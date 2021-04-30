U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,180.25
    -23.25 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,799.00
    -152.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,848.75
    -104.75 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,265.20
    -28.20 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.56
    -1.45 (-2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.40
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    +0.10 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2088
    -0.0041 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • Vix

    18.49
    +1.21 (+7.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3879
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9610
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,676.69
    +334.58 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,299.34
    +24.21 (+1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,986.15
    +24.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     

Global Unified Communication as-a-Service in Energy Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unified Communication as-a-Service in Energy Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The unified communication-as-a-service in energy market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period (2021 - 2026). Companies are investing in improved communications versatility using cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service of third-party vendors that don't require extra human resources. A growing number of organisations in the energy sector are migrating to UCaaS, also known as hosted PBX, instead of investing time and energy into maintaining an on-premise PBX.

The UCaaS technology is helping vendors leverage features than what traditional VoIP and SIP services offer. This technology helps increase availability and scalability while enhancing collaboration. UCaaS solutions are designed to allowing enterprises to focus on the growth of their business rather than the maintenance of it.

The factors primarily driving the market growth are quickly developing industry infrastructure, increased product commercialisation, and growing demands of the Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy as industry players realise that it can significantly contribute in international revenue generation.

Key Market Trends

Proliferation of Cloud Based Ecosystem to Drive the Market Growth

  • The companies are increasingly making essential files and data accessible through cloud, which in turn has led to the proliferation of the BYOD trend. The energy companies are also following suit, and given the globalised nature of their business, remote access of data becomes an important feature for this industry. With the increasing cuts on Oil prices by OPEC and falling revenues, enterprises are searching for ways that cut down on expenses and has the potential to generate internal revenues.

  • Encouraging employees to use their own devices is an efficient way of adding capacity to your IT infrastructure. BYOD enables employees to work away from the office while still being able to access the system over the internet by accessing data and files they need. For example, Team Sites, which comes with Office 365, allows employees to improve collaboration while in different locations, editing documents simultaneously and taking part in online conferences.

  • A new report from iPass, a commercial Wi-Fi network service provider, indicates that 70 per cent of mobile workers adapt their companies' bring your own device (BYOD) policies. For some, BYOD is a must. This trend will also get increasingly reflected in the energy industry, as the lines between office and private spaces get blurred.

North America to Remain the Largest Market

  • North America region will lead the global UCaaS market during the forecast period as well as remain the major revenue contributor, on account of the emergence of huge tech-savvy employees and improved infrastructure in the region. The demand in UCaaS is expected to surge in the coming years owing to growth in investment by enterprises in this region.

  • The US has one of the fastest growing energy markets in the world with many of the major companies of the world headquartered their. These companies are cash rich and tech savvy and hence will lead to the adoption of any new technology in the unified communications segment.

  • The US Energy Information Administration Data released in June 2019 states that U.S. crude oil production reached a record 11.0 million barrels per day in 2018 and is expected to increase by 1.4 million barrels per day in 2019 and by almost 0.9 million barrels per day in 2020, with 2020 production averaging at around 13.3 million barrels per day.

Competitive Landscape

The unified communication as-a-service in energy market is a consolidated market with a few players dominating the market. The major players include West Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Verizon Enterprise Solutions, LLC, Polycom Inc., Google LLC, among others. While innovation remains the prime factor for market domination in this industry, few major players have been acquiring smaller players to strengthen particular portfolios and plug any gaps in their strategies. Some of the recent developments are as follows:-

  • February 2018 - Cisco announced the acquisition of BroadSoft. BroadSoft will accelerate Cisco's cloud strategy and collaboration portfolio by bringing in industry's leading cloud calling and contact centre solutions to Cisco's market-dominant calling, meetings, messaging, customer care, hardware endpoints and services portfolio.

