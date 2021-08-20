U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.25
    -1.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7400
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,216.60
    +2,598.89 (+5.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.01
    +35.62 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Markets 2021-2026 - Increasing Penetration of 5G Network & SD-Wan / Growing Trend of BYOD / Advances in AI-Based Technologies

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The unified communication as a service market is expected to reach USD 87.20 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.25%.

The global UCaaS market is increasingly gaining momentum with the growing complexity in the organizations, increasing competition, rising focus on improving margins by minimizing cost and increasing employee satisfaction by providing mobility and flexibility.

The emerging trends such as artificial intelligence, development of new technologies, rising awareness about cloud and its benefits, maturing business models, and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) initiatives are projected to support the market growth. The UCaaS finds its application across all industries such as healthcare, telecom & IT, hospitality, healthcare, logistics, and others, and across all job functions.

North America and Europe are leading the unified communication as a service market globally. During the COVID-19 period, the number of UCaaS subscribers grew significantly worldwide. In 2020, the number of UCaaS subscribers reached more than 15 million.

Key Questions Answered:

  • How big is the unified communication as a service (UcaaS) Market?

  • What are the market opportunities and latest trends in unified communication as a service market?

  • What is the usage of unified communication as a service in different industries?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 in the unified communication as a service market?

  • What are the various vendor distribution channels for unified communication as a service?

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Unified Communication as a service market during the forecast period:

  • Increasing penetration of 5G network and SD-WAN: Lack of proper connectivity infrastructure in several countries prevents organizations from adopting cloud-based communications.

  • Growing trend towards BYOD (Bring Your Own Device): The enterprises across countries are increasingly focusing on productivity and providing employees complete mobility to work at their convenience.

  • Advancement in AI-based technology: Artificial Intelligence integration with UCaaS provides various benefits to businesses in terms of automation, minimizing manual work, and enhancing the productivity of organizations.

Key Highlights

  • The global COVID-19 pandemic has positively affected the unified communication as a service market and provided many growth opportunities to UCaaS vendors worldwide, resulting in a more than 85% increase in UCaaS sales worldwide.

  • High connectivity plays a vital role in cloud-based communication. The increasing penetration of 5G networks in several countries worldwide is expected to boost the adoption of 5G networks across various organizations for better productivity. This is likely to grow the demand for UCaaS in the market.

  • The culture of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) is increasingly becoming popular in various organizations that are encouraging enterprises to embrace the unified communication solution. In today's competitive scenario, organizations are required to be highly flexible and provide mobility to employees to be productive and be ahead of the competitors.

Segmentation Analysis

  • Telephony holds the highest share of 41.73% in the UCaaS market based on components. This is because of the huge importance attached to connecting with individuals at any time and at any place over call. Cloud-based telephony also helps in saving costs related to on-site PBX systems, which require installation and maintenance services. These reasons are likely to increase demand for telephony cloud services during the forecast period.

  • Large enterprises are dominating the UCaaS market share, holding 61.45%. When it comes to SMEs, traveling for various business purposes frequently gets costly, making video conferencing the best alternative.

  • The dependence on multiple communication systems remains high in the BFSI sector for increased customer engagement and better support.

  • The retail industry is no longer limited to offline channels as many of the masses prefer online shopping. As a result, there is a need for customer service throughout the day. UCaaS provides an omnichannel initiative and enables the customer support team to handle queries through various mediums.

Geographical Analysis

  • In 2020, North America dominated the unified communication as a service market accounting for 31.71% share by revenue in the global market. Highly skilled labor, a high technology-driven population, and many enterprises are the significant elements that have led to such huge demand in the region.

  • Europe accounted for the second-largest share of 27.30% by revenue in 2020 due to the high penetration of the hospitality sector.

  • The primary reason for the growth in demand in the APAC region is the presence of small-scale industries whose focus is to make their business process cost-efficient.

Vendor Analysis

  • The key leading vendors in the global UCaaS market include RingCentral, Mitel, 88, LogMeIn, Cisco, Fuze, and more. Microsoft and Zoom lagged in UCaaS solution in 2019 but witnessed a significant growth rate in 2020 and crossed more than a million subscribers.

  • The majority of the prominent UCaaS vendors are concentrated in the United States, while few are in Europe. The competition between vendors exists based on product development, security, services, and pricing. Vendors are using new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their establishments to drive growth.

