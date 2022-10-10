Global Ultrasonic Scalpels Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ultrasonic Scalpels estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. General Surgery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Urology & Gynecology segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
- The Ultrasonic Scalpels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$400.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$332.6 Million by the year 2027.
- Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT) Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR
- In the global Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$419.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$619 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured)
Axon Medical Solutions Private Ltd.
BOWA Medical UK
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic PLC
MISONIX, Inc.
Olympus Corporation
Reach Surgical Inc
Stryker Corporation
VDW GmbH
Wuhan BBT Medical Tech. Co. Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Pandemic and the Disruption in Healthcare Sector
Significant Backlog of Electric Surgeries amid COVID-19 to Beef
Up Ultrasonic Scalpels Demand Going Forwards
Systemic Approach to Resume Elective Surgeries
Ultrasonic Scalpels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Ultrasonic Scalpels: A Prelude
Evolution of Ultrasonic Scalpel Over the Years
Market Outlook
Geographic Landscape
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Number of Minimally-Invasive Surgeries Adds Fillip to
Ultrasonic Scalpels Market
Laparoscopic Surgery Growth Widens Prospects
Key Laparoscopic Ultrasonic Scalpels
Gynecology Procedures Expand Opportunities
Evolving Application in Hysterectomy
Rise in Endometriosis Offer Growth Prospects
Multi- Functionality of Ultrasonic Scalpels Buoy Use in
Laparoscopic Lymphadenectomies for Management Gynaecological
Malignancies
Global Cancer Incidence In Women: 2018
Increasing Incidence of Cancer Buoys Growth
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020
Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Cancer Site: 2020
EXHIBIT : Global Distribution of Number of Cancer Deaths by
Cancer Site : 2020
Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by
Cancer Site for 2018
Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Lung Cancer to Push the
Demand for Early Diagnoses thus Benefitting the Demand for
Ultrasonic scalpel Used in Lung Biopsy
Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates for Select Countries
Increase in Thyroidectomy Procedures to Provide Strong Impetus
to Market Growth
Benefits of Ultrasonic Scalpel in Tonsillectomy Drive Prospects
Rate of Ambulatory Surgeries in Hospital Facilities in the US
by surgery group (per 100,000 Population)
Application of Ultrasonic Scalpels in General Surgery
Rise in Plastic Surgery Volumes to Augment Sales
Total Number of Surgical Procedures Performed across the Globe
by Plastic Surgeons (2019)
World?s Top Eight Countries for Cosmetic Surgical Procedures: 2019
Ultrasonic Bone Scalpel Finds Important Place in Spine Surgery
Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic Orthopedic Procedure Volumes to
Rebound by End-2020
Enhancing Ultrasonic Scalpel Dexterity with New Piezoelectric
Transducer Design
MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
Rise in Surgical Procedure Volumes
Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select
Countries
Aging Demographics Present Opportunities
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