  • January 2018 - Polycom announced the acquisition of San Jose-based Obihai Technology boosting its VOIP portfolio. Obihai's products include the Obi200, 202 and 212 voice adapters that enable users to connect to VoIP services from Google Voice.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

  • The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

  • 3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Dynamics
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Proliferation of Cloud Based Ecosystem will Act as a Driver
4.3.2 Improvement of Communication Technology
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Data Security Concerns will Remain a Challenge to the Growth of the Market
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component
5.1.1 Telephony
5.1.2 Collaboration
5.1.3 Unified Messaging
5.1.4 Conferencing
5.1.5 Other Services
5.2 By Deployment Model
5.2.1 Private
5.2.2 Public
5.2.3 Hybrid Model
5.3 By Enterprise Size
5.3.1 Large Enterprise
5.3.2 Small & Medium Enterprise
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Verizon Enterprise Solutions, LLC
6.1.2 Google LLC
6.1.3 West Corporation
6.1.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.
6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.6 Avaya Inc.
6.1.7 Alcatel-Lucent(Nokia Corporation)
6.1.8 International Business Machines Corporation
6.1.9 BT Group plc
6.1.10 Polycom, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4eopwa

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett will provide a visible clue on his succession strategy at annual meeting

    The presence of Vice Chairmen Greg Abel and Ajit Jain offers a symbolic look toward the company's future and a chance for shareholders to interact with the company's next generation of leaders, Buffettologists told Yahoo Finance.

  • AMD CEO Lisa Su: 'This is a very unique time in the semiconductor market'

    AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su talks with Yahoo Finance Live about the chip-maker's explosive growth and outlook.

  • Oil Climbs Above $65 as Car-Fuelled Demand Sparks Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surpassed $65 a barrel, the highest since mid-March, as signs of strengthening demand from the U.S. to China stoked optimism that key markets are turning a corner in their recovery from the pandemic.U.S. benchmark crude futures rose 1.8% on Thursday for a third straight daily gain. Major cities in the U.S. are coming out of lockdown, with New York City aiming to fully reopen July 1 and Chicago broadly easing restrictions across industries. In Europe, the U.K.’s road-fuel sales are nearing last year’s summer levels. Consumption may also get a boost when China breaks for an extended holiday on Saturday, with mobility expected to climb to a record.“Eyes are on global demand,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. “The U.S. is seeing many states ease restrictions and the opportunity for summer travel, and therefore petroleum demand, to have a significant rebound. If the U.S. sets pace and reopens,” the hope is other countries will follow.Oil’s rally took a pause in recent weeks with the resurgent pandemic in countries such as India, Brazil and Japan imperiling a worldwide return to normal demand. India has been hit particularly hard by a second wave that’s pummeled fuel consumption, prompting some refiners there to consider boosting exports in a bid to avoid deep cuts to crude processing.But commodities across the board have gained in recent sessions with broader optimism on the recovery in key economies and tightening supplies in raw materials lifting spot prices to near-decade highs. The premium on near-term deliveries over future deliveries for commodities tracked by the Bloomberg Commodity Index has jumped to the highest in over 15 years, signaling immediate physical shortages across different markets, a managing director at Pacific Investment Management Co. said.The market recovery is flowing through to big oil companies. Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s profit rose more than expected in the first quarter, while Total SE also had a strong start to the year. U.S. refiners have been inching up production ahead of the summer driving season. PBF Energy said it expects to run at higher rates in the second quarter, pointing to U.S. gasoline consumption already at 95% of normal levels and higher overall fuel demand.See also: Big Oil Revives Pre-Pandemic Levels of Cash Flow and ProfitHigher daily U.S. airport foot traffic and airlines adding more flights point to a summer travel season that may be “significantly more robust” than is being priced in, Bank of America Global Research said in a report.“Taken together, we believe these signals affirm that an eventual recovery in demand is a question of ‘when’ not ‘if,’ with risks that the pace may be quickening even versus very bullish GDP growth estimates,” analysts including Doug Leggate and Kalei Akamine wrote.Still, Covid-19 hotspots do pose some short-term risks to a sustained price rally and are starting to show in gauges of market health. The structure of the Middle Eastern Dubai benchmark flipped into a slight contango on Thursday, an indication that market tightness may be easing. Differentials for U.S. sour crudes fell to their weakest in at least two weeks on weaker demand from Indian refiners.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What makes Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway ‘very distinctive in corporate America’: Management expert

    Georgetown University Law Professor Lawrence Cunningham told Yahoo Finance that the "Berkshire magic" stems from the decentralized, hands-off relationship between Buffett and the company's other stakeholders.

