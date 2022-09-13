U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,983.22
    -127.19 (-3.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,475.92
    -905.42 (-2.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,788.46
    -477.95 (-3.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.87
    -59.21 (-3.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.60
    -0.18 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.10
    -25.50 (-1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    -0.40 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9993
    -0.0128 (-1.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4470
    +0.0850 (+2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1522
    -0.0160 (-1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3430
    +1.5430 (+1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,738.32
    -1,632.78 (-7.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.62
    -32.08 (-6.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Global Undersea Warfare Systems Market Analysis 2021-2031: High Upfront and Operational Costs of Attack Submarines and Operational Complexities Fueling Growth

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Undersea Warfare Systems Market By Type, By Mode of Operation, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The undersea warfare systems market was valued at $15.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $24.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

North America is a prominent market for undersea warfare systems, owing to high adoption of advanced weapons among government and military agencies. Furthermore, government and military organizations are investing significantly in the development of advanced undersea weapons, owing to rise in security concerns, which fosters market growth.

Moreover, factors such as increased funding to strengthen naval forces, presence of large number of key manufacturers, significant funding for research & development activities, and availability of technologically advanced products such as undersea weapons and communication systems are some of the key contributors to the rapid growth of undersea warfare systems market in this region.

In addition, governments and military organizations are awarding contracts to several companies for the development of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), sonar, mine countermeasures, and surveillance solutions, which propels the market growth.
The different mode of operations for undersea warfare systems include manned operations, autonomous operations, and remote operations.

The remote operations segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Remotely operated systems are used for undersea observation, surveillance, mine warfare, and payload delivery. Several companies are developing and testing remote undersea warfare systems to increase operational capabilities.

For instance, in March 2022, RE2 Robotics Inc. announced that its maritime mine neutralization system (M2NS) reached 'unprecedented" depth of more than 1 km during open-water demonstration for U.S. Navy's Office of Naval Research. M2NS is composed of RE2 Sapien Sea Class robot arms mounted onto VideoRay's Defender inspection-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV). It further utilizes RE2 Detect and RE2 Intellect to enable the precise, autonomous, and clandestine neutralization of a target.

Based on application, the global undersea warfare systems market is segregated into combat, C4ISR, and others. Navies across the globe are upgrading their undersea combat capabilities through numerous contracts from government and military organizations. For instance, in February 2022, the U.S. Navy awarded a $59.5 million contract to Lockheed Martin Corporation to provide anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and torpedo systems for surface warships for the U.S. Navy.

The significant factors impacting the growth of the undersea warfare systems market include increase in demand for stealth undersea warfare systems, surge in adoption of underwater drones for undersea warfare, and government support & investments for strengthening undersea warfare capabilities. Moreover, the market growth is affected by high upfront and operational costs of attack submarines, and operational complexities associated with undersea unmanned systems. In addition, increase in initiatives for development of lightweight torpedoes and rise in global defense spending influence the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 crisis has created uncertainty in the undersea warfare systems market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments.

Governments of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries, thereby adversely affecting the overall production and sales. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in delayed development of undersea warfare systems and slowdown of trials & demonstration and restrictions in operation of key players.

Governments across the world prioritized the healthcare industry to combat the widespread COVID-19 virus, which adversely affected performance of the defense industry. However, global defense spending reached $1.83 trillion in 2020, a 3.9% annual increase.

As a proportion of GDP, global spending sharply increased from an average of 1.85% in 2019 to 2.08% in 2020 as military budgets were maintained despite severe economic crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic and series of lockdowns introduced around the world in response. The pandemic lockdowns were lifted and then re-instated to curb ascendance of the COVID-19 infections as public utilities were gradually opened in major countries such as the UK, India, and Italy.

Shortage of components, subsystems, and electronic systems, owing to regulations associated with import and export of goods have resulted in delayed manufacturing. Development of undersea warfare systems was further impacted by material shortage, owing to manufacturing shutdowns in China, South Korea, and Taiwan.

However, post pandemic, the development of undersea warfare systems has been observed. With the relaxation of lockdown measures, vaccination drives, and the consequent opening of markets across the world, the demand for undersea warfare systems is anticipated to grow considerably in the near future.

