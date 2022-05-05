Global Ultra-low-power Microcontroller Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Packaging Type, By End User, By Peripheral Device, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

ReportLinker

The Global Ultra-low-power Microcontroller Market size is expected to reach $7. 5 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 9. 6% CAGR during the forecast period. The ultra-low-power microcontroller is a single integrated circuit that contains a processor, programmable input/output peripheral, and memory to allow edge nodes to process localized data while utilizing the least possible amount of device power.

ARM Cortex processor cores in ultra-low-power low-cost MCUs provide integrated power monitoring for processing, control, and connection. Because it integrates a lower battery size, broad data retention capability, and high performance with low power consumption, it is scalable, allowing large-scale deployment in the consumer electronics sector in laptops, gaming devices, smartphones, and home automation systems.



Capacitive touch displays, Interior cabin motors, infotainment systems, steering, and headlights are some of the applications of ultra-low-power microcontroller in the automotive sector, as they improve battery life and fuel efficiency. Additionally, this flexible device strives to reduce power regions of leakage in standard cells and offers high security, reduced noise, low latency, and varied communication capabilities, all of which contribute to higher product quality requirements.



The ultra-low-power microcontroller market is growing due to the increasing utilization of low battery-powered IoT connected smart devices including wireless sensor networks, office equipment, and car engine control systems. Temperature sensors, smart meters, and linked home consoles also acquire real-world signals like temperature, pressure, speed, and acceleration and convert them to digital signals, contributing to market growth.



In addition, blood glucose monitors, wearable heart rate monitors, and retinal implants also utilize ultra-low-power microcontroller-integrated devices with lower battery capacities to monitor patients through wireless technologies for ultimate transfer to storage based on the cloud. Because of their low power consumption, MCU-embedded analog peripheral devices are becoming increasingly popular, opening up new avenues for the ultra-low-power microcontroller market.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic led economies across the world to severe harm. In addition, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus also devastated numerous businesses all over the world. The supply chains were significantly harmed as a result of lockdowns enforced by governments across the world. The supply chain disruption caused a shortage of various raw materials, due to which, there was a scarcity of numerous goods. Moreover, stringent government regulations in order to regulate the spread of the infection caused a temporary industrial closure, due to which, various manufacturing units were shut. The COVID-19 regulations caused a negative impact on the production of ultra-low-power microcontrollers. The manufacturing units of these devices were shut, which presented a significant obstacle for their production of it. Additionally, various chip manufacturers were negatively impacted by the pandemic.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions in the consumer electronics sector



Leveraging ultra-low-power microcontrollers within consumer electronics help to reduce power consumption. A power management system for the conversion of electrical energy is required for any consumer electronics that need electrical power from a battery. The demand for solutions that can save energy is likely to rise as the usage of consumer electronics and connected devices grows. Such Electronic items are found in a variety of household appliances, including air conditioning power supplies, dishwashers, washing machines, and induction heaters. Moreover, smartphones, smart wearable’s, smart TVs, gaming consoles, wireless speakers, and earphones and headphones all use ultra-low-power microcontrollers in order to reduce power consumption and assure enhanced performance and functionality.



Increasing utilization of power electronics in the electric vehicles market



The manufacturing of electric vehicles is rapidly increasing around the world. Automotive suppliers, vehicle manufacturers, and governments are investing more in regional supply chains and power electronics production to keep the growth and development of electric vehicles moving forward. Increased production and supply of plug-in electric vehicles are likely to open up new prospects for the power electronics industry in various transportation applications. Additionally, the growing number of electric vehicles is driving the adoption of power-integrated modules and ultra-low-power microcontrollers.



Market Restraining Factors



Complex manufacturing process



The designs of ultra-low-power microcontrollers are quite complicated, and manufacturing such circuits is power-intensive. It’s difficult to design systems that run quickly and waste little electricity. Various criteria, including current ratings, peak power, voltage, and applications, must be addressed while building a microcontroller. Moreover, if the device is left at sleep mode frequent times, the microcontroller consumes a significant amount of power when it quits this state. The device’s battery would eventually be unable to power these MCUs, causing them to crash. As a result, building high-speed ultra-low-power microcontroller is extremely important and necessitates new methodologies. Additionally, high-end applications like satellites, airplanes, large industrial equipment, and even consumer devices necessitate tremendous performance and speed.