  • Copper Boom Is Just Beginning for the CEO of Biggest Gold Miner

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper may be flirting with record highs but the metal is far from peaking as the energy transition revs up, according to Newmont Corp. Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer.Futures hit $10,000 a metric ton on Thursday for the first time since 2011 as mines struggle to keep up with surging demand. Newmont, the world’s largest gold producer, is increasing exposure to copper through several “mega projects,” Palmer said on an earnings call. Even if just one materializes, copper will account for 15-20% of the company’s total output by the end of the decade, he said.“I’m pretty excited about having good exposure to copper at that time when the world is going through the energy transition,” Palmer said on an interview with Bloomberg TV following the earnings call. “Copper’s got a pretty good story in front of it. I think its day in the sun is more towards the end of this decade.”The copper push doesn’t mean Palmer has a downbeat view on gold. He sees bullion prices holding their current “very healthy levels” or even moving higher given fiscal and monetary stimulus. India should remain one of the key sources of demand after the country recovers from the Covid-19 tragedy, Palmer said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vietnam's answer to Tesla has U.S. in its electric sights

    That's the proposition being offered by the automobile arm of Vietnam's largest conglomerate, Vingroup. It's betting big on the U.S. market with its VinFast line of cars and hoping that electric SUVs and a battery leasing model will be enough to woo consumers away from homegrown market leaders like Tesla and General Motors Co. A recent arrival on the automotive scene and the No. 5 car brand in Vietnam, VinFast is not short on ambition, with its sights set on a U.S. listing and a valuation of as much as $60 billion, according to two sources familiar with its plans.

  • Copper Extends Rally to Top $10,000 With All-Time High in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper topped $10,000 a metric ton for the first time since 2011, nearing the all-time high set that year as rebounding economies stoke demand and mines struggle to keep up.Prices rose as much as 1.3% to $10,008 a ton on the London Metal Exchange, before slipping back to trade near unchanged. The metal hit a record $10,190 in February 2011.Copper has been among the best performers in a month where metals ranging from aluminum to iron ore have surged to the highest in years. The rally is being fueled by stimulus measures, near-zero interest rates and signs that economies are recovering from the virus pandemic. A push toward cleaner energy sources is also seen boosting consumption of copper, used in everything from electric vehicles to solar power systems, further straining supplies.“This is a remarkable run for copper in terms of magnitude and consistency,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. “The all-time high at $10,190 is just around corner and now practically a foregone conclusion.”Investors have piled into copper, with aggregate open interest in Shanghai Futures Exchange copper contracts at the highest in more than a year and hedge fund managers boosting bullish Comex copper bets in the week ended April 20.With copper demand set to soar once more, there are mounting concerns that producers will struggle to plug the gap as they battle a host of technical and regulatory pressures. In the longer term, producers worry that plans to boost mining royalties could stifle investment.Prices have doubled from lows in March, along with a surge across raw materials from oil to agriculture. That’s spurring debate about whether the current boom may herald a so-called commodities supercycle.It has also helped push mining shares to multiyear highs.“The copper price has gone stratospheric and probably has further to go, which is a boon for miners who are currently making at least two dollars for every one they spend getting metal out of the ground,” said Robert Edwards, Principal Analyst, base metals at CRU Group.Copper pared earlier gains as the dollar advanced, reducing the appeal of the metal for investors holding other currencies. For the day, the metal rose 0.1% to settle at $9,885 a ton on the LME. Other metal were mixed in London, with aluminum climbing to a three-year high and nickel falling.“The copper rally still has legs to go,” said Wenyu Yao, senior commodities strategist at ING Bank. “The outlook for the U.S. economy keeps getting better. Economic reopening coupled with massive stimulus, faster-than-expected vaccine rollouts and supportive fundamentals all point to even higher prices.”With copper prices nearing record highs, Newmont Corp., the world’s largest gold producer, is looking to increase output of the metal through several “mega projects,” Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer said on an earnings call Thursday. Even if just one materializes, copper will account for 15-20% of the company’s total output by the end of the decade, he said.“I’m pretty excited about having good exposure to copper at that time when the world is going through the energy transition,” Palmer said during an interview with Bloomberg TV after the earnings call. “I think copper’s got a pretty good story in front of it. I think its day in the sun is more toward the end of this decade.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Main Trend Up, but Momentum has Shifted to Downside

