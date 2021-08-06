The global ultrasound probe disinfection market is projected to reach USD 809 million by 2026 from USD 443 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.8%

during the forecast period. Market growth is largely driven by the increasing number of ultrasound imaging procedures, the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections due to improper reprocessing of ultrasound probes, the increasing adoption of high-level disinfection systems for critical and semi-critical ultrasound probes, government regulations and guidelines in developed markets, and technological advancements in ultrasound probes.

However, the high cost of automated probe reprocessors and reluctance to shift from manual disinfection methods to automated probe reprocessors are restraining the growth of this market. Increasing birth rates/ number of pregnancies and high growth opportunities in emerging countries are opportunities. Some of the challenges faced by the market are lack of knowledge about reprocessing and inadequate cleaning and disinfection of probes.



Based on product type, the consumables segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

By product, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is segmented into instruments, services, and consumables.The consumables segment is expected to register the highest growth in global ultrasound probe disinfection market during the forecast period.



The increasing demand for high-level disinfectants for critical and semi-critical ultrasound probes, the ease of handling of consumables such as disinfectant wipes, and the relatively smaller capital investment required to adopt consumables for disinfection in hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers drives the growth of this segment.



Based on process, the high-level disinfection segment holds the largest share during the forecast period.

By process, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is segmented into high-level disinfection and intermediate/low-level disinfection processes.In 2020, the high-level disinfection segment accounted for the largest share of the ultrasound probe disinfection market.



The increasing awareness of HAIs, growing number of ultrasound imaging procedures during surgeries, growing regulatory norms for disinfection, and the increasing demand for automated disinfection systems for the high-level disinfection of TEE and endocavitary transducers are the key factors driving the demand for the high-level disinfection process.



Based on type of probes, the endocavitary transducers segment is expected to register the largest share during the forecast period.

Based on the type of probe/transducer, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is segmented into linear transducers, convex transducers, phased array transducers, endocavitary transducers, transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) transducers, and other transducers (pencil, concave, and sector transducers). The linear transducers segment accounted for the largest share of 27.5% of the ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2020. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the high adoption of linear transducers for vascular examinations, breast and thyroid imaging, and intra-operative and laparoscopy procedures.



Based on end user, the hospitals & diagnostic imaging centers segment is expected to register the largest share during the forecast period.

By end user, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic imaging centers, maternity centers, ambulatory care centers, research & academic institutes, and other end users.The hospitals & diagnostic imaging centers segment accounted for the highest rate of the ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2020.



The largest share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing number of ultrasound imaging procedures performed and the growing demand for the high-level disinfection of critical and semi-critical ultrasound probes used in ambulatory care centers.



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2020

North America accounted for the largest share of the ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2020.This can be attributed to the increasing number of transvaginal, transrectal, abdominal, and intraoperative ultrasound procedures, as well as transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) and ultrasound-guided interventional procedures (biopsies and venous access), growing adoption of high-level disinfectants, and the presence of leading market players in the region.



Moreover, the need for automated high-level disinfection systems to reduce the prevalence of HAIs is also augmenting the demand for automated probe reprocessors in the region.



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–60%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–10%

• By Designation – C-level–30%, Director-level–50%, Others–20%

• By Region – North America–45%, Europe–15%, Asia Pacific–25%, Latin America- 10%, Middle East and Africa–5%



Key players in the Ultrasound probe disinfection market

The key players in the ultrasound probe disinfection market include Nanosonics (Australia), Tristel (UK), STERIS (UK), and Ecolab (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), CIVCO Medical Solutions (US), CS Medical LLC (US), Virox Technologies Inc. (Canada), Germitec S. A. (France). Other players include Schülke & Mayr GmbH (Germany), Parker Laboratories Inc. (US), Metrex Research LLC (US), Soluscope SA (France), Dr. Schumacher GmbH (Germany), Whiteley Medical (New Zealand), MMM Group (Germany), GAMA Healthcare Ltd. (UK), Ruhof Corporation (US), BODE Chemie GmbH (Germany), PDI (US), Advanced Ultrasound Solutions Inc. (US), IMA-X (Luxembourg), Diversey Holdings (US), Borer Chemie AG (Switzerland), and Medevice Healthtech (India).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the ultrasound probe disinfection market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product type, process, type of probe, end user, and region.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various ultrasound probe disinfectants available in the market.



The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.