Packaging Type Outlook



Based on Packaging Type, the market is segmented into 32-bit, 16-bit and 8-bit. In 2020, the 32-bit segment acquired the largest revenue share of the ultra-low-power microcontroller market. The 32-bit ultra-low-power microcontrollers function with 32-bit instruction code and provide more precision in embedded systems and other IoT networks. The ultra-low-power microcontroller supply trend has demonstrated a significant movement toward 32-bit packaging as manufacturers migrates from 8-bit and 16-bit manufacturing to 32-bit ultra-low-power microcontroller production.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Servers & Data Centers, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others. In 2020, the telecom segment witnessed a substantial revenue share of the ultra-low-power microcontroller market. There are many telecom companies that are implementing ultra-low-power microcontrollers in order to improve their communication interface. For the advancements of the communication networks around the world, telecom companies constantly invest in the adoption of better products. This would further accelerate the demand of ultra-low-power microcontrollers in the telecommunication industry in the coming years.



Peripheral Device Outlook



Based on Peripheral Device, the market is segmented into Analog Devices and Digital Devices. In 2020, the analog segment procured the largest revenue share of the ultra-low-power microcontroller market. The increased demand for low-power electronics, home, and building automation systems, high adoption of the Internet of Things and connected devices, and rapid technological advancements in the automotive industry are majorly contributing to the increased growth of this segment.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of the ultra-low-power microcontroller market. The commercialization of the Internet of Things and its integration across all industries is expected to expedite, particularly in APAC’s rising economies. Countries like China, India, South Korea, and Japan are vigorously pursuing programs including large R&D spending, which are likely to increase demand for ultra-low-power microcontrollers. The region has established itself as a worldwide hotspot for significant investments and business expansions. Due to the region’s large manufacturing and consumption of electronic gadgets, the regional market is expected to observe growth.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Intel Corporation are the forerunners in the Ultra-low-power Microcontroller Market. Companies such as Texas Instruments, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Texas Instruments, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Analog Devices, Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Intel Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and Rohm Semiconductors Co., Ltd.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Ultra-low-power Microcontroller Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Oct-2021: Infineon teamed up with Picovoice, an edged voice AI platform. Under this collaboration, the companies, together, would develop an end-to-end voice platform in order to integrate voice AI into edge devices for smart homes and wearable applications leveraging energy-efficient PSoC 6 MCUs along with comprehensive IoT connectivity assistance.



Mar-2021: STMicroelectronics teamed up with Aspinity, a provider of neuromorphic all-analog integrated circuit technology. Through this collaboration, the companies would integrate Aspinity’s analogML with STMicroelectronics’ high-performance microcontrollers into compact power-constrained always-on sensing devices.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2022: Infineon unveiled AURIX TC4x. With this launch, the company aimed to strengthen its position as a leader in the automotive semiconductor supplying industry by offering improved connectivity with advanced security and safety.



Dec-2021: Infineon launched AIROC Bluetooth. The new product comprises an integrated 96-MHz Arm Cortex-M4 microcontroller which provides enhanced computing capabilities.



Dec-2021: Infineon rolled out CAPSENSE, a fifth-generation inductive and capacitive touch sensing human-machine interface technology embedded in PSoC. The new product offers optimized performance along with lower power consumption. Additionally, the new product would fulfill the demand for user interfaces in sectors including industrial, consumer, home appliance, and IoT products. Moreover, the new product would enable sensing, gesture detection, directivity, and hover detection.



Nov-2021: onsem introduced RSL15, a secure wireless microcontroller. The new product aimed to meet the consumer demand for connected industrial applications for security with lesser power consumption. In addition, the new device is Bluetooth-enabled Low Energy wireless connectivity.



