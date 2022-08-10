U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

Global Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Report 2022-2027: Enterprise Collaboration has shifted from a Primarily Productivity Focus to a Remote Workforce as Core Strategy

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Solution, and Applications, Sector (SMB, Enterprise, Government) and Industry Verticals 2022 -2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report addresses important enterprise ROI areas such as application productivity improvements within industry verticals. The report also provides global and regional forecasts for each market segment within the UCC ecosystem through 2027.

This unified communication and collaboration (UCC) market report evaluates the evolution of silo communications and collaboration solutions into uniform platforms. The report also analyzes each aspect of UCC technologies such as voice-based technology, video-based technology, messaging technology, collaboration technology, and mobility technology.

UCC combines enterprise communication and collaboration tools into a single interface and management system, removing the siloed and fragmented challenges of previous solutions that otherwise caused many inefficiencies.

Communications and collaboration tools assembled together emphasize real-time communication and include voice telephony, instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, content sharing, and social networking. These are combined in a manner in which they are seamless to existing systems such as email, voicemail, calendars, and scheduling.

The recent pandemic has necessitated the adoption of remote work on a wide scale, causing virtually the entire employee base of many companies to embrace an employee work-at-home operational framework. We see this impacting the long-term remote work policies of many companies, precipitating further adoption of UCC platforms and services.

We expect that the ongoing impact of pandemic planning will shift businesses' strategy to long-term policies that involve remote employee productivity as a core human capital management requirement. This shift will push the UCC market to grow dramatically over the next five to ten years.

Select Report Findings:

  • The UCC market is poised to reach USD $93.2 billion by 2027

  • North America will lead the market followed by Asia Pac and Europe

  • The COVID-19 pandemic will accelerate the adoption of the UCC market

  • Video-based UCC platforms will grow the highest CAGR compared to other segments

  • UCaaS combined with mobility-first convergence will be major driving forces for market growth

  • The fastest-growing market segment will be SMBs along with remote employees essentially functioning as SMBs

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction
2.1 Unified Communication and Collaboration
2.1.1 UCC Architecture
2.1.2 Ambient Communications
2.2 Workplace Communication
2.2.1 Work from Home and Productivity Suite
2.3 UCC Taxonomy
2.3.1 Voice Based Communications
2.3.2 Video Based Communications
2.3.3 Messaging Based Communications
2.3.4 Content Collaboration Technology Platforms
2.3.5 Team Collaboration and Communications
2.4 Enterprise Cost and Benefit Analysis
2.4.1 Determine Critical Elements
2.4.2 Analyse Challenges and Benefits
2.4.3 Develop TCO Models
2.4.4 Vendor Selection Considerations
2.5 Business Model Analysis
2.5.1 Unified Communication as a Service
2.5.2 Communication and Collaboration as a Service
2.5.3 Communication Platform as a Service
2.5.4 Managed UC Services
2.6 Regulatory Landscape
2.6.1 MiFID II
2.6.2 PECR
2.6.3 GDPR
2.6.4 Dodd-Frank
2.6.5 HIPAA
2.6.6 POPIA
2.6.7 ECT Act
2.6.8 NCA 2003
2.7 COVID 19 Pandemic Impacts
2.8 Market Drivers and Challenges
2.9 Value Chain Analysis
2.9.1 Platform and Infrastructure Providers
2.9.2 Software Solution Providers
2.9.3 Hardware Solution Providers
2.9.4 Service Providers
2.9.5 Technology Providers

