The Global Ultrasound Transducer Market is expected to grow by $ 677.12 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period

Global Ultrasound Transducer Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the ultrasound transducer market and it is poised to grow by $ 677. 12 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.

7% during the forecast period. Our report on the ultrasound transducer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing geriatric population, and the rising demand for minimally invasive therapies.

The ultrasound transducer market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The ultrasound transducer market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Convex

• Linear

• Endocavitary

• Phased array

• CW Doppler



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing focus on pocket-sized ultrasound device development as one of the prime reasons driving the ultrasound transducer market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for technologically advanced medical devices and the rising number of healthcare facilities in emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ultrasound transducer market covers the following areas:

• Ultrasound transducer market sizing

• Ultrasound transducer market forecast

• Ultrasound transducer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ultrasound transducer market vendors that include Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Bracco Spa, Broadsound Corp., Butterfly Network Inc., Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, eZono AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., KOELIS SAS, Kolo Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mianyang Xianfeng Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Warp United Scientific Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, SonoScape Medical Corp., and TELEMED Medical Systems Srl. Also, the ultrasound transducer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

