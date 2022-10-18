U.S. markets closed

Global Ultra High Bond (UHB) Tape Market is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 3.8% During Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Explore Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Automotive and Construction are the top end use industries for the global Ultra High Bond (UHB) Tape Market. China ultra-high bond (UHB) tape market is projected to expand 1.4 times the current market value during the forecast period 2022 -2032.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ultra high bond (UHB) tape is considered to be very reliable when it comes to bonding strength. Due to the nature of bonding surfaces, ultra high bond (UHB) tape is gaining popularity as an alternative to screws and other metal parts. Ultra high bond (UHB) tape act as a barrier between surfaces eliminating the formation of gaps and providing properties like waterproofing, soundproofing, etc. The ultra high bond (UHB) tape helps tackle problems such as waterproofing, Impact resistance, and bonding strength on multiple fronts.

The doubly coated nature allows to simultaneously mount things together and remain intact for a long time. The factors like convenience and reliability of ultra high bond (UHB) tape have made them an ideal alternative. This is creating a huge surge in demand from different industries and the market share of ultra-high bond (UHB) tape is expected to increase globally in the future.

Request Sample Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15690

Key Takeaways from Ultra High Bond (UHB) Tape Market

  • Ultra high bond (UHB) tape market is showing lucrative growth in the construction sector because of their nature to bond surfaces. Also, there is a visual appeal to the finishing is done using UHB tape. The global ultra high bond (UHB) tape market is projected to expand 1.5 times the current market value during 2022-2032.

  • Based on thickness, the less than 30 mm segment is estimated to remain the leading segment for the global ultra high bond (UHB) tape market which is expected to account for 45% of the market value share by the end of 2022.

  • The expanding automotive and construction industry is anticipated to create a growth opportunity for the ultra-high bond (UHB) tape market. Both segments collectively are projected to create a growth opportunity of US$ 326.4 Mn during the forecast period. 

 “Ultra high bond (UHB) tape has the ability to withstand extreme temperatures, solvents, UV light, and moisture which gains popularity among the end use industry. Also, the trend for the invisibility of bonding solution in end use industry creates a growth opportunity for the ultra high bond (UHB) tape manufacturers as this tape is designed to move invisibly after application” – says FMI analyst

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-15690

Growing Electro and Digital Industry is fuelling the expansion of Ultra High Bond (UHB) Tape Market

Ultra high bond (UHB) tape provides good shock resistance, sealing, and waterproofing properties reducing the risk of broken displays, screens, and dust contamination which is desired highly by the electronic industries. Ultra high bond (UHB) tape is a big help in setting up a fast and streamlined manufacturing facility. Densely Populated and emerging economies like India, China are creating a very strong demand for consumer electronics.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, in 2021 the Indian appliances and consumer electronics industry accounted for around US$ 9.84 billion and is expected to grow more than double. Electronics hardware production in the country stood at US$ 63.39 billion in 2021. This is projected to generate hefty demand for bonding solutions including ultra high bond (UHB) tape.

Ultra high bond (UHB) tape due to its viscoelastic properties is coming out as a promising alternative and is slowly replacing screws and other metal parts in electronics. Overall, the growing electro and digital industry is fuelling the expansion of ultra high bond (UHB) tape market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Ultra High Bond (UHB) Tape Market

The global ultra high bond (UHB) tape market experienced a downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic's emergence. Lockdown measures undertaken by various governments have caused factory closures in several cities and territories around the world, raising concerns about a sudden slowdown. The automotive, building & construction, metallurgy, and other industries reported decreased production & operation activities due to trade barriers which had a negative impact on the ultra high bond (UHB) tape market. The demand & sales of ultra high bond (UHB) tape reduced during the pandemic which hampered the market growth.

Later, the end use industries started to operate at their full capacity focusing on expanding their product portfolio and presence to cover the incurred losses. In addition, the industry is expected to grow dramatically over the next few years as transport restrictions continue to be relaxed and the blockade is lifted. This created a growth opportunity for the ultra high bond (UHB) tape market.

Report Customization available@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15690

Ultra High Bond (UHB) Tape Market Landscape

The key players operating in the ultra high bond (UHB) tape market include 3M Company, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Avery Dennison Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A., Hi-Bond Tapes Ltd., tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation, Interetape Polymer Group, and H.B. Fuller Company. Also, some of the other noticeable players in the market are LAMATEK, Inc., Achem Industries (YC Group), The Tecman Group, AFTC Group, Indigo Industrial Supplies Limited, Shenzhen KHJ Technology Co., Ltd., Gripking Tapes India Pvt. Ltd., Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG, and others.

Ultra High Bond (UHB) Tape Market by Category

By Thickness, Ultra High Bond (UHB) Tape Market is Segmented as:

  • Less than 30 mm

  • 30 to 50 mm

  • 51 mm and Above

By End Use Industry, Ultra High Bond (UHB) Tape Market is Segmented as:

  • Automotive

  • Construction

  • Metallurgy

  • Others (Electronics, Furniture etc.)

By Region, Ultra High Bond (UHB) Tape Market is Segmented as:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia

  • East Asia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Oceania

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Browse Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ultra-high-bond-uhb-tape-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging

Fine Line Striping Tape Market Forecast: Fine line striping tape is removable thin adhesive tape. Fine line striping tape is a pressure sensitive tape are also known as painter’s tapes

Single-Coated Medical Tape Market Sales: Single-coated medical tapes are not only used for sticking two different medical devices but also can easily be applied on skin without harming it

Tabletop Tape Dispensers Market Value: The tabletop tape dispenser comes at different form such as, plastic tabletop tape dispenser, disposable table top tape dispenser etc.

Gaffers Tape Market Demand: The gaffers tape market size is projected to be valued at US$ 1.73 Bn in 2022 and is expected to surpass US$ 3.73 Bn by 2032

Corrosion Protection Tapes Market Type: The global corrosion protection tapes market is likely to join the bandwagon of exponential growth between 2022 and 2031 at a CAGR of 4.4%

About Future Market Insights, Inc.
Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: 

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


