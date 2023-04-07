Global Ultrasound Devices Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 12 Billion by 2031, Rising at a Market Growth of 6% CAGR During the Forecast Period | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Transparency Market Research

The market development is anticipated to be boosted by the rising usage of ultrasound devices for various diagnostic imaging as well as therapy, as well as the rising prevalence of chronic as well as lifestyle-related illnesses

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global ultrasound devices market is predicted to reach US$ 12.5 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6%. There are numerous testing and remedial uses for ultrasonic medical instruments. From cancer to heart, particular therapeutic uses of ultrasound have grown in popularity.



The market is expected to remain enthused for some time to come thanks to the growth of ultrasound device uses in shear wave elastography, 3D imaging, creation of wireless transducers, app-based ultrasound imaging, integration with CT/MR, as well as laparoscopic ultrasound.

For instance, Samsung Medison along with Intel worked together to develop NerveTrack, a real-time nerve monitoring ultrasonography technology that enables anesthesiologists to quickly and accurately administer anesthesia by enabling them to identify nerves in the patient's arm.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the market will expand due to the incorporation of artificial intelligence (Al) to handle time-consuming tasks like quantification and choosing the best picture slice from a 3-D collection. AI is already present in many high-end ultrasound systems, and it will likely be present in the majority of new systems going forward. Such advancements have been propelling the growth of ultrasound devices during the forecast period.

Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2483

Global Ultrasound Devices Market Trends

The cardiology sector is expected to grow at a stable CAGR over the projection period due to the rising incidence of Cardiovascular Disorders (CVD) globally. For instance, according to WHO, CVDs almost account for approximately 17.9 million deaths every year, making them the world's top cause of mortality. Additionally, the market is anticipated to grow as ultrasound technology improves for cardiac uses.

Hospitals led the ultrasound device market by end-user type, and it is anticipated that they will continue to hold the top spot throughout the forecast era.

Two reasons that have influenced the growth of the industry are the pervasive use of ultrasound technology in medical contexts and the increase in patients seeking care for a range of lifestyle-related illnesses. There will likely be more demand for ultrasound devices in both outpatient and inpatient situations as movable systems become available



Story continues

Global Ultrasound Devices Market: Regional Outlook

In 2020, North American countries dominated this industry and generated the most income. The area is anticipated to experience substantial growth during the forecast time. One of the main drivers of the regional market development is the existence of a sizable number of potential competitors in the area, as well as the rising incidence of cancer cases.

Due to the rising demand for improved imaging equipment, the market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR during the projection period. Market players are also employing a range of strategies to forge a place in the area.

For instance, Philips was given permission by the Japanese healthcare body to reveal the ultrasound choice for the appropriate portable ultrasound devices in June 2020. Southeast Asian nations with quickly expanding economies and superior healthcare systems, such as Japan, China, as well as India, are anticipated to be the main drivers of growth in the region.



Buy this Premium Research Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2483<ype=S

Key Findings of the Market Report

By technology, the diagnostic ultrasound segment occupied the highest share in 2020

By application, the radiology segment acquired the largest revenues

By portability, the trolley/cart-based segment was the most lucrative segment



Global Ultrasound Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global ultrasound devices market are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hitachi Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Neusoft Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Chison Medical technologies co. Ltd.

Canon Medical Systems

Mindray Medical International Limited

Hologic Inc

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Shantou Institute of ultrasound instruments Inc.

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Terason

Analogic Corporation

Esaote

Some developments by the key players in the global market for ultrasound devices are:

Vscan Air, a portable pocket-sized ultrasound that provides doctors with a whole-body scanning capacity, clear picture clarity, and user-friendly software, was launched by GE Healthcare in March 2021. The Vscan Air makes it simpler to obtain high-quality ultrasound images, continuing the company's dedication to invention and revolutionizing clinical evaluation.

A collaboration between Butterfly Network, Inc. and Ambra Health was revealed in February 2022 with the goal of accelerating and making bedside imaging data interoperability simple. Through this collaboration, Butterfly Blueprint, the company's business platform, will be able to scale more easily, and it will be easier for hospitals and health systems to access and exchange important ultrasound data.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=2483

Global Ultrasound Devices Market Segmentation

By Technology

Diagnostic Ultrasound devices 2D ultrasound 3D and 4D ultrasound Doppler Ultrasound

Therapeutic Ultrasound devices High-intensity focused ultrasound Extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy





By Portability

Trolley/ Cart-based

Compact/ Handheld

By Application

Radiology/ General Imaging

Cardiology

Gynecology

Vascular

Urology

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals and Surgical centers

Diagnostic centers

Ambulatory Surgical centers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