    The key resistance level is still $1788.50. Continue to look for a downside bias as long as gold remains under this level.

  • Goldman Sachs: We were wrong about Apple

    After a blowout quarter from tech giant Apple, Goldman Sachs' long-time bearish analyst covering the stock admits defeat.

  • Proposed Legislation in Germany Could Allow $425B to Flow Into Crypto: Report

    Under the legislation, wealth managers known as Spezialfonds would be able to invest up to 20% in digital assets.

  • Risk management breakdowns over Archegos in Fed focus - Powell

    Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, along with major banks that financed the fund’s trades, lost billions of dollars last month as its leveraged bets on media stocks quickly soured. "It seems as though there were risk management breakdowns at some of the firms, not all of them, and that's what we're looking into," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in response to questions at a press conference following the end of the Fed's two-day policy meeting.

  • Basildon to Bergamo: Euronext data move seen as headache for traders

    Euronext's decision to move its huge data centre from Britain to Italy because of Brexit could mean a costly headache for banks and other stock traders who measure competitiveness in nanoseconds. The pan-European bourse said on Thursday it would move its data centre from Basildon, a town east of London, to Bergamo near the Italian financial capital of Milan in the second quarter of 2022. Bergamo is where Borsa Italiana has a disaster recovery site, and Euronext completed its acquisition of the Milan exchange on Thursday and is keen to show Italy the takeover's benefits.

  • Sanjeev Gupta Approaches Buyers for Potential Sale of Engineering Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance approached buyers for the potential sale of some engineering assets, people familiar with the matter said, signaling he may not be able to keep his embattled business empire intact.Since the industrialist’s main financier Greensill Capital collapsed in March, Gupta has been in a race to find new sources of cash, though has insisted he’ll find new lenders to replace about $5 billion he’d borrowed from the supply chain finance firm.But in recent days, GFG’s advisers contacted potential buyers for parts of its engineering business that’s largely based in the U.K., according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The talks are at an early stage and there’s no guarantee of a deal, one of the people said.GFG declined to comment.It’s not clear exactly which assets he may be willing to sell. His Liberty Engineering Group Pte has assets in several countries including the U.K., France and United Arab Emirates, according to the Singapore entity’s financial report for the year ended March 2019, the latest available. The units include assets Gupta took over from administration, such as businesses that used to be part of Caparo Industries Plc in the U.K. and vehicle converter Durisotti in France.Gupta’s empire employs some 35,000 people worldwide, with steel and aluminum plants in the U.S., U.K., France, Romania and Australia. As he fights to stave off insolvency, he’s benefiting from soaring steel and aluminum prices.“I’m confident that we will achieve refinancing,” Gupta said in a podcast for employees earlier this month. “Because our business is so spread out across the world, and each business is different and separately funded, it takes time to get things done. But one by one we’ll get to all of them.”Still, he acknowledged that the future was bleak for some of his businesses, with the U.K. one of the “challenged spots within our alliance.” Some of GFG’s units in France were put in insolvency proceedings earlier this month, Bloomberg has reported.Last month, GFG asked the U.K. government for a 170 million-pound ($237 million) bailout, a request that was rebuffed. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told a parliamentary committee this month that it would be irresponsible to give taxpayers’ money to the group, describing it as “very, very opaque” and having “liabilities that nobody seems to have got to the bottom of.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Buyers Not Chasing; Strengthens Over .7287, Weakens Under .7263

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .7263.

