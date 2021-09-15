U.S. markets closed

Global Ultrasound Systems Devices and Equipment Markets, 2020-2025F, 2030F: 3D/4D Devices will Change the Landscape of the Multi-Billion Market

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultrasound Systems Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global ultrasound systems devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $8.43 billion in 2020 to $9.35 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The market is expected to reach $11.12 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Major players in the ultrasound devices and equipment market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Mindray Medical International Ltd and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

The ultrasound devices and equipment market consists of sales of ultrasound devices and equipment and related services. Ultrasound systems are machines used to see internal body structures based on the ultrasound application. Ultrasound systems are used in applications such as radiology/general imaging, orthopedic, cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, vascular, urology, and other applications (breast imaging, hematology, anesthesiology, and emergency care).

Introduction of the 3D/4D Ultrasound devices is the latest trend that is going to change the landscape of ultrasound devices and equipment market. The 3D/4D technology ultrasound device provides real time enhanced imaging of the internal anatomy/fetus, also enabling real-time volume imagining.

This technology can also help in performing complex surgeries. The 3D/4D ultrasound device would also feature improved image visualization power, shorten examination time and decrease strain injury during the surgery. For example, Toshiba's Aplio i900 Ultrasound machine makes use of the 3D/4D technology.

Safety and effectiveness of ultrasound system devices and equipment is heavily monitored and regulated across the world. In 2018, the Indian Government has decided to thoroughly monitor these devices as they are being imported to India without much registration protocols.

In order to ensure the efficiency & safety of ultrasound system devices and prevent the abuse of these devices for sex selection, the Drug Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) has included these devices in medical devices category and will now monitor and regulate import, manufacture, distribution and sale of these devices.

An additional permission to be taken from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) is required by the manufacturers of ultrasound system devices. These stringent regulatory policies may impact the ultrasound system devices and equipment market in India, one of the fastest growing market.

Strict approvals and regulations by government bodies such as US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is hampering the growth of Ultrasound system devices and equipment market.

The manufacturers are required to comply several regulations in the form of device quality check, labeling, premarket approval, device investigation and reporting, apart from the regular registration process. Such excessive, strict and rigid regulations are restraining the market's growth.

Due to these stringent regulations, many manufacturers prefer to outsource the manufacturing to other countries where no such regulations are imposed. For example, FDA rejected the launch of EDAP TMS's latest High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) device stating safety concern.

Government and private funding in ultrasonic devices manufacturing companies is driving the growth for the ultrasound systems device and equipment market. The investments by private firms as well government would provide adequate capital for the ultrasonic device manufacturing companies to conduct research and development and develop innovative and advanced ultrasound devices. These funding's would not only encourage innovative devices but boost the market as well.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 on Ultrasound Devices And Equipment

5. Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints on The Market
5.2. Global Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints on the Market

6. Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems

  • Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems

6.2. Global Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Hospitals

  • Diagnostic Imaging & Surgical Centers

  • Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)

  • Clinics

6.3. Global Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Cart/Trolley Based

  • Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices

6.4. Global Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • A-Mode

  • B-Mode or 2D Mode

  • C-Mode

  • M-Mode

  • Doppler Mode

  • Pulse Inversion Mode

  • Harmonic Mode

7. Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

  • GE Healthcare

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Philips Healthcare

  • Mindray Medical International Ltd

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

  • Hitachi Ltd

  • Toshiba Corporation

  • Samsung Electronics

  • Canon Medical Systems

  • Hologic

  • Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd

  • Analogic Corporation

  • Esaote S.p.A

  • Carestream

  • Chison Medical Imaging

  • Mobisante

  • Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd

  • Echometrix

  • Butterfly Network

  • ProDiagnose

  • eXo Imaging

  • Teenyco

  • Canon Medical Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzj6n1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ultrasound-systems-devices-and-equipment-markets-2020-2025f-2030f-3d4d-devices-will-change-the-landscape-of-the-multi-billion-market-301377961.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

