First, the acquisition of Livongo Health has increased the company's 2021 costs (mostly one-time expenses) and widened its net loss projections well beyond what Wall Street was expecting.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

    Everyone likes a bargain, and buying stocks "on sale" is particularly alluring when the companies hitting a rough patch have familiar names, such as those in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The index is up by about 16%, but the three laggards' stock performance is in negative territory. With that caveat in mind, it's time to examine this year's worst-performing companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to see if these are value stocks or if their troubles have only begun.

  • Academy Sports Earnings Beat But ASO Stock Falls Near A Buy Point

    Academy Sports earnings crushed views and the highly rated sporting goods retailer hiked guidance. But ASO stock fell.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    There was no news from Plug Power this morning, but the stock struggled to hold up amid the weakness in broader markets as rising delta variant coronavirus cases sparked fears of a slowdown in the economy. As it is, investors in Plug Power are becoming increasingly impatient in the absence of substantive progress in the company's business of late even as rivals continue to bag orders. On Sept. 8, too, Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP) subsidiary, Ballard Fuel Cell Systems, announced a partnership with industrials giant Eaton to develop fuel-cell technology for heavy-duty trucks.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Are Tumbling Again. Cathie Wood Has an Idea.

    Biden will unveil new strategy to fight contagious Delta variant, trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes kicks off, hard seltzer slump hits Boston Beer, and other news to start your day.

  • Which Large U.S. Bank Has Grown Deposits the Fastest Over the Last Year?

    Once a year, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation updates deposit data for every bank in the country, offering a glimpse into how banks have grown.

  • This Non-Traded REIT Offers 8.4% Dividend Yield

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a popular option for income-seeking investors, especially in today’s low-interest-rate environment. Yet the options for high-yield REITs are becoming increasingly limited, as share prices have been steadily rising throughout 2021. One option that’s overlooked by many retail investors: non-traded REITs. These are REITs that aren’t traded on any major stock exchanges and can’t be purchased through your brokerage app. What Are Non-Traded REITs? A non-traded

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in September

    With the S&P 500 up 20% in 2021 and trading at record levels, investors might suspect stocks that went in the opposite direction this year have something seriously wrong with them. If a rising tide is generally lifting all boats, sinking ships will only weigh down your portfolio. Although Altria Group (NYSE: MO) has outpaced the market index gains so far this year, shares remain well below the highs hit several years ago and the tobacco giant still faces a number of headwinds that are holding it back.