Global Underwater Communication System Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Featuring Thales, Teledyne Marine and Sonardyne Among Others

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Underwater Communication System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, by Connectivity, by Application (Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring), by End-user, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global underwater communication system market size is expected to reach USD 7.20 billion by 2030, according to this report. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2030. Underwater communication is a way of transmitting and receiving messages beneath the water surface.

The use of acoustic waves rather than electromagnetic messages distinguishes underwater acoustic communication from terrestrial communication. The worldwide underwater acoustic communication market is being driven by increased undersea research operations, notably for environmental protection.

Underwater communications are classified into two types, namely, hardwired and wireless. Data is transported by cable in a hardwired connection. By removing the impact of outside elements, hardwired communications, comparable to a landline phone, provide the highest quality and most dependable kind of underwater communications. Water is used to convey data in wireless communication. Underwater wireless communications are used for environmental monitoring, underwater exploration, and scientific data collection.

One of the primary causes for the expansion of underwater communication systems is an increase in defense spending by various countries. Threats, concerns about disputed territories, and security concerns have led to an increase in worldwide defense spending. The naval defense system relies heavily on underwater communication for safety and dependability. It is used by the military to detect incursions and perform underwater surveillance.

The following are some of the benefits of an underwater communication system:

  • Economy: Underwater communication systems are helpful for business applications, notably in the oil and gas industry. The ocean is rich with resources, and these systems are utilized to explore these riches. AUVs are employed in the oil and gas business, for example, to map the seabed before operations. This will keep these oil and gas professionals updated as they build pipelines and other infrastructure. This guarantees that their infrastructure is built without harming the environment.

  • Scientific Exploration and Data Collecting: These systems are also highly valuable to research because they are utilized for underwater exploration and data collection. It is employed in subjects such as marine biology, archaeology, and oceanology. The undersea discoveries might be valuable to the health sector as well as in the development of current innovations.

  • Environmental Monitoring: Underwater communication systems aid the government in environmental monitoring. The activities of corporations in the oil and gas sector can be monitored in terms of how they affect the environment. Environmental contamination may also be monitored and managed with these methods. Climate change is also detectable. Natural catastrophes can also be predicted by detecting early warning indications with these technologies. This minimizes the risk of such calamities occurring.

  • Autonomous underwater vehicles have also been used to locate wrecked aircraft and investigate the reasons for their crashes. The development of communication systems has led to the finding of the Titanic's wreckage as well as the discovery of hydrothermal vents in the deep ocean. These devices identify items that help in mapping and discovery underwater. They are also quite dependable for rescue operations.

Underwater Communication System Market Report Highlights

  • The demand for underwater acoustic sensors to analyze various concentrations of pollution from chemical, biological, and radioactive contaminants is anticipated to propel the demand for underwater acoustic communication technology. Underwater acoustic digital signal processors and communications are a growing subject of applied research

  • In August 2022, Stanford University researchers developed a robot capable of diving deep into sunken planes and ruins. Its operators can have the same sense as OceanOneK's underwater trips. OceanOneK's 3D camera catches the underwater environment in vivid color, and its arms and hands can reach those of a diver

  • The wireless segment is estimated to hold the major market share and expand at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2030

  • The oceanography segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period

  • The military & defense segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period

  • Key players in the market include Kongsberg, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Thales, and Saab AB

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope Outlook
3.1. Market Segmentation
3.2. Underwater Communication Systems Market Size & Growth Prospects
3.3. Underwater Communication Systems Market - Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Underwater Communication Systems Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.5. Underwater Communication Systems Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping
3.6. Underwater Communication Systems Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7. Underwater Communication Systems Market - PEST Analysis
3.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Underwater Communication Systems Market Component Outlook
4.1. Underwater Communication Systems Market, By Component Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
4.2. Hardware
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.3. Software
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.4. Services
4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Underwater Communication Systems Market Connectivity Outlook
5.1. Underwater Communication Systems Market, By Connectivity Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
5.2. Hardwired
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.3. Wireless
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Underwater Communication Systems Market Application Outlook
6.1. Underwater Communication Systems Market, By Application Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
6.2. Climate Monitoring
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.3. Environmental Monitoring
6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.4. Hydrography
6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.5. Oceanography
6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.6. Pollution Monitoring
6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.7. Others
6.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.7.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Underwater Communication Systems Market End-user Outlook
7.1. Underwater Communication Systems Market, By End-User Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
7.2. Marine
7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.3. Military & Defense
7.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.4. Oil & Gas
7.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.5. Scientific Research & Development
7.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.6. Others
7.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Underwater Communication Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis
9.1. Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
9.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging, Niche Players)
9.3. Vendor Landscape
9.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2021
9.4. Company Analysis Tools
9.4.1. Market Position Analysis
9.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Company Profiles
10.2. Kongsberg
10.2.1. Company overview
10.2.2. Financial performance
10.2.3. Product benchmarking
10.2.4. Strategic initiatives
10.3. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
10.3.1. Company overview
10.3.2. Financial performance
10.3.3. Product benchmarking
10.3.4. Strategic initiatives
10.4. Thales
10.4.1. Company overview
10.4.2. Financial performance
10.4.3. Product benchmarking
10.4.4. Strategic initiatives
10.5. Saab AB
10.5.1. Company overview
10.5.2. Financial performance
10.5.3. Product benchmarking
10.5.4. Strategic initiatives
10.6. Teledyne Marine
10.6.1. Company overview
10.6.2. Financial performance
10.6.3. Product benchmarking
10.6.4. Strategic initiatives
10.7. Ultra Electronics Holding plc
10.7.1. Company overview
10.7.2. Financial performance
10.7.3. Product benchmarking
10.7.4. Strategic initiatives
10.8. Sonardyne
10.8.1. Company overview
10.8.2. Financial performance
10.8.3. Product benchmarking
10.8.4. Strategic initiatives
10.9. DSPComm
10.9.1. Company overview
10.9.2. Financial performance
10.9.3. Product benchmarking
10.9.4. Strategic initiatives
10.10. Undersea Systems International, Inc.
10.10.1. Company overview
10.10.2. Financial performance
10.10.3. Product benchmarking
10.10.4. Strategic initiatives
10.11. Sea and Land Technologies Pte Ltd.
10.11.1. Company overview
10.11.2. Financial performance
10.11.3. Product benchmarking
10.11.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i3y551

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-underwater-communication-system-market-report-2022-to-2030---featuring-thales-teledyne-marine-and-sonardyne-among-others-301645880.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

