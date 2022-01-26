U.S. markets open in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.50
    +45.50 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,439.00
    +254.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,375.25
    +234.50 (+1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.00
    +22.70 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.15
    +0.55 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.10
    -5.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1287
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.73
    -1.17 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3501
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1600
    +0.2940 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,669.28
    +1,182.12 (+3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.31
    +35.73 (+4.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.58
    +126.12 (+1.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market, By Type, By Application, By Industry verticals, By Region, Competition, Opportunities and Forecast, 2016-2026

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market, By Type (Retro-Reflective Sensors, Proximity Sensors, 2 Point Proximity Switches, Through beam Sensors), By Application (Liquid Level Detection, Distance Measurement, Object Detection, Loop Control, Diameter Measurement), By Industry verticals (Food & Beverage, Medical, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Others), By Region, Competition, Opportunities and Forecast, 2016-2026

New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market, By Type, By Application, By Industry verticals, By Region, Competition, Opportunities and Forecast, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223779/?utm_source=GNW

Global ultrasonic sensors market stood at USD3611.22 million in 2020 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 4.79% to reach USD4771.09 million by 2026. High demand for the installation of ultrasonic sensors from various end-user industries, launch of advanced ultrasonic sensors in the market, and rise in the number of market players offering quality products are the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global ultrasonic sensors market throughout the forecast period.
The automotive industry is flourishing owing to the growing expenditure capacity of consumers, and high production and sales of automobiles are creating growth opportunities for the global ultrasonic sensors market.Automotive market players are integrating automation technology in automobiles to increase consumers’ convenience, comfort, and safety.

The advent of self-driving cars and the installation of collision detection systems to prevent automobiles is expected to accelerate the demand for ultrasonic sensors around the globe.Also, the high demand for ultrasonic sensors from the healthcare sector to perform sonography and renal denervation, and other clinical operations is expected to bolster the global ultrasonic sensors market demand in the forecast period.

However, lower reaction speed and precision than optical sensors and temperature fluctuations may hinder the growth of the global ultrasonic sensors market in the forecast period.
The global ultrasonic sensors market is segmented on the basis of type, application, industry verticals, company, and regional distribution.Based on application, the market is divided into liquid level detection, distance measurement, object detection, loop control, and diameter measurement.

The liquid level detection is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2022-2026. High demand for liquid level detection systems from the food & beverage industry, oil & gas industry, and ongoing technological advancements launching advanced products are expected to drive the demand for liquid level detection systems in the forecast period.
The top market players operating in the global ultrasonic sensors market are Siemens AG, Honeywell, Pepperl+Fuchs SE, Balluff Inc, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Baumer Ltd., Turck, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., TDX corporation, Banner engineering, TE Connectivity, and Texas Instruments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global ultrasonic sensors market from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global ultrasonic sensors market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To classify and forecast the global ultrasonic sensors market based on type, application, industry verticals, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.
• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global ultrasonic sensors market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for the global ultrasonic sensors market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global ultrasonic sensors market.
• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global ultrasonic sensors market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global ultrasonic sensors market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of the global ultrasonic sensors market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Ultrasonic Sensor manufacturers/ distributors
• Market research and consulting firms
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to ultrasonic sensors
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global ultrasonic sensors market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Ultrasonic Sensors Market, By Type:
o Retro-Reflective Sensors
o Proximity Sensors
o 2 Point Proximity Switches
o Through beam Sensors
• Ultrasonic Sensors Market, By Application:
o Liquid Level Detection
o Distance Measurement
o Object Detection
o Loop Control
o Diameter Measurement
• Ultrasonic Sensors Market, By Industry Verticals:
o Food & Beverage
o Medical
o Automotive
o Oil & Gas
o Industrial
o Others
• Ultrasonic Sensors Market, By Region:
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Singapore
India
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223779/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Point to a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Recent market volatility is enough to make your head spin, and can cause plenty of confusion for retail investors seeking a solid market strategy. It’s tempting to look to the experts, but that raises another question: which experts are the best to follow? Probably the best experts to follow are the corporate insiders. These are company officers, in upper management or the Board of Directors, who have both direct access to their company’s inner workings and a responsibility to their shareholders

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • DataTrek: Big Tech unlikely to see selling relief despite Q4 earnings

    DataTrek Research thinks a couple of factors are sending technology deeper into a downward spiral.