Nov-2021: Infineon introduced Embedded Wizard’s graphics library and studio tool in its existing PSoC 6 range of microcontrollers. With this product expansion, the company aimed to enable designers to produce new graphic interfaces and employ them in their PSoC 6 MCUs.



Oct-2021: Renesas Electronics launched Arm Cortex M23 core, an addition to its 32-bit RA range of microcontrollers. The new product would offer an integration of a set of best-in-class peripherals targeted at IoT endpoint applications, reduced power consumption, and compact packaging options including a tiny 16-pin WLCSP device with dimensions of 1.87 x 1.84 mm.



Sep-2021: Renesas Electronics rolled out RX671, a range of 32-bit microcontrollers. The new product comprises a high-functionality and high-performance single-chip solution along with voice recognition and touch sensing features contactless operation.



Sep-2021: Renesas Electronics launched Arm Cortex M33 core, an addition to its 32-bit RA line of microcontrollers. The new product would allow a rapid design cycle and simple upgrades to other RA Family devices.



Mar-2021: Renesas Electronics unveiled RE01B, its new Bluetooth-supported microcontroller. The new product would facilitate the deployment of regular data management as well as firmware updates over Bluetooth.



Feb-2021: STMicroelectronics rolled out the STM32U5, a new range of advanced extreme power-saving microcontrollers. The launch aimed to fulfill the increasing demand for optimized performance in smart applications such as wearables, home automation sensors, and personal medical devices.



Dec-2020: Renesas Electronics released 20 new RA2L1 Group MCUs in its RA Family. This range is developed for ultra-low power consumption, with a number of incorporated features in order to reduce the BOM cost, including embedded flash memory densities up to 256 KB, capacitive touch sensing, SRAM at 32 KB, communications, analog, timing peripherals, and security and safety functions.



Oct-2020: Infineon released Traveo II Body microcontroller family. This product would allow the company to deliver comprehensive system solutions for body applications while complementing the company’s product-to-system vision.



May-2020: STMicroelectronics unveiled STM32L0, a new line of 32-bit general-purpose microcontrollers. The new range would substantially extend battery life in a broad range of health, consumer, and industrial applications. The new products would customers to design more competitive products to increase cost efficiency and convenience while reducing the worldwide disposable battery consumption.



May-2020: NXP Semiconductors unveiled K32W061/41, a new range of ultra-low power, multiprotocol wireless microcontrollers. Following this launch, the company would leverage its expertise in technology in order to offer ultra-low-power performance for connected applications to its customers. Moreover, the new range would facilitate OEMs to develop feature-rich and robust Internet of Things devices with Bluetooth connectivity.



Feb-2020: NXP Semiconductors introduced JN5189 and JN5188 IEEE 802.15.4, its new microcontrollers. This product offers ultra-low power-connected intelligence for Thread applications as well as Zigbee 3.0.



Feb-2020: STMicroelectronics introduced STM32L5x2, a range of ultra-low-power microcontrollers. The new range facilitates developers to develop Arm Cortex-M33 processor-based reliable PSA Certified devices to enable a robust and secure foundation for devices that spans from consumer products to industrial equipment.



Feb-2020: Toshiba unveiled TC78H670FTG, an addition to its range of micro-stepping motor driver ICs. The new product comprises a maximum rating of 18V/2.0A, along with the ability to drive motors up to a 128 micro-stepping with a broad range of operating voltages with a power supply ranging from 2.5V to 16V.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Dec-2021: Renesas Electronics acquired Celeno Communications, a provider of wireless communication solutions. Through this acquisition, the company would strengthen its engineering and software development talent base across the world in order to introduce more impeccable and enhanced services to its customers.



Jul-2020: STMicroelectronics acquired BeSpoon, an ultra-wideband specialist, and Riot Micro, a vendor of cellular IoT solutions. Under this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its portfolio of wireless connectivity, STM32 microcontrollers, and secure MCUs



Apr-2020: Infineon acquired Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, an American semiconductor design, and manufacturing company. Following this acquisition, the company would offer a comprehensive portfolio for connecting the real world with the digital world.



