Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Strategic Business Report 2023: Focus on HAI Prevention Practices Drives Demand - A $1.1 Billion Market by 2030
Global Market for Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI)
Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) estimated at US$454.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Air Disinfectant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.5% CAGR and reach US$940.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Surface Disinfectant segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $149.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR
The Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$149.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$127.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 9.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
209
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$454.4 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$1100 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
11.7%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
COVID-19 Spurs Uptake of UV Germicidal Irradiation Technology
COVID-19 Pandemic as Accelerator of Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Trend for Indoor Air Quality
Use of UV Disinfection Systems for Air Treatment Jumps during COVID-19 Crisis
UVC Irradiation Provides Strong Germicidal Effect & Inactivates Replication of COVID-19 Virus
UV Germicidal Irradiation Opens Avenues for Decontamination & Reuse of N95 Masks and PPE
Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation: An Introduction
Types of UV Germicidal Irradiation Systems
Market Outlook: Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth
Evolution of Germicidal UV Light Technology during a Global Pandemic
Availability of Low-Cost Alternatives to Restrict Adoption
Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Upper-Room UVGI: A Useful Ventilation Solution to Combat COVID-19
Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propel Demand
Focus on HAI Prevention Practices Drives Demand
High Touch Surfaces: The Major Causative Factor in HAIs
As Infection Control Takes Centerstage Amid Ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic, Rising Incidence of HAIs Boosts Demand for UV Light Disinfection with Germicidal Lamps
Renewed Threat of Infectious Diseases to Drive Adoption
Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)
COVID-19 Pandemic Draws Attention to UV-C LEDs
Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation for Commercial Settings
Mobile UV Systems and Handheld UV Sanitizers Come to the Fore
Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Disinfectants Market
Market Witnesses Influx of New UV Disinfection Robots
The Way Forward
Mitigating COVID-19 Transmission Risk in Hospitals Gets Interesting at UV Disinfection Robot Levels
Lucrative Prospects in the Airports Vertical
Efficiency and Improved ROI Make UV-C Disinfection Technology an Ideal Option for Hospitality Industry
Benefits of UV-C Disinfection for Hospitality and Lodging Industry
Restaurants Bet on UV Germicidal Irradiation for Safer Environments
Robust Opportunities in Cinema Halls & Shopping Malls
Stringent Regulations Regarding Food Safety to Augment Deployment of UV Disinfection
Food Sterilization Applications for UVC Germicidal Lamps
Cold Storage and Refrigerated Spaces for Fruits and Vegetables Augment Demand
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 44 Featured)
American Ultraviolet
Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation
Ensavior
Excelitas Technologies Corp.
General Electric Company
Halma plc
Signify Holding
UltraViolet Devices, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/li8cg3