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis
3.1 UCC Technology Evolution
3.2 UCC Technology Analysis
3.2.1 Voice Based Technology
3.2.1.1 Teleconferencing
3.2.1.2 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure
3.2.1.3 Audio Conferencing
3.2.1.4 Contact Centre
3.2.2 Video Based Technology
3.2.2.1 Video Conferencing
3.2.2.2 Web Conferencing
3.2.3 Messaging Technology
3.2.3.1 Unified Messaging System
3.2.3.2 Instant Messaging and Presence
3.2.4 Content Collaboration Technology
3.2.4.1 Social Network
3.2.4.2 Video/Picture Sharing Platform
3.2.4.3 Code Hosting Platform
3.2.4.4 Project Management Platform
3.2.5 Team Collaboration Technology
3.3 Analysis of Supporting Technologies
3.3.1 Mobility and Mobile First Technology
3.3.2 IoT Technology
3.3.3 AI and Machine Learning
3.3.4 Augmented Reality
3.3.5 WebRTC
3.3.6 VoLTE and Vo5G
3.3.7 SD-WAN
3.3.8 VoIP Access and SIP Trunking
3.3.9 SBC and VDI
3.3.10 Fixed Mobile Convergence
3.4 UCC Application in Industry Verticals
3.4.1 Financial Industry
3.4.2 Office Buildings
3.4.3 Government and Public Sector
3.4.4 Telecom and IT/ITES
3.4.5 Media and Entertainment
3.4.6 Healthcare and Hospitality
3.4.7 Retail and Consumer Electronics
3.4.8 Transportation and Logistics
3.4.9 Education and Research
3.4.10 Energy and Utilities
3.4.11 Manufacturing
3.4.12 Defense and Aerospace

4.0 Company Analysis
4.1 8x8 Inc
4.2 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
4.3 Apple
4.4 AT&T
4.5 ATLASSIAN
4.6 Avaya Inc.
4.7 Verizon
4.8 BT Group
4.9 BigBlueButton
4.10 Cisco Systems Inc.
4.11 Connect Solutions
4.12 ClickMeeting
4.13 Cyber Link (U Meeting)
4.14 DialPad
4.15 Dimension Data
4.16 Evolve IP
4.17 Ericsson-LG Enterprise
4.18 Facebook
4.19 Fuze Inc.
4.20 FreeConference
4.21 Genesys (Permira)
4.22 Google
4.23 Hewlett-Packard
4.24 Huawei Technologies
4.25 IBM Corporation
4.26 IceWarp
4.27 Intrado Corporation
4.28 Line Corporation
4.29 Logitech
4.30 LogMeIn (GoToMeeting)
4.31 Masergy Communications
4.32 Microsoft Corporation
4.33 Mitel Networks Corporation
4.34 NEC Corporation
4.35 Nextiva (UnitedWeb)
4.36 Nokia Networks
4.37 NTT Communications
4.38 Orange
4.39 Poly
4.40 Rakuten Viber
4.41 Revation Systems
4.42 RingCentral Inc.
4.43 Slack
4.44 Star2Star Communications
4.45 Tata Communication
4.46 Telegram
4.47 Telstra Corporation
4.48 Tencent (WeChat)
4.49 Unify (Atos SE)
4.50 Vodafone
4.51 Vonage
4.52 Votacall
4.53 Wildix
4.54 Windstream Services
4.55 Yealink
4.56 Zoom

5.0 Market Analysis and Forecast 2022 - 2027
5.1 Global Unified Communication and Collaboration Market 2022 - 2027
5.2 Global Unified Communication and Collaboration Market by Solution 2022 - 2027
5.2.1 Global Unified Communication and Collaboration Market by Technology Platform
5.2.1.1 Voice Based Technology Platform
5.2.1.1.1 Teleconferencing Technology Platform
5.2.1.2 Video Based Technology Platform
5.2.1.3 Messaging Based Technology Platform
5.2.1.3.1 Unified Messaging Technology Platform
5.2.1.4 Content Collaboration Technology Platform
5.2.2 Mobility Based Technology Platform
5.2.3 Service and Tools
5.3 Industry Vertical
5.4 Deployment
5.5 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market
5.6 Global Unified Communication and Collaboration Market by User Segment
5.7 Global Unified Communication and Collaboration Market by Region

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies
6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers
6.3 Automotive Companies
6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers
6.5 Communication Service Providers
6.6 Computing Companies
6.7 Data Analytics Providers
6.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers
6.9 Networking Equipment Providers
6.10 Networking Security Providers
6.11 Semiconductor Companies
6.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers
6.13 Software Providers
6.14 Healthcare Service Providers
6.15 Public Safety Solution Providers
6.16 Smart City System Integrators
6.17 Social Media Companies
6.18 Workplace Solution Providers
6.19 Enterprise and Government

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2bhm49


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


