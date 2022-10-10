ReportLinker

Global Ultrasonic Scalpels Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ultrasonic Scalpels estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. General Surgery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Urology & Gynecology segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

- The Ultrasonic Scalpels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$400.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$332.6 Million by the year 2027.

- Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT) Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR

- In the global Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$419.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$619 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic and the Disruption in Healthcare Sector

Significant Backlog of Electric Surgeries amid COVID-19 to Beef

Up Ultrasonic Scalpels Demand Going Forwards

Systemic Approach to Resume Elective Surgeries

Ultrasonic Scalpels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Ultrasonic Scalpels: A Prelude

Evolution of Ultrasonic Scalpel Over the Years

Market Outlook

Geographic Landscape

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Number of Minimally-Invasive Surgeries Adds Fillip to

Ultrasonic Scalpels Market

Laparoscopic Surgery Growth Widens Prospects

Key Laparoscopic Ultrasonic Scalpels

Gynecology Procedures Expand Opportunities

Evolving Application in Hysterectomy

Rise in Endometriosis Offer Growth Prospects

Multi- Functionality of Ultrasonic Scalpels Buoy Use in

Laparoscopic Lymphadenectomies for Management Gynaecological

Malignancies

Global Cancer Incidence In Women: 2018

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Buoys Growth

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Cancer Site: 2020

EXHIBIT : Global Distribution of Number of Cancer Deaths by

Cancer Site : 2020

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by

Cancer Site for 2018

Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Lung Cancer to Push the

Demand for Early Diagnoses thus Benefitting the Demand for

Ultrasonic scalpel Used in Lung Biopsy

Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates for Select Countries

Increase in Thyroidectomy Procedures to Provide Strong Impetus

to Market Growth

Benefits of Ultrasonic Scalpel in Tonsillectomy Drive Prospects

Rate of Ambulatory Surgeries in Hospital Facilities in the US

by surgery group (per 100,000 Population)

Application of Ultrasonic Scalpels in General Surgery

Rise in Plastic Surgery Volumes to Augment Sales

Total Number of Surgical Procedures Performed across the Globe

by Plastic Surgeons (2019)

World?s Top Eight Countries for Cosmetic Surgical Procedures: 2019

Ultrasonic Bone Scalpel Finds Important Place in Spine Surgery

Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic Orthopedic Procedure Volumes to

Rebound by End-2020

Enhancing Ultrasonic Scalpel Dexterity with New Piezoelectric

Transducer Design

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Rise in Surgical Procedure Volumes

Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select

Countries

Aging Demographics Present Opportunities

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