  • Samsung overtakes Apple in smartphone shipments as Xiaomi closes in

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reclaimed its crown as the world's biggest smartphone maker from Apple in the first quarter, cornering a fifth of overall global shipments. China's Xiaomi Corp rounded out the top three positions with its best quarterly performance ever as shipments surged 62% to 49 million phones and its market share rose to 14%, market research firm Canalys said. Overall, global shipments surged 27% to 347 million units in the first quarter as the Chinese economy opened up after the pandemic and a swift vaccine rollout in the United States raised hopes of an economic recovery.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks hit record highs as traders eye Biden's plans, earnings

    Stocks rose to record levels Thursday as investors considered a batch of stronger-than-expected earnings results from major companies and a sweeping set of proposals from President Joe Biden aimed at revamping the country's infrastructure and supporting families, children and students.

  • Amazon Q1 earnings top estimates, revenue up 44% year-over-year

    Amazon posted another quarter topping $100 billion in revenue.

  • China Is Drinking Barely A Drop of Australian Wine After 200% Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian exports of wine to mainland China have almost completely dried up after the Chinese government imposed tariffs of more than 200% last year in an escalating trade spat.Shipments in the three months ended March 31 plummeted to just A$12 million ($9.4 million) from A$325 million in the same period a year earlier, Wine Australia said Thursday. China used to be Australia’s biggest wine export market.China last month formalized tariffs of more than 200% on Australian wine for five years, though the higher duties had been in place since November. The tariffs followed a raft of measures barring Australian imports from coal and copper to barley last year.The slump in China was too steep to compensate for increased shipments from Australia to the U.K., Germany and New Zealand: The value of Australia’s total wine exports fell 4% to A$2.77 billion in the year ended March.Duties on Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., the Australian winemaker best known for its Penfolds brand, were set at 175.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China orders fintech firms to stick to the rules as clampdown widens

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese financial watchdogs on Thursday summoned 13 internet platforms engaged in finance business, including heavyweights Tencent and ByteDance, to order them to strengthen compliance with regulations, the central bank said. The move by the four regulators is part of widening efforts by Beijing to rein in the country's massive internet "platform economy," which includes an ongoing antitrust clampdown backed by President Xi Jinping. The country's platform economy has grown rapidly and covers whole range of e-commmerce activities ranging from banking to shopping and food delivery.