Key findings of the Study

  • By type, the communication and surveillance systems segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

  • By mode of operation, the remote operations segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

  • By application, the C4ISR segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

  • By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

  • Key players operating in the global undersea warfare systems market include BAE Systems Plc., General Dynamic Corporation, Kongsberg Gruppen, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, SAAB AB, and Thales Group.

Key Market Players

  • BAE Systems Plc

  • General Dynamics Corporation

  • Kongsberg Gruppen

  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

  • Leonardo S.p.A.

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation

  • Saab AB

  • Thales Group

Key Market Segments

By Type

  • Communication and Surveillance Systems

  • Sensors and Computation Systems

  • Countermeasure Systems and Payload

  • Unmanned Underwater Vehicles

  • Weapon Systems

By Mode of Operation

  • Manned Operations

  • Autonomous Operations

  • Remotely Operations

By Application

  • Combat

  • C4ISR

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • U.K.

  • Germany

  • France

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Rest Of Asia Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/67dmbx

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-undersea-warfare-systems-market-analysis-2021-2031-high-upfront-and-operational-costs-of-attack-submarines-and-operational-complexities-fueling-growth-301623406.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations in wake of Generac failures

    PowerHome Solar, doing business as Pink Energy, has laid off about 1,100 workers in the last two weeks and halted installations in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia as the financial fallout continues from defective equipment provided by Generac.

  • Boeing deliveries rose in August as it resumed 787 handovers

    Boeing jetliner deliveries rose in August to 35 airplanes as the U.S. planemaker resumed handovers of its 787 Dreamliner after a 15-month delay. Boeing said monthly deliveries included 27 737 MAX jets, two 787s and five freighters. Boeing deliveries in July had fallen to a five-month low of 26 airplanes, highlighting pressure on global supply chains.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • China EV maker BYD could be top global auto brand: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Chinese EV maker BYD expected to become the next top global auto brand after dethroning Tesla in vehicle deliveries.

  • Unit designed to protect Moscow from NATO attack suffered heavy casualties, U.K. says

    A unit designed to defend Moscow from attack in the event of a war with NATO suffered heavy casualties at the hands of Ukraine, according to the U.K.

  • OPEC Reiterates Warning About Disconnected Oil Market

    The remarks are the latest signal that the group is prepared to backstop the oil market and prevent prices from falling much further, confounding efforts by Western governments to ease the pain of high energy prices.

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • Th RMD Mistake That 84% of Retirees Make

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla May Be Set to Build a New Plant - but Not the One You Think

    EV leader Tesla, like the whole automotive industry, is facing a sharp increase in a particular development cost.

  • Inflation is getting sneakier

    Gasoline prices used to tell you everything you need to know about inflation. Now you have to read the fine print on your utility bill.

  • 10 Best Auto Stocks to Invest In

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 10 best auto stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Best Auto Stocks to Invest In. Out of the myriad of industries that […]

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 17%-27% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Why Democrats Want to End Lucrative Retirement Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saudi August Oil Output Hit 11 Million Barrels a Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetStock Rout Deepens as Inflation Woes Hit Sentiment: Markets WrapUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchSaudi Arabia told OPEC that it raised its crude production to just over 11 million barrels a day last month, exceeding the symbolic le

  • OPEC Remains Below Production Target Despite Boosting Output Again

    OPEC increased its oil production by 618,000 bpd in August, with Libya and Saudi Arabia leading the way while Nigeria, Angola, and Iraq underperformed

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Sets Key China, India, Turkey Meetings

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings this week with leaders of China, India, Turkey and Iran, the Kremlin said, as the Russian leader seeks to use a summit in Uzbekistan to counter his diplomatic isolation. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetStock Rout Deepens as Inflation Woes Hit Sentiment: Markets WrapUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of Possibi

  • Google faces $25.4 billion damages payout in double lawsuit over advertising practices: report

    Alphabet subsidiary Google is reportedly facing damages claims of up to €25 billion ($25.4 billion) in two upcoming court cases in the U.K and the Netherlands over its digital advertising practices.

  • Goldman Sachs is cutting free coffee as corporate America reels in pandemic perks with workers returning to the office

    Goldman Sachs gets rid of its free coffee as it restarts its five-day, in-office workweek.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxing on IRA Withdrawals

    There are plenty of ways to minimize your tax liability and that’s especially true when you have worked hard to sock away retirement money. Tax advisors are constantly searching for new ways to avoid paying taxes on IRA withdrawals. There … Continue reading → The post How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best energy stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine led […]