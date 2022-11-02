Global Underwater Concrete Market to Reach $270.4 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Underwater Concrete estimated at US$163. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$270. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.

New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Underwater Concrete Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033194/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Aggregates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$106 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cement segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $44.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The Underwater Concrete market in the U.S. is estimated at US$44.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$58.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$36.9 Billion by the year 2027.







Admixtures Segment to Record 6.9% CAGR



In the global Admixtures segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$25.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$40.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V.

Conmix Ltd.

FOX Industries

HeidelbergCement Group

Lafarge Tarmac

M-Con Products Inc.

Rockbond SCP Ltd

Sika AG

Underground Supply, Inc.

Wieser Concrete Products Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033194/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Underwater Concrete - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aggregates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Aggregates by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Aggregates by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Cement by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cement by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Admixtures by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Admixtures by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Admixtures by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Raw Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Raw Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Raw Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimming Pools by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Swimming Pools by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Swimming Pools by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydropower by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Hydropower by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydropower by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tunnels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Tunnels by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Tunnels by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Shore Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Shore Protection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Shore Protection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Repairs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Underwater Repairs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Repairs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Underwater Concrete Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Underwater Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement,

Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by Raw

Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by

Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other

Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and

Underwater Repairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by

Application - Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower,

Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming

Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore

Protection and Underwater Repairs for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement,

Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by Raw

Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by

Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other

Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and

Underwater Repairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by

Application - Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower,

Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming

Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore

Protection and Underwater Repairs for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Underwater Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement,

Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by Raw

Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by

Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other

Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and

Underwater Repairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by

Application - Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower,

Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming

Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore

Protection and Underwater Repairs for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Underwater Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement,

Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by Raw

Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by

Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other

Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and

Underwater Repairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by

Application - Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower,

Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming

Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore

Protection and Underwater Repairs for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Underwater Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Concrete by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement,

Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by Raw

Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by

Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other

Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and

Underwater Repairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by

Application - Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower,

Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming

Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore

Protection and Underwater Repairs for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Underwater Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement,

Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by Raw

Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by

Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other

Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and

Underwater Repairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by

Application - Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower,

Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming

Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore

Protection and Underwater Repairs for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Underwater Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement,

Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by

Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete

by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other

Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and

Underwater Repairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by

Application - Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower,

Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine,

Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement,

Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by Raw

Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by

Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other

Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and

Underwater Repairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by

Application - Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower,

Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming

Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore

Protection and Underwater Repairs for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Underwater Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement,

Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by Raw

Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by Raw

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aggregates,

Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other

Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and

Underwater Repairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by

Application - Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower,

Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: UK 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming

Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore

Protection and Underwater Repairs for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement,

Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by Raw

Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by

Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other

Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and

Underwater Repairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Spain Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by

Application - Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower,

Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming

Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore

Protection and Underwater Repairs for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement,

Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by

Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete

by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other

Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and

Underwater Repairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Russia Historic Review for Underwater Concrete by

Application - Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower,

Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Underwater Concrete

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine,

Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates,

Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Underwater

Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and

Other Raw Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underwater

Concrete by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming

Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore

Protection and Underwater Repairs - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Underwater

Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other Applications,

Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater

Repairs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underwater

Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Swimming Pools, Other Applications, Hydropower, Marine,

Tunnels, Shore Protection and Underwater Repairs for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Underwater Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Underwater Concrete by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Underwater Concrete

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Underwater

Concrete by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Underwater Concrete by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement,

Admixtures and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Underwater Concrete

by Raw Material - Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Underwater

Concrete by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Aggregates, Cement, Admixtures and Other Raw Materials for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Underwater Concrete by Application - Swimming Pools, Other

Applications, Hydropower, Marine, Tunnels, Shore Protection and



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033194/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