  • EV-Charging Industry Is Doing Everything Except Showing a Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s plan to wean U.S. drivers off fossil fuels requires massive investment in public charging stations to power the electric-car revolution. So far, none of the companies that deploy the equipment has figured out how to make a profit.The dilemma boils down to demand, and there’s a certain chicken-and-egg quality to it. Most electric-vehicle drivers charge their cars at home, so many public charging stations get little use. But lots of people still driving gasoline-powered cars won’t consider going electric until they see charging stations widely deployed, for fear that they will run out of juice on the road.Speculators are piling into the industry, convinced that boom times are around the corner, while short sellers and other skeptics warn that some of these companies will go belly-up long before they figure out how to make money. Biden’s plan to spend $15 billion to help create 500,000 more public stations by 2030 is feeding the optimism, with investors flocking to EV charging companies since his election. The risk is that the early movers will get badly burned, potentially souring capital markets on the industry for years to come.“It’s definitely going to require years of investment before they get any return,” said Chris Nelder, who has studied the economics of charging for the RMI energy research institute.Nelder is sure that electric-vehicle charging will eventually be profitable. But when that tipping point will arrive is one of the biggest questions hanging over charging companies.A decade into its existence, the industry is still hunting for a winning business model. Two of the more established names, Blink Charging Co. and Beam Global, made less than $10 million in revenue last year. That didn’t stop investors from sending Blink shares up more than 500% after Biden’s November win, and while it has come well off its peak the company’s market valuation is still north of $1.6 billion. Beam jumped more than 300%, though it has lost about half its value this year.The biggest U.S. company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc., just went public via a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, and others including EVgo Services and Volta Industries Inc. are poised to follow.Fueling cars and trucks has always been a low-margin business, with gasoline stations making much of their money from selling snacks, coffee and cigarettes. The business is even tougher when it comes to EVs. Unless they live in dense cities like New York or San Francisco, drivers do the vast majority of charging at home -- their garage is their gas station. They use public chargers infrequently, with most vehicles offering more than enough range to complete daily errands without a topoff. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that 80% of EV charging happens at home.Another vexing issue is the nature of using parking spots to double as charging locations. If a customer pulls into a space in her apartment complex at 9 p.m. and hooks up to buy a few dollars’ worth of electricity, more often than not, she’ll leave her car there until going to work the next day. No one else can use that charger for the next 10 hours, regardless of when her car is done charging.Then there is the relatively small number of vehicles involved. Americans bought 259,000 new electric cars last year, a record according to BloombergNEF, but it’s still just 2% of total car and truck sales. And of those new EVs, 79% were made by Tesla Inc., which has its own branded network of “superchargers” that can’t be used by any other electric car.Tesla drivers are “close-looped into the Tesla network,” said BNEF analyst Ryan Fisher. “Where is the demand to plug into these other networks? It doesn’t exist.”The Biden administration hopes it can boost some of that demand with the proposed spending, part of its infrastructure plan now before Congress. Some of the money would go toward grants and incentive programs to install chargers, according to a fact sheet from the White House, and some would go toward research into lowering the cost of the chargers themselves.The charging companies are positioning themselves for profitability in different ways.ChargePoint sells stations and offers various degrees of operational support, but doesn’t get paid from the charging itself. A typical client might be a Silicon Valley company that offers its employees free charging at work as a perk. If a particular station gets little use, ChargePoint still gets paid.“I wouldn’t want a driver as a customer, because I think I’d starve to death,” said Pasquale Romano, ChargePoint’s chief executive officer, in an interview. “There’s not a lot of money in electricity.”Other companies, like EVgo, own the chargers they deploy and make money each time they’re used.Blink, meanwhile, takes both approaches at once. The company prefers to own and operate as many of its stations as possible, but if a property owner wants to buy the chargers from Blink outright, that’s fine, too. The biggest priority is locking up good sites in high-demand areas, according to CEO Michael Farkas.“Right now, this is a land grab,” Farkas said in an interview. “For us this is about getting as many locations as we can, and we’ll deal with profitability later.”Volta Industries, which plans to go public in a SPAC deal this year, adds advertising to the mix. Its chargers come with 55-inch digital screens. A grocery store can place chargers in its parking lot and bombard customers with ads for specific products inside.Beam Global offers a self-contained unit with a canopy of solar cells powering a battery and a charger. It doesn’t require digging up the parking lot to install a power line. “You can tell the world you’re driving on sunshine for free,” CEO Desmond Wheatley said in an interview.There’s good reason for Beam to focus on easy installation and self-generated power. The time and cost to install a grid-connected charging station can be significant, often involving construction permits and hooking up to the local utility. The equipment itself can range from less than $2,000 for a slower, basic charger to more than $100,000 for the most powerful models, according to BNEF. Increased production should bring down the hardware costs, but for now, they’re another reason some of the companies struggle to turn a profit.“It’s still early days,” said Colin Rusch, a senior analyst who covers the industry for Oppenheimer & Co. “Like with any early-stage industry, you’ve got to give it some time, until they get to scale.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.