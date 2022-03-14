U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,242.25
    +40.75 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,278.00
    +353.00 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,390.75
    +98.75 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.30
    +23.00 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.76
    -4.57 (-4.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.00
    -18.00 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.43 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0982
    +0.0067 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    +0.53 (+1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3051
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.8860
    +0.6060 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,140.28
    +113.76 (+0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.66
    +14.72 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.02
    +34.38 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

The global underfloor heating market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6%

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Strong government support for the adoption of energy-efficient underfloor heating products is one of the major factors driving the growth of the underfloor heating market. Other factors driving the growth of the market are rising demand for cost-effective heating solutions, stringent government codes, and high level of comfort and flexibility.

New York, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Underfloor Heating Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Product Type and Component, Installation Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05025061/?utm_source=GNW
However, speed and responsiveness issues is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Market for services segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period
Between offerings, the market for the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This segment mainly covers services, namely, installation and repair and maintenance.

Installation services are mainly increasingly being adopted for hydronic underfloor heating systems.

Market for heating mats is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period
The market for heating mats is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to higher adoption of do-it-yourself (DIY) underfloor heating systems.Electric DIY floor heating mats are popular because the user can simply unroll the mat, connect it to the electrical system, and then cover it with the flooring material.

Generally, ceramic tile, granite flooring, and any other natural stone product work well with these electrical DIY underfloor heating mats as underfloor heating mats are very thin.

Market for residential application is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period
According to recent trends, energy saving is one of the most important issues that is affecting consumers and the global environment.The residential sector is considered to be one of the most critical markets for underfloor heating systems because of its high impact on energy consumption.

Heating systems consume a significant amount of energy.An underfloor heating system is a viable option for high-efficiency residential space heating in cold climates.

Many house buyers now appreciate the benefits of underfloor heating and see it as a premium feature when choosing a new home.

Europe held largest share of underfloor heating market in 2021
Underfloor heating has been popular in Europe for many years, and the demand for this technology is growing rapidly in Europe. Recent technological advances have led to the increasing adoption of underfloor heating in the mainstream market as systems become easier to install, properties are better insulated, and the benefits of underfloor heating are more widely known.

In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the underfloor heating marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 - 25%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives - 40% , Managers - 35%, and Others – 25%
• By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 45%, APAC - 15%, and RoW - 5%

The underfloor heating market comprises major players such as Uponor (Finland), Resideo Technologies Inc. (US), nVent Electric (UK), Warmup (UK), Rehau (Switzerland), Emerson (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), Danfoss (Denmark), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), and Siemens (Germany) are the key players in the underfloor heating market. These top players have strong portfolios of products and services and presence in both mature and emerging markets.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the underfloor heating market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage
The report defines, describes, and forecasts the underfloor heating market based on offering, product type and component, installation type, application, and geography.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the underfloor heating market.

It also analyzes competitive developments such as product launches, acquisitions, expansions, contracts, partnerships, and developments carried out by the key players to grow in the market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall underfloor heating market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05025061/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia

  • Elon Musk says SpaceX and Tesla facing significant inflation pressure

    Prices of metals used in automobiles have increased after Russia invaded Ukraine

  • Chinese shares plunge as Shenzhen goes into lockdown – live updates

    Grant Shapps takes aim at Russian aviation and shipping FTSE 100 roses at open Chinese stocks plunge as Shenzhen goes into lockdown Rio Tinto makes $2.7bn offer for Mongolian partner Russia and China’s ‘no-limits’ friendship is put to the test Lucy Burton: Don’t blame every Russian for Putin’s barbaric invasion Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Russia Lost Access to Half Its Reserves, Finance Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has already lost access to almost half of its reserves and sees more risks to President Vladimir Putin’s war chest due to increased pressure from the West on China, said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Upda

  • Musk says Tesla, SpaceX see significant inflation risks

    Musk in a tweet also asked about inflation rate outlook and said his companies "are not alone", retweeting an article saying the Ukraine-Russia conflict sent commodity prices to their highest levels since 2008. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been ramping up the prices of metals used in cars, from aluminum in the bodywork to palladium in catalytic converters to the high-grade nickel in electric vehicle batteries, and drivers are likely to foot the bill. Tesla's shares, which closed 5% lower at $795.35 on Friday, have lost about 25% year-to-date.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Meta Platforms Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • The world’s largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers from the war in Ukraine

    As Wall Street assesses the damage to balance sheets resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world's largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers.

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The artificial intelligence industry could be a huge source of upside for investors over the long term.

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike, Covid's Return

    Russia's Ukraine invasion, a looming Fed rate hike and the return of Covid are big headwinds as the major indexes near their Feb. 24 lows.

  • 8 Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Colgate-Palmolive, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Applied Materials were among the large U.S. companies that that announced dividend increases this week.

  • Uber Has an Answer to High Gas Prices (You Won't Like It)

    Uber Technologies has come up with a temporary solution to help its drivers and couriers relieve the impact of high gasoline prices.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Worse, many common attempts to get rich quick -- by purchasing penny stocks, for instance, or investing using a lot of margin -- tend to end up making people poorer, not richer. If it averages, say, 15% annual growth over 20 years, it would grow to more than $80,000. Over the past decade, its stock has averaged an annual return of 20.4%, enough to turn a $10,000 investment into  $64,045 -- and that's without reinvesting dividends.

  • Norway’s Central Bank Sells Apple Stock. It Bought Nvidia, Plug Power, and NIO.

    Norges Bank trimmed its investment in iPhone maker Apple, and bought shares of chip maker Nvidia, hydrogen fuel-cell firm Plug Power, and EV maker NIO.

  • Hang Seng slumps over 5% over COVID lockdown worries, oil falls as Russian attacks in Ukraine intensify

    Stocks were mixed in Asia and oil prices were flat on Monday as uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation kept investors guessing about what lies ahead.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Now Holds $6.9 Billion of Occidental Petroleum After Recent Buys

    The buying reflects the enthusiasm of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett for Occidental Petroleum, which has staged a major recovery along with the surge in oil and natural gas prices.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.

  • Russian Prosecutors Warn Western Companies of Arrests, Asset Seizures

    McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, P&G and IBM among those warned that leaders could be arrested, trademarks seized.

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • Rivian since IPO is ‘a bad episode out of the Twilight Zone’: Wedbush's Dan Ives

    Rivian (RIVN) is losing its momentum after the electric vehicle carmaker halved its production forecast due to ongoing supply chain challenges.