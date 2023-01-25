U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

The Global UHT Processing Market size is expected to reach $10.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 13.8% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The technology used for food processing that sterilizes liquid food, generally milk, by heating it above 135C for a short time (two to five seconds) to kill the microbial spores is known as Ultra- High-temperature processing (UHT).

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UHT Processing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Operation, By End Product Form, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412092/?utm_source=GNW
UHT milk was first developed in the late 1960s and was available for general use in the 1970s.

The process can be enhanced to minimize the change of color or taste of the milk with accordance to the need. Also, the UHT milk can be utilized as the base for the colored or flavored milk products. If left sealed, the UHT milk has a life of around six to nine months, which is a massive gain over pasteurized fresh milk.

UHT milk is usually more popular in countries with higher temperatures where the cost of refrigeration is a more prominent barrier to the consumption of fresh milk. UHT machines can utilize indirect or direct heating to increase the temperature of the product, both of which uses steam as the primary heating element. UHT is generally used for sterilizing milk but nowadays it is also being used for sterilizing yogurt, honey soup, cream, stew, wine, juices, and tomato paste.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Sourcing of essential electric components and their small parts became difficult in the early phases of lockdown due to the closure of supply chains. However, the UHT processing industry did not see any noticeable difference in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the rise in the demand for safe food that is free from bacteria and microorganisms led to many manufacturers’ greater adoption of UHT technology. Dairy products were recognized as a part of the healthy diet, which helps enhance the body’s immune system and prevent infection. All these elements aided in the expansion of the UHT processing market.

Market Growth Factors

Rise In The Demand For Food & Beverages With Extended Shelf Life

The concept of milk’s extended shelf life, popularly known as ESL milk, was developed in response to consumer demand for products with higher life and a wider distribution of chilled milk products. This concept has now become a significant role in the dairy industry’s dynamics, jointly with the fast development of new packaging and processing concepts. Each food item has a different shelf life, which is highly affects how food is stored, the type of storage containers, oxygen, moisture exposure, and storage temperature.

Elimination Of Microbes

UHT (Ultra High Temperature) processes is well recognized to eliminate most of the microorganisms, including pathogens and inactive spores. In addition, UHT is known to attain a 12-log reduction to control the Clostridium botulinum and allow safe storage of food products at room temperature whereas other food processing methods fail to do so. UHT-processed milk is considered commercially sterile and is always packed aseptically. It is tested under extreme conditions to ensure zero deterioration of the product. Samples usually spend 15 days in a closed container at a temperature of 30 °Celsius, and if felt necessary, a 7-day provision can also be made at a temperature of 55 °Celsius.

Market Restraining Factors

High Capital Requirement

For the installation and procurement of the UHT processing equipment, food & beverages processing enterprises must make significant capital expenditures. The high installation and recurring maintenance costs of specific equipment types impact the operating margins and profits of food & beverage processors and manufacturers. This is why many manufacturers avoid installing UHT processing equipment and utilize other more cost-effective options.

Operation Outlook

Based on the operation, the UHT processing market is segmented into direct and indirect. The direct segment acquired a significant revenue share in the UHT processing market in 2021. This is because of the high product quality attained as the steam is directly injected into the product, which is rapidly followed by flash cooling, and the treatment’s brevity. In UHT treatment, the main objective is to minimize the presence of microorganisms while ensuring minimal chemical changes in the product.

End Product Form Outlook

On the basis of end product form, the UHT processing market is divided into liquid and semi-liquid. The liquid segment recorded a prominent revenue share in the UHT processing market in 2021. This is due to the high use of UHT processing for sterilizing liquid foods and beverages like dairy beverages and milk alternatives. The liquid products have low viscosity, which enables them to pass through the heat exchangers. Process control, such as flow rates, can be handled for a liquid product to maintain the product temperature.

Application Outlook

By application, the UHT processing market is classified into milk, dairy desserts, juices, soups, dairy alternatives and others. The juices segment registered a substantial revenue share in the UHT processing market in 2021. This is because the UHT heats the raw materials to 135C to 140C and keeps them for 3-5 seconds. This short time protects the drink from any nutrition loss. In addition, pasteurization can eliminate inhibit enzymes and harmful bacteria which increases the product’s shelf life.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the UHT processing market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, the Europe region dominated the UHT processing market with the maximum revenue share. This is because UHT milk is one of the most preferred choices of processed milk in European countries. Europe also has one of the largest dairy corporations, which provides higher efficiency due to their hi-tech machines. With the presence of prominent market players, high demands, and robust infrastructure, the market in the European segment is expected to grow.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Tetra Laval International S.A., GEA Group AG, Alfa Laval AB, SPX Flow, Inc., ProXES Gmbh (Capvis AG), Neologic Engineers Pvt Ltd, Reda SpA, Elecster Oyj, Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery Co., Ltd., and MicroThermics, Inc.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Operation

• Indirect

• Direct

By End Product Form

• Liquid

• Semi-liquid

By Application

• Milk

• Dairy Desserts

• Juices

• Soups

• Dairy Alternatives

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Tetra Laval International S.A.

• GEA Group AG

• Alfa Laval AB

• SPX Flow, Inc.

• ProXES Gmbh (Capvis AG)

• Neologic Engineers Pvt Ltd

• Reda SpA

• Elecster Oyj

• Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery Co., Ltd.

• MicroThermics, Inc.

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412092/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


