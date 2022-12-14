U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,038.16
    +18.51 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,306.37
    +197.73 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,291.45
    +34.64 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.52
    +7.16 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.66
    +2.27 (+3.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.60
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    +0.23 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0661
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5080
    +0.0070 (+0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2418
    +0.0049 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0560
    -0.4030 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,112.81
    +403.01 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    423.35
    +6.44 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.93
    -6.96 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

The global unified communication and collaboration (UCC) market size is expected to grow from USD 76.7 billion in 2022 to USD 141.6 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.0%

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. As businesses embrace the digital shift, UCC are evolving quickly. With connections to various business processes and apps, UCC solutions are expected to transform workflows throughout the corporation.

New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Unified Communication and Collaboration Market by Component,), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131703/?utm_source=GNW
In order to eliminate the need for users to exit an application in order to begin a chat session or make a call, unified communication companies are increasingly providing APIs that enable clients to embed simple collaboration features into existing apps. Although unified collaboration tools and capabilities were formerly considered to be "additional" features for unified communication platforms, experienced unified communication clients increasingly place a high value on these features. Hence, team collaboration features are advancing to take center stage in the unified communication user experience.

As per the UCaaS, Conferencing is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
As per the UCaaS, Conferencing is estimated to hold the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% in the UCC market. Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) is a cloud-based technology that combines several communication functions, programs, and services into a single platform. Companies can benefit from the scalability and mobility of the cloud while cutting expenses by switching to a UCaaS platform. Conferencing solutions help in enhancing communication, training and development, knowledge sharing, employee and client engagement, and marketing purposes across organizations and improve team productivity cost-effectively in different locations and time zones globally. Enterprises and SMEs are moving toward adopting cloud-based conferencing solutions, where they can benefit from flexibility and robustness in internal business operations. Along with this, the integration of advanced technologies presents a significant opportunity for the video conferencing market in the coming years. Enterprises are rapidly adopting video conferencing solutions to establish unified communication among the workforce for enhanced operational productivity.

As per services, professional services are to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
As per services, professional services are anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period, while UC managed services are expected to hold a larger market share based on services. Professional services include consulting, training, system integration, consulting, support, and maintenance. Companies that offer professional services encompass technical consultants, dedicated project management teams, and enterprise video experts that specialize in the design and delivery of critical decision support software, tools, services, and expertise. Furthermore, the UC managed services segment holds the largest share of the UCC market. The UC managed services are fully transparent, co-managed services for on-premises or cloud UC infrastructure, designed to improve productivity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. The need for professional, comprehensive UC managed services has increased as it has alleviated the workload placed on IT, all while ensuring business continuity and customer communications.

As per video conferencing systems, the solution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
As per video conferencing systems, the solution segment is estimated to hold the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% in the unified communication and collaboration market. Video conferencing systems enable enterprises to continuously deliver video data over a network or the internet to a remote user. A streaming provider offers various hosting options, such as on-premises and cloud-based, to meet the users’ needs. Video content such as TV shows, movies, and live streams is delivered on-demand or via live broadcast, usually from a cloud-based network. The video conferencing solutions vendors enable organizations to centralize, manage, and deliver videos in a secure way. The solution helps manage all activities, such as from the start when the video is captured and ingested to the final delivery on end-user devices. Video capturing, batch and programmatic uploading, automatic transcoding, encryption, monetization, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), video player, video collaboration, and broadcast monitoring are the key features of video conferencing solutions.

Breakdown of primaries
In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the UCC market.
• By Company: Tier I: 38%, Tier II: 26%, and Tier III: 36%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 28%, D-Level Executives: 38%, and Managers: 34%
• By Region: Asia Pacific: 19%, Europe: 25%, North America: 40%, Rest of World: 16%
The report includes the study of key players offering UCC solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the UCC market.

Some of the major UCC vendors are Zoom (US), Cisco (US), Microsoft (US), Avaya Inc. (US), Fuze (US), Google (US), Goto (US), RingCentral (US), Verizon (US), BT (UK), Dialpad (US), Orange S.A. (France), StarBlue (Ireland), Windstream Holdings (US), Revation Systems (US), 8X8 Inc. (US), Vonage Holdings (US), Star2Star Communications (US), Zoho (India), NEC Corporation (Japan), Platronics (US), and Mitel (Canada).

Research Coverage
The market study covers the UCC market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region.

It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall unified communication and collaboration market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131703/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Roku and Disney Have More to Lose Than They Think

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) are squaring off in a battle of revenue sharing and who knows what else this month. The first public shots were fired late last week when Disney+ launched an ad-supported streaming plan at a discount to the original service that's free of commercial interruptions on Thursday. The problem here is that you can't stream the new Disney+ format with ads on Roku's operating system.

  • 12 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the most lithium. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium. Lithium is shaping up to be one of the most important materials for the modern day world. Alongside silicon, which is used in semiconductor […]

  • Buy These 5 Tech Stocks That Have Lost Half Their Value

    Here's a sneak peek into five tech companies, Shopify (SHOP), Datadog (DDOG), Zscaler (ZS), Cloudflare (NET) and Twilio (TWLO), which hold strong fundamentals to grow in the near term.

