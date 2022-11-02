Global Underwater Concrete Market to Reach $270.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Underwater Concrete estimated at US$163. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$270. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.
4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Aggregates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$106 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cement segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $44.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR
The Underwater Concrete market in the U.S. is estimated at US$44.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$58.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$36.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Admixtures Segment to Record 6.9% CAGR
In the global Admixtures segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$25.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$40.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Cemex S.A.B. De C.V.
Conmix Ltd.
FOX Industries
HeidelbergCement Group
Lafarge Tarmac
M-Con Products Inc.
Rockbond SCP Ltd
Sika AG
Underground Supply, Inc.
Wieser Concrete Products Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Underwater Concrete - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aggregates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Aggregates by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Aggregates by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cement by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cement by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Admixtures by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Admixtures by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Admixtures by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Raw Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Raw Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Raw Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Swimming Pools by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Swimming Pools by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Swimming Pools by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydropower by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Hydropower by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydropower by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tunnels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Tunnels by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Tunnels by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shore Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Shore Protection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Shore Protection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Repairs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Underwater Repairs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Repairs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Underwater Concrete Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Underwater Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement,
Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by Raw
Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other
Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and
Underwater Repairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by
Application - Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower,
Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming
Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore
Protection and Underwater Repairs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement,
Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by Raw
Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other
Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and
Underwater Repairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by
Application - Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower,
Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming
Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore
Protection and Underwater Repairs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Underwater Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement,
Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by Raw
Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other
Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and
Underwater Repairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by
Application - Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower,
Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming
Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore
Protection and Underwater Repairs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Underwater Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement,
Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by Raw
Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other
Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and
Underwater Repairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by
Application - Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower,
Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming
Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore
Protection and Underwater Repairs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Underwater Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Concrete by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement,
Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by Raw
Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other
Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and
Underwater Repairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by
Application - Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower,
Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming
Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore
Protection and Underwater Repairs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Underwater Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement,
Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by Raw
Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other
Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and
Underwater Repairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by
Application - Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower,
Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming
Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore
Protection and Underwater Repairs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Underwater Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement,
Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by
Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete
by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other
Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and
Underwater Repairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by
Application - Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower,
Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine,
Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement,
Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by Raw
Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other
Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and
Underwater Repairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by
Application - Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower,
Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming
Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore
Protection and Underwater Repairs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Underwater Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement,
Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by Raw
Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aggregates,
Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other
Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and
Underwater Repairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by
Application - Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower,
Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: UK 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming
Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore
Protection and Underwater Repairs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement,
Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by Raw
Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other
Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and
Underwater Repairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Spain Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by
Application - Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower,
Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming
Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore
Protection and Underwater Repairs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement,
Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by
Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete
by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other
Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and
Underwater Repairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Russia Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by
Application - Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower,
Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine,
Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates,
Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Underwater
Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and
Other Raw Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underwater
Concrete by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming
Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore
Protection and Underwater Repairs - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Underwater
Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other Applications,
Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater
Repairs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underwater
Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine,
Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Underwater Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Underwater Concrete by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Underwater Concrete
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Underwater
Concrete by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement,
Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Underwater Concrete
by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Underwater
Concrete by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other
Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and