  • Why IBM Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) climbed 5.7% on Tuesday after the technology giant's fourth-quarter report gave investors hope that its growth strategy was taking hold. The gains were driven by an 8.2% increase in IBM's software revenue, to $7.3 billion, and a 13.1% jump in its consulting revenue, to $4.7 billion. The company's hybrid cloud operations, which help businesses integrate their private computing resources with public cloud services, enjoyed particularly strong growth.

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) had declined more than 8% by 3:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Weighing on the utility's stock price was news of its management succession plan. NextEra Energy announced a series of senior leadership appointments that will take effect on March 1.

  • Microsoft stock’s post-earnings roller-coaster ride won’t be the last

    Microsoft Corp.'s roller-coaster ride on Tuesday is a good example of what tech investors are likely to experience during this volatile earnings season.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures add to losses ahead of Fed decision

    Stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening after another volatile session on Wall Street, as investors looked to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting and press conference to remove some uncertainty on the outlook for monetary policy.

  • Tesla Inches Toward Blue-Chip Status via Moody’s Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service Inc.’s move to ramp up Tesla Inc.’s credit rating to the cusp of investment grade is bolstering expectations that the famous electric vehicle maker will secure blue-chip status as soon as early next year.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher

  • Cash-Rich Energy Transfer Set for Highest Return in Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- A cash bonanza may help Energy Transfer LP deliver the highest return among major U.S. oil and natural gas pipeline operators. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseThe company owned by

  • Bitcoin claws back from crypto crash, but one bear case sees $14K as a next stop

    The Great Crypto Crash of 2022 dragged Bitcoin below $34,000, and it could get worse.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Predicts Bitcoin Could Exceed $1M by 2030

    Wood previously predicted bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2026.

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • Stocks Are Getting Hammered. Big Money Is Waiting to Buy the Dip.

    The stock market is down—a lot, but it was institutional money, not retail traders, that helped the major indexes turn around on Monday.

  • Microsoft’s Shares Rebound as Forecast Focuses on Cloud Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. shares rose in late trading, reversing an earlier decline, after the software giant gave a forecast that reassured investors the company’s Azure cloud-computing business still has potential to drive growth. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Marke

  • Biden administration readies executive order on crypto

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to discuss the White House's plans to release a National Security Council memorandum that will regulate cryptocurrencies as soon as early February.

  • Thankfully, the Fed has decided to stop digging, but it has a lot of work to do before it gets us out of hole we’re in

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Project Syndicate)—The Federal Reserve has turned on a dime, an uncharacteristic about-face for an institution long noted for slow and deliberate shifts in monetary policy. While the Fed’s recent messaging (it hasn’t really done anything yet) is not as creative as I had hoped, at least it has recognized that it has a serious problem. Like the Fed I worked at in the early 1970s under Arthur Burns, today’s policy makers once again misdiagnosed the initial outbreak.

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is In Buy Zone, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Tanked 5% Today

    Shares of edge computing and internet infrastructure company Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were down over 5% today as of 3 p.m. ET. For the most part, this is simply a continuation of the selling pressure that has hit Cloudflare and other high-growth but richly valued tech stocks in recent months. With the Federal Reserve on course to start raising interest rates, high-growth business valuations are under pressure.

  • Crypto bull says ‘I look at the stock market and it is just starting to correct and that worries me more’: We could see ‘another 20%’ fall ‘for the Nasdaq’

    Wealthy investor Mike Novogratz says the days of easy money on Wall Street are coming to an end and sees more pain in store for the stock market.