  • Oracle's Killing It in the Cloud, but Free Cash Flow Is Suffering

    Despite a tough macroeconomic backdrop, software giant Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) produced solid quarterly results when it reported on Monday. Oracle is a small player in the IaaS market, but it's expanding faster than the market leaders. Amazon's AWS grew by 28% at constant currency in the most recent quarter; Microsoft's Azure grew by 42%; and Alphabet's Google Cloud grew by 38%.

  • Microsoft Needs to Play Activision Out

    One irony of Microsoft battle to acquire  Activision Blizzard is that the deal’s fate may hang on the company’s ability to convince regulators—and now judges—that it has moved beyond the Xbox. Microsoft was a latecomer to the videogame scene, having launched the first Xbox console in late 2001—years after Sony Group and Nintendo had established strong businesses with their own videogame devices. Fears about what Microsoft might do with “Call of Duty” now hang over the company’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, owner and publisher of the franchise.

  • FTX's Bahamas Liquidators Seek to Exclude Over $200M Worth of Luxury Properties From Liquidation

    The unwinding of Sam Bankman-Fried’s sprawling empire is proving as unwieldy as the company itself.

  • Forget the iPhone. Apple Stock Doesn't Need It.

    Apple's iPhone 14 launch did not leave much to be desired. Investors still shouldn't be worried.

  • How Long Can Broadcom's Sizzling Revenue Growth Last? Here's What Investors Need to Know

    Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) have been an incredible investment over the last decade, handily beating both the market overall and the high-growth semiconductor industry. Total return (which includes dividends paid) sits at over 1,900%.

  • Millions of Households Are Unable to Stream the New Disney+ with Ads. Here's Why.

    Disney is in a standoff with a big distribution platform -- and it might not have a leg to stand on.

  • FTC Dumps Microsoft's Attempt To Clear Antitrust Concerns Over "Call of Duty"

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) President Brad Smith had offered to sign a legally-binding consent decree with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to provide "Call of Duty" games to rivals, including Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) for a decade. The rejected offer came just before the FTC prosecuted Microsoft for blocking the $69-billion takeover bid for video game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI), Reuters reports. Also Read: Activision Explored Offering World of Warcraft in China After

  • 3 Things About Microsoft That Smart Investors Know

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of the world's most diverse tech companies, with market-leading brands in multiple industries. Windows, Office, LinkedIn, Xbox, and Azure -- among others -- have grown Microsoft's dominance in the tech world and built safeguards within its business against macroeconomic declines. As a result, it's smart to keep up to date with top companies like Microsoft.

  • Microchip Technology drops plans to build chip factory in Gresham, report says

    Microchip Technology will not build a semiconductor factory in Gresham, according to media reports. News came out in October that the company would add hundreds of jobs to the east metro community by expanding its manufacturing presence with a new fab. The newspaper quoted Greater Portland Inc. CEO Monique Claiborne as saying Microchip Technologies has decided not to invest in new factories in the U.S. However, the company has reiterated its plans to add 300 new jobs at its Gresham site, even without a new factory.

  • Oil prices up on stronger demand outlook, even with U.S. supplies up by more than 10 million barrels

    Oil futures rose Wednesday, buoyed after the International Energy Agency raised its 2023 forecast for demand growth

  • Amazon to shut down Kennesaw facility

    As Amazon reportedly looks to cut thousands of employees nationwide, the e-commerce retailer is closing one of its metro Atlanta facilities. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will close its ATL5 facility in Kennesaw at 4190 Jiles Road, 2 miles west of Kennesaw State University. The closure will be effective around April 1, according to a notice sent to the Georgia Department of Labor through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

  • Building a Social Security ‘bridge’, considering 100% equities–how to make your money last in retirement.

    In a year when the stock and bond markets have been down sharply and inflation has been painfully high, it’s been a scary time for retirees who are trying to make their money last and near-retirees worrying about it. The key, says longtime retirement-income and Social Security analyst James Mahaney: putting together what he calls a “resilient retirement income plan.”

  • 15 Biggest AI Companies In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest artificial intelligence (AI) companies in the world. If you want to read about some more AI companies, go directly to 5 Biggest AI Companies In The World. Artificial intelligence tools have been rapidly evolving across the world to personalize experiences for individuals, helping businesses with digital adoption, […]

  • Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on their earnings, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation. In addition, Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to policing tweets, hitting revenues and its ability to pay the interest on the debt.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks

    Antero Resources, Comstock Resources, and Chesapeake Energy are among the top-performing natural gas stocks, surging as much as 80% in the past year as natural gas prices quadrupled.

  • U.S. bank BNY Mellon awards stocks to 90% of employees

    BNY Mellon said on Wednesday it would award 10 company shares each to its rank-and-file employees, as the U.S. bank seeks to include all workers in its commercial success. The shares, which closed at about $46 on Tuesday, will be put into Fidelity stock plan accounts for about 90% of staff, BNY Mellon Chief Executive Officer Robin Vince wrote in a memo. BNY Mellon's stock grants are the latest in a series of perks it has introduced, including a new policy starting in January that gives all parents 16 weeks of paid leave.

  • Macy's Is Giving Investors Plenty of Reasons to Cheer

    In the holiday season, the retailer is looking good, especially among its peers