Prominent Vendors

  • 88

  • Cisco

  • Google

  • LogMeIn

  • Microsoft

  • Mitel

  • RingCentral

  • Vonage

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Alcatel Lucent Enterprise

  • Cloud Connect

  • Dialpad

  • Digerati Technologies

  • Fuze

  • Intrado

  • Masergy

  • Nextiva

  • NTT Communications

  • Orange SA

  • Revation Systems

  • Starblue

  • Verizon

  • Windstream

  • Zoom

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Functioning of UCaaS
7.3 UCaaS Architectures
7.4 UCaaS in Various Departments
7.6 Impact Of COVID-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increasing Penetration Of 5G Network & SD-Wan
8.2 Growing Trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)
8.3 Advances in AI-Based Technologies

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Usage Across Industries
9.2 Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)
9.3 Remote Working and Distance Learning

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Vulnerable to Security Concern
10.2 Susceptible to Several Barriers

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Distribution Channel Analysis
11.3 Demand Insights
11.4 Market Size & Forecast
11.5 Five Forces Analysis

12 Use Cases

13 Component
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Telephony
13.4 Conferencing
13.5 Unified Messaging

14 Organization Size
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Large Enterprises
14.4 Small and Medium Enterprises

15 Industry Vertical
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Telecom & IT
15.4 Healthcare
15.5 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
15.6 Retail and Consumer Goods
15.7 Education
15.8 Transportation & Logistics
15.9 Travel and Hospitality

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53102y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-unified-communication-as-a-service-ucaas-markets-2021-2026---increasing-penetration-of-5g-network--sd-wan--growing-trend-of-byod--advances-in-ai-based-technologies-301359799.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Snowflake Stock Is Melting

    Shares of cloud-based data storage and analytics service provider Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are falling today, down by 8% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT. You can probably blame investment firm Cleveland Research for that. As StreetInsider.com reports today, Cleveland Research counseled caution over Snowflake stock this morning, warning that Snowflake's partners "are seeing sales cycles elongate on increased competition from hyperscalers," and that Alphabet's BigQuery cloud data warehouse may be Snowflake's biggest competition.

  • Why Endo Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) were crashing 28.6% lower as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Friday. The big decline came after The Wall Street Journal reported that the drugmaker has engaged Alvarez & Marsal to look into a potential financial restructuring.

  • Assessing the Ownership of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in Face of Regulatory Pressures

    Alibaba stock just made fresh new lows, falling down to levels not seen in 2 years. The stock is now dipping to a price-to-earnings ratio below 20, which is hard to imagine for an internet retailer in 2020. We will take a look at the shareholder structure and see what it can tell us about the current state of the company.

  • Why Nikola, Lordstown, and Hyzon Motors Stocks Popped Today

    The stocks of some electric vehicle makers reversed recent declines on Friday with sharp jumps. Shares of hydrogen fuel cell electric truck makers Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN) were up between 8% and 11% at the highs of the day today.

  • Why Shares of Major Metals and Mining Stocks Melted This Week

    It's turning out to be a nerve-wracking week for metals and mining stocks, with many breaking their winning streak that started this year and falling precipitously. There's a common link between all these stocks: They're industrial metals producers, dealing in base metals, which also explains why they're tumbling.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli. Mario Gabelli, the chief of New York-based GAMCO Investors, has a net worth of […]

  • Is Cisco Systems Stock a Buy?

    Cisco Systems' (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock hit a two-year high after the networking giant posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Aug. 18. Investors seemed impressed by Cisco's second straight quarter of year-over-year revenue growth (which followed a five-quarter streak of revenue declines) as well as its rosy outlook for fiscal 2022.

  • What China's new data privacy law means for Asian markets

    Tiffany Hsiao, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at Artisan Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss regulatory risks in China after a new data privacy law was passed.

  • Why reopening efforts are leading to a strong bounce-back for Bird

    Bird CEO Travis Vanderzanden&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Bird’s leap in revenue that helped the company post a lower quarterly loss, the company’s expansion, and how the reopening efforts are leading to improved consumer engagement.

  • Microsoft raises Office prices, Robinhood extends earnings sell-off, Bitcoin and crypto stocks rally

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 2 Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

    Investing in growth stocks is one of the most effective ways to build wealth. Two growth stocks I would buy today are MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL). MercadoLibre should be on your radar if it isn't already.

  • 15 Most Valuable Lithium Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most valuable lithium companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the growing lithium industry, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Lithium Companies in the World. Lithium has been at the forefront of many technological advancements over the last […]

  • President Terry Rich Just Bought 98% More Shares In Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

    Those following along with Surgalign Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRGA ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase...

  • S&P 500 hasn’t fallen 5% from a peak in nearly 200 sessions—what that tells market historians

    Friday marks the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • 10 Stocks that Helped Warren Buffett Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks that helped Warren Buffett make $4.6 billion in dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of Buffet’s investment strategy and profile, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks that Helped Warren Buffet Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends. Warren Buffett is […]

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Why fuboTV Stock Fell More Than 12% This Week

    The profit-taking potential was just too great for investors to pass up, particularly in light of impending dilution.

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.